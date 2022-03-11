Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAF-Holland SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFQ   DE000SAFH001

SAF-HOLLAND SE

(SFQ)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/22 04:36:53 am
9.343 EUR   +1.61%
04:26aSAF HOLLAND : signs Diversity Charter in Germany
PU
04:16aSAF-HOLLAND signs Diversity Charter in Germany
EQ
02/23SAF-HOLLAND : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAF HOLLAND : signs Diversity Charter in Germany

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11.03.2022

SAF-HOLLAND signs Diversity Charter in Germany

Bessenbach, March 11, 2022. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") has signed the Diversity Charter in Germany which sets a clear signal for diversity and acceptance in the working world. The company signals the appreciation of all employees regardless of age, ethnic origin and nationality, gender and gender identity, physical and mental abilities, religion, and world view, sexual orientation, and social origin.

As an international company with sites around the world, diversity has always been a lived corporate goal. "By signing the Diversity Charter, we want to set an example and also officially make our value system visible to the outside world," says Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE.

The initiative aims to anchor the idea of diversity in the German corporate landscape. The goal is to create a prejudice-free working environment based on inclusion and mutual respect. By signing the charter, SAF-HOLLAND commits to actively implementing and promoting equal opportunities and diversity. A positive corporate culture is cultivated when it is characterized by mutual respect and regard for each and every individual.

"Every person is unique and therefore brings different strengths to the table. We firmly believe that this diversity advances us as a company, as well as the entire workforce, and accesses potential that is often underestimated," Geis emphasizes. "Our global Diversity Council, established in 2021, has the task of further improving diversity, equality, equity and inclusion at SAF-HOLLAND. We want to intensify and promote dialogue in order to advance the exchange of information and implement new initiatives."

Contact

Petra Müller
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 918
ir@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,600 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.

Disclaimer

SAF-Holland SE published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAF-HOLLAND SE
04:26aSAF HOLLAND : signs Diversity Charter in Germany
PU
04:16aSAF-HOLLAND signs Diversity Charter in Germany
EQ
02/23SAF-HOLLAND : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/21SAF-HOLLAND : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
02/21SAF-HOLLAND SE : 2021 preliminary figures show significant improvement in sales and EBIT m..
PU
02/21SAF-HOLLAND SE : 2021 preliminary figures show significant improvement in sales and EBIT m..
EQ
01/20SAF-HOLLAND : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/19SAF-HOLLAND SE : Change in the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE
PU
01/19SAF-HOLLAND SE : Change in the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE
EQ
01/19SAF-Holland SE Announces CFO Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAF-HOLLAND SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 220 M 1 343 M 1 343 M
Net income 2021 49,0 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net Debt 2021 171 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,52x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 417 M 459 M 459 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 571
Free-Float 100%
Chart SAF-HOLLAND SE
Duration : Period :
SAF-Holland SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,20 €
Average target price 17,40 €
Spread / Average Target 89,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Geis Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Martin Kleinschmitt Chairman
André Philipp Member-Management Board
Martina Merz Vice Chairman
Ingrid Jägering Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAF-HOLLAND SE-25.24%459
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.60%230 992
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.99%98 213
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.58%69 561
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-21.38%65 389
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.62%60 809