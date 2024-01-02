Highlights and regional performance Q1 2024

Q1 2024 Call Presentation

Q1 2024 Highlights

M&A

Full consolidation of IMS Group as of January 2nd 2024; Tecma closing on April 2nd 2024

Sales

development

Sales growth of +5.2% yoy positively impacted by acquisition-related effects from Haldex and IMS Group counteracting declining OE markets in EMEA & North America

Adj. EBIT margin

Strong improvement in profitability from 9.0% of 9.6% due to strict cost management as well as favorable regional and customer segment mix

Cash flow &

leverage

Seasonal NWC built-up impacted operating free cash flow which amounted to EUR -12.4mn; leverage of 1.9x remains below 2024 target of 2.0x

Outlook

2024 outlook confirmed

SAF-HOLLAND with sustainable performance in softer market environment

Sales change yoy

AMERICAS:

EMEA:

APAC:

+ 4.5%

+ 2.3%

+ 21.2%

Sales

EUR 505.4 mn

(Q1 2023: EUR 480.4 mn)

Adjusted EPS

EUR 0.69

(Q1 2023: EUR 0.54)

Adj. EBIT

margin

9.6%

(Q1 2023: 9.0%)

NWC ratio

16.5%

(31 Dec. 2023: 14.1%)

Operating FCF

EUR -12.4 mn

(Q1 2023: EUR 5.4 mn)

SAF-HOLLAND off to a solid start into 2024

Group sales

(in EUR mn)

+5.2%

2023

2024

480.4

505.4

Q1

+5.2%

555.7

552.9

517.2

480.4

505.4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Consolidation of Haldex (+7 weeks compared to Q1 2023) and IMS Group contributed EUR 66.1 mn to sales
  • Weaker OE markets in EMEA and Americas cause an organic sales development of -8.1%, as expected
  • APAC region with solid growth

Increased share of aftermarket business driven by normalization of OE market

Group sales split (by region, by customer category)

Q1 2024 with opposing effects of weaker OE markets

10.9%

12.6%

in EMEA and Americas but additional acquisition-

related growth due to full contribution of Haldex as

well as IMS Group (in EMEA)

EMEA

49.7%

Share of Americas business impacted by softer trailer

Q1 2023

39.1%

Q1 2024

48.3%

market

Americas

APAC

39.4%

APAC with continued solid growth

Total OEM sales decreased by 7.6% to EUR 328.0 mn

26.1%

due to market normalization in EMEA and Americas

35.1%

Aftermarket business grew by 41.6% to EUR 177.5 mn

Trailer OE

Q1 2023

61.1%

Q1 2024

in particular driven by full Haldex consolidation but

51.3%

Truck OE

also solid organic growth as a result of a growing OE

Aftermarket

12.8%

population in previous years

13.6%

Strong profitability based on strict cost management, Haldex synergies and AM business

Group adj. EBIT and margin

(in EUR mn and % of sales)

2023

70

9.0%

9.6%

10

2024

60

50

43.4

48.6

8

40

6

30

4

20

10

2

0

Q1

0

9.6%

10.6%

9.0%

9.1%

9.5%

43.4

48.6

50.8

58.6

49.3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Q1 2024 adj. EBIT rose by 12.0% to EUR 48.6 mn and resulted in an adj. EBIT margin of 9.6%
  • Dampening effects on profitability from lower volumes in the OE business were more than compensated by
    • continued synergies from the Haldex integration, which were realized predominantly after Q1 2023
    • strict cost management, a favorable regional mix effect as well as a significantly higher aftermarket share

Solid performance in EMEA due to Haldex and IMS Group acquisition

EMEA sales

(in EUR mn)

+2.3%

2023

2024

238.8 244.3

242.0

230.9

234.6

Sales

  • Q1 2024 organic sales growth amounted to -7.3%
  • Newly acquired IMS Group contributed a mid single-digit euro million amount to sales
  • Slight sequential organic growth of OE business compared to Q4 2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

EMEA adj. EBIT and margin

Adj. EBIT and margin

(in EUR mn and %)

Adj. EBIT grew by 5.0% to EUR 19.8 mn which resulted in an

2023

7.9% 8.1%

7.4%

8.0%

7.6%

2024

adj. EBIT margin of 8.1%

Strict cost management as well as segment mix support

favorable margin development

18.9

19.8

18.0

18.0

18.4

18.4

17.9

17.9

73.1

73.1

Positive impact from acquisition-related synergy effects

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Americas region defies weaker market momentum and achieves strong adj. EBIT margin

Americas sales

Sales

(in EUR mn)

2023

+4.5%

2024

244.0

244.1

Q1 2024 with solid sales growth (including an organic sales

growth of -15.5%) and a significant acquisition-related

189.1 197.5

213.1

contribution from Haldex

Organic sales development was muted due to softer customer

demand for trailer and truck products in the US while

aftermarket business was able to more than compensate for

weaker OE dynamics

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Americas adj. EBIT and margin

Truck market with only slight declines while trailer market

stronger impacted by ongoing normalization

Adj. EBIT and margin

(in EUR mn and %)

Adj. EBIT increased strongly by 11.0% to EUR 21.0 mn and thus

2023

10.0% 10.6%

10.2%

12.3%

10.8%

2024

resulted in an improved margin of 10.6%, positively influenced

by realized cost synergies from the Haldex takeover

97.0

Sequentially compared to Q4 2023, capacity adjustments as

18.9 21.0

24.9

30.1

23.0

well as a higher aftermarket share were able to compensate

lower volumes

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Strong profitability development in APAC fueled by significant sales growth

APAC sales

(in EUR mn)

2023

+21.2%

2024

69.6

77.9

63.7

69.5

52.5

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

APAC adj. EBIT and margin

(in EUR mn and %)

2023

12.1%

11.3%

13.1%

12.0%

2024

10.6%

5.6

7.7

7.9

10.2

8.3

31.9

31.9

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Sales

  • Q1 2024 organic sales growth amounted to 14.8% despite softer demand from North America which impacts the trailer production in APAC.
  • Continued favorable market dynamics in India, Australia and China

Adj. EBIT and margin

  • Significant increase in adj. EBIT of 38.9% to EUR 7.7 mn mainly based on higher volumes
  • Additionally, profitability benefited from a continued improvement in China

