Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAF-Holland SE    SFQ   DE000SAFH001

SAF-HOLLAND SE

(SFQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/17/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.03.2021 / 17:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/annual-reports

17.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176456  17.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176456&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SAF-HOLLAND SE
12:43pSAF-HOLLAND SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
03/16SAF-HOLLAND SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
PU
03/16SAF-HOLLAND SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/12SAF-HOLLAND SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
PU
03/12SAF-HOLLAND SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/11SAF-HOLLAND  : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03/08SAF-HOLLAND SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
PU
03/08DGAP-PVR  : SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
02/23SAF-HOLLAND  : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/23SAF-HOLLAND  : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 940 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net income 2020 14,0 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 181 M 216 M 216 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 576 M 684 M 685 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 113
Free-Float 100%
Chart SAF-HOLLAND SE
Duration : Period :
SAF-Holland SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,27 €
Last Close Price 12,68 €
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Geis Chief Executive Officer
Inka Koljonen Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kleinschmitt Chairman
André Philipp Chief Operating Officer
Anja Kleyboldt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAF-HOLLAND SE13.21%697
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.92%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.37%132 090
DAIMLER AG23.31%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.18%83 486
BMW AG11.45%60 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