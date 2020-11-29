Log in
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/29/2020 | 01:17pm EST
27.11.2020- Publication according to § 26 paragraph. 1 WpHG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Street: Hauptstraße 26
Postal code: 63856
City: Bessenbach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100QJQLUJHWREL058

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Lupus alpha Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt , Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.92 % 0.00 % 2.92 % 45394302
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000SAFH001 0 1325000 0.00 % 2.92 %
Total 1325000 2.92 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notification that the 3% threshold was exceeded was not made because at that time the issuer's home member state was different (Luxembourg), where the reporting thresholds start at 5%.

Date

Disclaimer

SAF-Holland SE published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:16:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
