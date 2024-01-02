Highlights and regional performance Q1 2024
Q1 2024 Highlights
M&A
Full consolidation of IMS Group as of January 2nd 2024; Tecma closing on April 2nd 2024
Sales
development
Sales growth of +5.2% yoy positively impacted by acquisition-related effects from Haldex and IMS Group counteracting declining OE markets in EMEA & North America
Adj. EBIT margin
Strong improvement in profitability from 9.0% of 9.6% due to strict cost management as well as favorable regional and customer segment mix
Cash flow &
leverage
Seasonal NWC built-up impacted operating free cash flow which amounted to EUR -12.4mn; leverage of 1.9x remains below 2024 target of 2.0x
Outlook
2024 outlook confirmed
SAF-HOLLAND with sustainable performance in softer market environment
Sales change yoy
AMERICAS:
EMEA:
APAC:
+ 4.5%
+ 2.3%
+ 21.2%
Sales
EUR 505.4 mn
(Q1 2023: EUR 480.4 mn)
Adjusted EPS
EUR 0.69
(Q1 2023: EUR 0.54)
Adj. EBIT
margin
9.6%
(Q1 2023: 9.0%)
NWC ratio
16.5%
(31 Dec. 2023: 14.1%)
Operating FCF
EUR -12.4 mn
(Q1 2023: EUR 5.4 mn)
SAF-HOLLAND off to a solid start into 2024
Group sales
(in EUR mn)
+5.2%
2023
2024
480.4
505.4
Q1
+5.2%
555.7
552.9
517.2
480.4
505.4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
- Consolidation of Haldex (+7 weeks compared to Q1 2023) and IMS Group contributed EUR 66.1 mn to sales
- Weaker OE markets in EMEA and Americas cause an organic sales development of -8.1%, as expected
- APAC region with solid growth
Increased share of aftermarket business driven by normalization of OE market
Group sales split (by region, by customer category)
• Q1 2024 with opposing effects of weaker OE markets
10.9%
12.6%
in EMEA and Americas but additional acquisition-
related growth due to full contribution of Haldex as
well as IMS Group (in EMEA)
EMEA
49.7%
• Share of Americas business impacted by softer trailer
Q1 2023
39.1%
Q1 2024
48.3%
market
Americas
APAC
39.4%
• APAC with continued solid growth
• Total OEM sales decreased by 7.6% to EUR 328.0 mn
26.1%
due to market normalization in EMEA and Americas
35.1%
• Aftermarket business grew by 41.6% to EUR 177.5 mn
Trailer OE
Q1 2023
61.1%
Q1 2024
in particular driven by full Haldex consolidation but
51.3%
Truck OE
also solid organic growth as a result of a growing OE
Aftermarket
12.8%
population in previous years
13.6%
Strong profitability based on strict cost management, Haldex synergies and AM business
Group adj. EBIT and margin
(in EUR mn and % of sales)
2023
70
9.0%
9.6%
10
2024
60
50
43.4
48.6
8
40
6
30
4
20
10
2
0
Q1
0
9.6%
10.6%
9.0%
9.1%
9.5%
43.4
48.6
50.8
58.6
49.3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
- Q1 2024 adj. EBIT rose by 12.0% to EUR 48.6 mn and resulted in an adj. EBIT margin of 9.6%
- Dampening effects on profitability from lower volumes in the OE business were more than compensated by
- continued synergies from the Haldex integration, which were realized predominantly after Q1 2023
- strict cost management, a favorable regional mix effect as well as a significantly higher aftermarket share
Solid performance in EMEA due to Haldex and IMS Group acquisition
EMEA sales
(in EUR mn)
+2.3%
2023
2024
238.8 244.3
242.0
230.9
234.6
Sales
- Q1 2024 organic sales growth amounted to -7.3%
- Newly acquired IMS Group contributed a mid single-digit euro million amount to sales
- Slight sequential organic growth of OE business compared to Q4 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
EMEA adj. EBIT and margin
Adj. EBIT and margin
(in EUR mn and %)
• Adj. EBIT grew by 5.0% to EUR 19.8 mn which resulted in an
2023
7.9% 8.1%
7.4%
8.0%
7.6%
2024
adj. EBIT margin of 8.1%
• Strict cost management as well as segment mix support
favorable margin development
18.9
19.8
18.0
18.0
18.4
18.4
17.9
17.9
73.1
73.1
• Positive impact from acquisition-related synergy effects
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Americas region defies weaker market momentum and achieves strong adj. EBIT margin
Americas sales
Sales
(in EUR mn)
2023
+4.5%
2024
244.0
244.1
• Q1 2024 with solid sales growth (including an organic sales
growth of -15.5%) and a significant acquisition-related
189.1 197.5
213.1
contribution from Haldex
• Organic sales development was muted due to softer customer
demand for trailer and truck products in the US while
aftermarket business was able to more than compensate for
weaker OE dynamics
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Americas adj. EBIT and margin
• Truck market with only slight declines while trailer market
stronger impacted by ongoing normalization
Adj. EBIT and margin
(in EUR mn and %)
• Adj. EBIT increased strongly by 11.0% to EUR 21.0 mn and thus
2023
10.0% 10.6%
10.2%
12.3%
10.8%
2024
resulted in an improved margin of 10.6%, positively influenced
by realized cost synergies from the Haldex takeover
97.0
• Sequentially compared to Q4 2023, capacity adjustments as
18.9 21.0
24.9
30.1
23.0
well as a higher aftermarket share were able to compensate
lower volumes
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Strong profitability development in APAC fueled by significant sales growth
APAC sales
(in EUR mn)
2023
+21.2%
2024
69.6
77.9
63.7
69.5
52.5
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
APAC adj. EBIT and margin
(in EUR mn and %)
2023
12.1%
11.3%
13.1%
12.0%
2024
10.6%
5.6
7.7
7.9
10.2
8.3
31.9
31.9
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Sales
- Q1 2024 organic sales growth amounted to 14.8% despite softer demand from North America which impacts the trailer production in APAC.
- Continued favorable market dynamics in India, Australia and China
Adj. EBIT and margin
- Significant increase in adj. EBIT of 38.9% to EUR 7.7 mn mainly based on higher volumes
- Additionally, profitability benefited from a continued improvement in China
Q1 2024 Call Presentation
