SAF Holland : Presentation Q3 2020 (1.8 MB) 0 11/18/2020 | 04:09am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ALEXANDER GEIS (CEO) INKA KOLJONEN (CFO) Financial results 9M 2020 18 NOVEMBER 2020 AGENDA Welcome Performance 9M 2020 - Very solid performance in a challenging market environment Outlook Financial Results 9M 2020 < 2 > Today's speakers - Welcome to our 9M 2020 Financial Results Conference Alexander Geis Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer With the company since 1992

Responsible for Strategy, Key Accounts, Purchasing, Human Resources, M&A, Digital, Research & Development and Regions

Most recently member of the Group Management Board, President EMEA and Chief Procurement Officer

Prior to that member of the Group Management Board responsible for the Business Unit Aftermarket Inka Koljonen Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer With the company since September 2020

Responsible for Finance, Accounting and Controlling, IT, Legal and Compliance, Investor Relations and Internal Audit

Previously CFO positions at Clariant AG (Business Unit Catalysts) and Siemens Russia

Prio to that Head of IR at MTU Aero Engines Financial Results 9M 2020 < 3 > 1 Performance 9M 2020 - Very solid performance in a challenging market environment Financial Results 9M 2020 < 4 > Disciplined capex investment policy executed 9M 2020 results demonstrate resilience of our business model - guidance raised Adj. EBIT Sales margin € 709 MN 5.4% 9M 2020 adj. EBIT margin with 5.4 per cent above the P upper end of the FY guidance range of 3 to 5 per cent High share of aftermarket business safeguards P profitability in crisis times

profitability in crisis times Comprehensive cost-cutting programs continued P • (blue collar & white collar) P• • Solid financial profile; P• Net debt reduced by € 42.3 MN in Q3 2020 Operating free Capex ratio cash flow 2.3% € 64.4 MN Financial Results 9M 2020 < 5 > Group - Adj. EBIT margin above the upper end of the previous guidance range SALES (€ MN) • Sales 9M 2020 down by 29.7 per cent yoy SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) 2019 2020 • But Q3 2020 sales figure shows recovery compared to Q2 2020 (+ 20.5 per cent) led by the EMEA region 1.009 709 YTD 346 283 349 313 232 276 193 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2020 already slightly above previous FY guidance reflecting resilience of the business model and actions to reduce costs

Main drivers: higher share of aftermarket business and SG&A cost savings Includes inventory write-downs of € 8.8 mn in the EMEA and Americas region and fixed-cost progression effect

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER • Adj. EBIT margin in Q3 2020 exceeds pre-corona value for the same quarter of last year 7,2% 7,2% 6,6% 6,5% 6,4% 5,4% 5,4% • Restructuring expenses (€ 11.7 mn) 4,7% • Severance payments (€ 3.3 mn) 2,7% • Corpco wind-down (€ 2.6 mn) • Closure of subsidiaries (€ 1.8 mn) • Project FORWARD 2.0 (€ 2.3 mn) YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 • Change of legal form (€ 1.2 mn) NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. No goodwill impairments Financial Results 9M 2020 < 6 > EMEA - Adj. EBIT margin very robust despite COVID-19 SALES (€ MN) SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) 2019 2020 492 405 176 157 172 144 137 134 111 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 • Sales 9M 2020 down by 17.8 per cent yoy • Q3 2020 sales figure down only 5.4 per cent yoy; good recovery in all areas • Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2020 at 8.7 per cent (9M 2019: 9.5 per cent) • Main driver: higher share of aftermarket business • Includes inventory write-downs of € 4.7 mn and fixed-cost progression effect • Adj. EBIT margin in Q3 2020 with 10.0 per cent above previous year's pre-corona ADJ. EBIT MARGIN 9,5% 8,7% YTD ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER 9,7% 9,4% 9,8% 10,0% 10,0% 8,9% 6,0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 level • Restructuring expenses (€ 2.8 mn) Mainly severance payments and costs related to the change of the legal form and transfer of the registered office to Germany (S.A.  SE) NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 7 > Americas - Improved adj. EBIT margin despite massive sales decline SALES (€ MN) 416 250 • Sales 9M 2020 down by 39.9 per cent yoy SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) 2019 2020 • Americas region strongly hit by COVID-19 even in Q3 with sales down by 47.0 per cent yoy • Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2020 at 3.5 per cent reflecting successful restructuring efforts YTD 131 105 141 144 118 69 76 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Main drivers: higher share of aftermarket business and substantial SG&A cost savings

