SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.11.2020- Publication according to § 26 paragraph. 1 WpHG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|
Name:
|
SAF-HOLLAND SE
|
Street:
|
Hauptstraße 26
|
Postal code:
|
63856
|
City:
|
Bessenbach
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
222100QJQLUJHWREL058
2. Reason for notification
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
3.01 %
|
0.00 %
|
3.01 %
|
45394302
|
Previous notification
|
n/a %
|
n/a %
|
n/a %
|
/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000SAFH001
|
0
|
1366468
|
0.00 %
|
3.01 %
|
Total
|
1366468
|
3.01 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
Total
|
0
|
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
0
|
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
FMR LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
FIAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
FMR LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
FIAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
FIAM LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Disclaimer
SAF-Holland SE published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:49:03 UTC