EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SAF-HOLLAND takes over exclusive distribution partner IMS GROUP B.V.



20.12.2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAF-HOLLAND takes over exclusive distribution partner IMS GROUP B.V.

Bessenbach, December 20, 2023. The SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today announced that it has acquired IMS GROUP B.V., Barneveld, Netherlands, from its former exclusive distribution partner Pon Group.

IMS GROUP B.V. exclusively distributes the Group's own quality brands SAF and Holland in the original equipment sector and the aftermarket in the Benelux. In addition, IMS GROUP B.V. offers innovative, sustainable and efficient solutions for the transport industry with mechanical and hydraulic steering systems. These environmentally friendly technologies for trailers represent an extension of SAF-HOLLAND's product portfolio and can reduce fuel consumption, which is the focus of the VECTO (Vehicle Energy Consumption Calculation Tool) calculation.

IMS GROUP B.V. currently employs 38 people. With this acquisition, SAF-HOLLAND is strengthening its market position in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg and aims to further expand its market share in this important region in the future.

Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, says: "Proximity and direct access to our original equipment and end customers is of great importance to us. With the acquisition of IMS GROUP B.V., we can now further strengthen our original equipment and aftermarket activities in the Benelux countries and, in particular, offer the products of our new Group brand Haldex in a more targeted manner."

The purchase price is in the low single-digit million euro range. The company is to be included in the consolidated financial statements of SAF-HOLLAND SE in the first quarter of 2024.







Contact:

Dana Unger

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Tel: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of suspension-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. Around 5,900 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry today, generating sales of approximately EUR 1.6 billion in 2022.The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers, fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, semi-trailers and trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit www.safholland.com.