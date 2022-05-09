Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAF-Holland SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFQ   DE000SAFH001

SAF-HOLLAND SE

(SFQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 02:00:13 am EDT
7.755 EUR   +1.44%
05/05SAF-HOLLAND SE : Group sales in Q1 2022 significantly above previous year ? Raise of sales guidance and specification of margin guidance for financial year 2022
EQ
05/05SAF-Holland SE Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/05SAF-Holland SE Announces Group Sales Results for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Wilfried Trepels appointed Interim-CFO

05/09/2022 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Wilfried Trepels appointed Interim-CFO

09.05.2022 / 07:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Wilfried Trepels appointed Interim-CFO

Bessenbach, May 9, 2022. At its meeting on May 6, 2022, the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE appointed Wilfried Trepels as Interim-CFO with effect from May 16, 2022. Wilfried Trepels was already Chief Financial Officer of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. from 2005 to 2016 and will be responsible for the areas of Finance, Accounting and Controlling, Internal Audit, IT, Legal and Compliance as well as Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications.

Dr Martin Kleinschmitt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, says: "Immediately after Ms Koljonen expressed her wish to leave the company, we started the search for a successor. We are in promising talks with candidates but can already foresee that a permanent replacement cannot be implemented at a prompt date.

At the same time, the large number of strategic issues in the area of responsibility of the CFO makes it necessary to have a proven financial expert with industry experience in this position as soon as possible, and thus also to relieve Alexander Geis. Wilfried Trepels is a proven expert in the commercial vehicle industry and an experienced CFO, as well as being very well connected and knowledgeable in dealing with international investors. I would like to expressly thank him for making himself available for this important task."

Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, adds: "We have both already worked together very successfully and in a spirit of trust on the Group Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. from 2011 to 2016. We have set ourselves a lot of goals with our Strategy 2025. To achieve this, we need an excellently managed finance department. With the appointment of Wilfried Trepels, we can ensure exactly that. "

Contact

Petra Müller
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 918
ir@safholland.de


About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,600 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.


09.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +496095301 - 918
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1346481

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1346481  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346481&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SAF-HOLLAND SE
05/05SAF-HOLLAND SE : Group sales in Q1 2022 significantly above previous year ? Raise of sales..
EQ
05/05SAF-Holland SE Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/05SAF-Holland SE Announces Group Sales Results for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
04/26SAF-HOLLAND SE : Scope Hamburg confirms investment grade rating
PU
04/26SAF-HOLLAND SE : Scope Hamburg confirms investment grade rating
EQ
04/20SAF-HOLLAND SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quar..
EQ
03/30SAF HOLLAND : acquires the British IMS Limited
PU
03/30SAF-HOLLAND acquires the British IMS Limited
EQ
03/30SAF-Holland SE acquired Industrial & Marine Silencers Limited from IMS Group.
CI
03/18SAF-HOLLAND : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAF-HOLLAND SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 263 M 1 338 M 1 338 M
Net income 2022 40,4 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net Debt 2022 144 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 306 M 325 M 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 572
Free-Float 100%
Chart SAF-HOLLAND SE
Duration : Period :
SAF-Holland SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,75 €
Average target price 13,71 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Geis Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martin Kleinschmitt Chairman
André Philipp Member-Management Board
Martina Merz Vice Chairman
Ingrid Jägering Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAF-HOLLAND SE-37.85%325
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.10%240 796
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.82%94 679
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.15%69 139
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-31.58%58 407
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.49%58 257