Includes Inventory write downs of € 4.1 mn and fixed-cost progression effect • Adj. EBIT margin in Q3 2020 with 5.6 per ADJ. EBIT MARGIN ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER cent significantly better than Q1 2020, Q2 2020 and even above previous year's 8,1% pre-corona level 6,3% 5,6% 5,2% 5,4% 3,5% 3,9% 2,7% 0,6% YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2019 included positive one-offs (contractually agreed passing on of the 2018 steel price increases)

one-offs (contractually agreed passing on of the 2018 steel price increases) Restructuring expenses (€ 4.0 mn) Mainly severance payments and costs related to Program FORWARD 2.0 Financial Results 9M 2020 < 8 > APAC - Lockdown and delayed ramp-up weigh on sales and profitability SALES (€ MN) SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) Sales 9M 2020 down by 46.2 per cent yoy 2019 • Several weeks lockdown of the Chinese, 2020 Australian, Indian and Singapore entities • Ceased export business as a result of the trade dispute between China and the USA 100 • Delayed ramp-up of the new Chinese facility in Yangzhou 54 • Sales Q3 2020 down by 22.1 per cent yoy 39 36 25 23 21 20 13 • Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2020 at - 9.9 per cent YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 • Main drivers: continuing low volumes and special sale of old stock ADJ. EBIT MARGIN ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER • Adj. EBIT Margin Q3 2020 at - 15.1 per cent 2,4% • Restructuring expenses (€ 4.9 mn) -5,9% -9,9% YTD -2,4% -8,5% -14,0% -14,7%-15,1% -15,5% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Mainly costs related to Corpco wind-down and closure of subsidiaries NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 9 > Truck and trailer production 9M 2020 vs. 9M 2019 - COVID-19 strongly impacted already weakening markets EUROPE NORTH CHINA SOUTH INDIA AMERICA AMERICA* Truck Trailer Truck Trailer Truck Trailer Truck Trailer Truck Trailer -30% to -35% -25% to -30% -45% to -50% -40% to -45% +10% to +20% +10% -35% to -40% -10% to -15% -70% -60% * Mainly Brazil NOTE: Market figures for trucks and trailers based on ACT, FTR and local sources as of November 2020 Financial Results 9M 2020 < 10 > Investments and D&A - Capex ratio within target range of 2.0 to 2.5 per cent INVESTMENTS (IN % OF SALES) INVESTMENTS BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES) 2019 5,9% 2020 Investments in plant, property, equipment and intangible assets reached 2.3 per cent of Group sales (FY 2020 guidance: around 2.5 per cent of Group sales) 3,7% 2,3% 4,2% 4,0% 2,4% 2,8% 2,6% 1,9% Operating cash flow with € 79.8 mn

(149.2 per cent of EBITDA) covers investments by far

(149.2 per cent of EBITDA) covers investments by far Focus of investments: Rationalisation investments in the US and Germany YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 • Close monitoring of the investment approval process to streamline capital D&A (IN % OF SALES) D&A BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES) allocation 4,7% 3,8% 3,2% 3,7% 3,9% 2,3% 2,1% 2,6% 2,4% YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Depreciation and Amortization ratio (excl. PPA, impairment of goodwill and R&D projects) increased due to higher investments in recent years and significantly lower sales NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 11 > Net working capital - Cash-is-King program well on track • NET WORKING CAPITAL (€ MN) NET WORKING CAPITAL (IN % OF SALES)* 300 20% 18,9% 19,2% 250 18% 200 16,1% 16,4% 16,5% 15,9% 15,9% 16% 150 14,1% 14,5% 14% • 14,3% 100 13,0% 184 225 241 189 214 215 217 184 159 176 139 12% 50 0 10% Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Net working capital (NWC) in Q3 significantly down both in absolute and relative terms compared to previous year Minus 36.2 per cent from € 217.3 mn to

138.7 mn

Main driver:

Trade receivables down 33.6 per cent due to cash collection Inventories down 26.9 per cent with a decrease in sales of 29.7 per cent

