SAF Holland SE is a Germany based supplier of commercial vehicles. The Company operates in Europe and is present in the global markets manufacturing and supplying chassis related systems and components, primarily for trailers and semi-trailers, as well as for trucks and buses. It operates through four reportable segments: EMEA, the Americas, APAC and China. The regions cover both the original equipment business and the aftermarket business with spare parts. The Company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on six continents. Its aftermarket business supplies spare parts to Original Equipment Supplier (OES) service networks, as well as end customers and service centers through its global distribution network. The product line mainly consists of axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, pivot and landing gear and is marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi and York, moreover.