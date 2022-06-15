Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAF-Holland SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFQ   DE000SAFH001

SAF-HOLLAND SE

(SFQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:33 2022-06-15 am EDT
7.100 EUR    0.00%
06/14SAF-HOLLAND SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/13SAF-HOLLAND : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/10SAF-HOLLAND : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.06.2022 / 14:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Street: Hauptstraße 26
Postal code: 63856
City: Bessenbach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100QJQLUJHWREL058

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral received

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Jun 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.47 % 0.00 % 3.47 % 45394302
Previous notification 2.95 % 0.00 % 2.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000SAFH001 0 1576776 0.00 % 3.47 %
Total 1576776 3.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral received via transfer of title. 

Date
15 Jun 2022


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1376421  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376421&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SAF-HOLLAND SE
Financials
Sales 2022 1 313 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net income 2022 45,6 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2022 157 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,88x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 322 M 336 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 667
Free-Float 100%
Chart SAF-HOLLAND SE
SAF-Holland SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,10 €
Average target price 12,93 €
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Geis Chief Executive Officer
Wilfried Trepels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kleinschmitt Chairman
André Philipp Member-Management Board
Martina Merz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAF-HOLLAND SE-42.28%336
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.50%213 439
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.77%89 833
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.84%69 431
BMW AG-12.30%53 128
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-43.14%49 041