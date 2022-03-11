11.03.2022

SAF-HOLLAND signs Diversity Charter in Germany



Bessenbach, March 11, 2022. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") has signed the Diversity Charter in Germany which sets a clear signal for diversity and acceptance in the working world. The company signals the appreciation of all employees regardless of age, ethnic origin and nationality, gender and gender identity, physical and mental abilities, religion, and world view, sexual orientation, and social origin.



As an international company with sites around the world, diversity has always been a lived corporate goal. "By signing the Diversity Charter, we want to set an example and also officially make our value system visible to the outside world," says Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE.



The initiative aims to anchor the idea of diversity in the German corporate landscape. The goal is to create a prejudice-free working environment based on inclusion and mutual respect. By signing the charter, SAF-HOLLAND commits to actively implementing and promoting equal opportunities and diversity. A positive corporate culture is cultivated when it is characterized by mutual respect and regard for each and every individual.



"Every person is unique and therefore brings different strengths to the table. We firmly believe that this diversity advances us as a company, as well as the entire workforce, and accesses potential that is often underestimated," Geis emphasizes. "Our global Diversity Council, established in 2021, has the task of further improving diversity, equality, equity and inclusion at SAF-HOLLAND. We want to intensify and promote dialogue in order to advance the exchange of information and implement new initiatives."

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,600 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.