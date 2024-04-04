Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
08:41:06 2024-04-04 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
18.97
EUR
-2.12%
+0.26%
+24.61%
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
April 04, 2024 at 08:31 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.04.2024 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
SAF-HOLLAND SE Street:
Hauptstraße 26 Postal code:
63856 City:
Bessenbach Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: acting in concert 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.12 %
0.00 %
3.12 %
45,394,302 Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000SAFH001
0
1,415,954
0.00 %
3.12 % Total
1,415,954
3.12 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany Internet:
www.safholland.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1873561 04.04.2024 CET/CEST
SAF Holland SE is a Germany based supplier of commercial vehicles. The Company operates in Europe and is present in the global markets manufacturing and supplying chassis related systems and components, primarily for trailers and semi-trailers, as well as for trucks and buses. It operates through four reportable segments: EMEA, the Americas, APAC and China. The regions cover both the original equipment business and the aftermarket business with spare parts. The Company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on six continents. Its aftermarket business supplies spare parts to Original Equipment Supplier (OES) service networks, as well as end customers and service centers through its global distribution network. The product line mainly consists of axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, pivot and landing gear and is marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi and York, moreover.
Last Close Price
19.38
EUR
Average target price
23.5
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.26% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
