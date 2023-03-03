SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND SE holds 100 percent of Haldex shares

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Takeover

03.03.2023 / 12:18 CET/CEST

SAF-HOLLAND SE holds 100 percent of Haldex shares

Bessenbach (Germany), March 3, 2023 +++ SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding minority shares in the Swedish company Haldex AB ("Haldex") and now holds 100 percent of the shares. The shares were transferred to SAF-HOLLAND SE on March 1, 2023. The remaining shareholders will receive a payment of SEK 67.36 in cash per share commencing March 10, 2023. The payment is equal to the price paid to shareholders as part of the recommended cash offer in September 2022 (SEK 66 per share), plus statutory interest of SEK 1.36 per share. The Haldex shareholders do not have to take any action and will receive the payment directly via their respective custodian banks.



On September 2, 2022, SAF-HOLLAND announced that it controlled a total of approximately 96.14% of the outstanding Haldex shares following the successful completion of the offer. In order to acquire all shares, that were not tendered in the offer, SAF-HOLLAND had subsequently initiated the now completed compulsory redemption procedure under the Swedish Companies Act.



The Chairman of the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, Alexander Geis, says: "We are pleased that, following the successful closing of the Haldex acquisition, we have now also been able to acquire the remaining shares. This marks another milestone in the ongoing integration of Haldex into the SAF-HOLLAND Group. We are already working together to combine axle and suspension systems, telematics and EBS control into one intelligent unit. With innovative products and solutions in the areas of connectivity, electrification and autonomous driving, we will proactively shape the transformation of the transportation industry."

