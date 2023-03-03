Advanced search
SAF-HOLLAND SE holds 100 percent of Haldex shares
EQ
SAF-HOLLAND supports earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria and provides EUR 50,000 for reconstruction aid
EQ
Saf-Holland Wins Polish Antitrust Approval to Purchase Haldex
MT
SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE holds 100 percent of Haldex shares

03/03/2023 | 06:20am EST
EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Takeover
SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE holds 100 percent of Haldex shares

03.03.2023 / 12:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND SE holds 100 percent of Haldex shares

 

Bessenbach (Germany), March 3, 2023 +++ SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding minority shares in the Swedish company Haldex AB ("Haldex") and now holds 100 percent of the shares. The shares were transferred to SAF-HOLLAND SE on March 1, 2023. The remaining shareholders will receive a payment of SEK 67.36 in cash per share commencing March 10, 2023. The payment is equal to the price paid to shareholders as part of the recommended cash offer in September 2022 (SEK 66 per share), plus statutory interest of SEK 1.36 per share. The Haldex shareholders do not have to take any action and will receive the payment directly via their respective custodian banks.
 

On September 2, 2022, SAF-HOLLAND announced that it controlled a total of approximately 96.14% of the outstanding Haldex shares following the successful completion of the offer. In order to acquire all shares, that were not tendered in the offer, SAF-HOLLAND had subsequently initiated the now completed compulsory redemption procedure under the Swedish Companies Act.
 

The Chairman of the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, Alexander Geis, says: "We are pleased that, following the successful closing of the Haldex acquisition, we have now also been able to acquire the remaining shares. This marks another milestone in the ongoing integration of Haldex into the SAF-HOLLAND Group. We are already working together to combine axle and suspension systems, telematics and EBS control into one intelligent unit. With innovative products and solutions in the areas of connectivity, electrification and autonomous driving, we will proactively shape the transformation of the transportation industry."

 

Contact:

Stephan Haas

Head of Investor Relations / Corporate and ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 803

 

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager Investor Relations / Corporate and ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 117

 

ir@safholland.de

 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers, fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 5,900 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.

 




Contact:
Stephan Haas
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications

SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-803
ir@safholland.de

03.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +49 6095 301-617
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1574485

 
End of News EQS News Service

1574485  03.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574485&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