NWC ratio down from 16.4 per cent to 14.1 per cent Cash-is-King program shows good results and will be continued with enhanced scope and focus on inventories Net working capital ratio (ratio of inventories and trade receivables less trade payables to LTM sales); Ratios for Q1 2018 to Q4 2019 retrospectively adjusted according to the new definition Financial Results 9M 2020 < 12 > Operating free cash flow significantly improved due to successful NWC management and lower capex in EUR thousands EBITDA Delta NWC Net cash flow from operating activities Purchase of PP&E Purchase of intangible assets Proceeds from sale of PP&E Operating free cash flow* Q1 2019 28,411 -14,914 8,559 -13,304 -1,112 164 -5,693 Q2 2019 29,195 -7,298 19,046 -7,772 -2,048 1,292 10,518 Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 Q4 2019 Q1-Q4 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019 2019 2020 12,120 69,726 18,487 88,213 25,876 6,550 21,061 53,486 -1,741 -24,583 33,334 8,750 13,927 -19,937 27,560 21,550 17,116 44,721 45,825 90,546 32,014 -9,487 57,260 79,787 -10,859 -31,935 -13,656 -45,591 -5,446 -3,719 -3,672 -12,837 -1,766 -4,926 -2,464 -7,390 -1,295 -1,374 -643 -3,312 3,009 4,465 789 5,254 418 63 242 723 7,500 12,325 30,494 42,819 25,691 -14,517 53,187 64,361 9M operating cash flow at € 79.8 mn

(9M 2019: € 44.7 mn)

(9M 2019: € 44.7 mn) 9M operating free cash flow at € 64.4 mn

(9M 2019: € 12.3 mn) 9M net investing cash flow at € -15.4 mn (PP&E and intangible assets)

(9M 2019: € -32.4 mn)

-15.4 mn (PP&E and intangible assets) (9M 2019: € -32.4 mn) Factoring volume at € 35.5 mn (9M 2019: € 35.2 mn) Operating Free Cash Flow = Net cash flow from operating activities less Net cash flow from investing activities (purchase of PP&E and intangible assets less proceeds from sales of PP&E); Operating free cash flow for Q1 2018 to Q4 2019 retrospectively adjusted according to the new definition NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 13 > Q3 2020 - Net debt reduced by € 46.5 mn vs. Q2 2020 due to improved cash generation Net Debt incl. Finance Lease Liabilities (€ MN) 300 282,8 274,7 278,9 250,9 251,7 256,2 250 200 150 100 232,4 50 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 14 > 2 Outlook Financial Results 9M 2020 < 15 > 2020 Outlook truck and trailer production - Global downturn expected vs. 2019 EUROPE NORTH CHINA SOUTH INDIA AMERICA AMERICA*** Truck Trailer Truck Trailer Truck Trailer Truck Trailer Truck Trailer New* -30% to -15% to New* -40% to -40% to New* 0% to -5% to New* -30% to -5% to New* -40% to -40% to -35% -20% -45% -45% +5% -10% -35% -10% -50% -50% Old** -35% to -20% Old** -40% to -40% to Old** -20% -25% Old** -35% -15% Old** -40% -40% -40% -50% -50% 2020E: China with stable volumes

Lower volumes in Europe and South America

Significant declines in North America and India NOTE: Market estimates for trucks and trailers based on ACT, FTR and local sources * As of November 2020, ** As of August 2020, *** mainly Brazil Financial Results 9M 2020 < 16 > Guidance 2020 raised FY 2019 FY 2020* (new) FY 2020 (old) Sales € 1,284 mn Decline by 20 to Decline by 20 to 30 per cent 30 per cent Adj. EBIT margin 6.2 per cent Between 5 and 6 Between 3 and 5 per cent per cent CAPEX 4.1 per cent of Around 2.5 per Around 2.5 per sales cent of sales cent of sales The new EBIT guidance for FY 2020 is based on the assumption that in the remainder of the year there will be no new, unexpected impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the production and supply chains. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 17 > Your key takeaways Consistent aftermarket business safeguards profitability

SG&A savings programs will be continued

Cash-is-King program on track

program on track Solid financial profile

Operational excellence as key driver Financial Results 9M 2020 < 18 > Financial calendar & IR contact DATEEVENT 25.11.2020 SAF-HOLLAND Virtual Investor & Analyst Day Investor Relations Contact Michael Schickling +49 (0) 6095 301 617 ir@safholland.de Alexander Pöschl +49 (0) 6095 301 117 ir@safholland.de Klaus Breitenbach + 49 (0) 6095 301 565 ir@safholland.de Financial Results 9M 2020 < 19 > »WE ARE HAPPY TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS.« Financial Results 9M 2020 < 20 > Appendix Financial Results 9M 2020 < 21 > P&L 9M 2020 - Extraordinary items Total Q1-Q3/2020 in % Total Q1-Q3/2019 in % in EUR thousands Q1-Q3/2020 Adjustments adjusted* of sales Q1-Q3/2019 Adjustments adjusted* of sales Sales 708,698 - 708,698 100.0% 1008,626 - 1008,626 100.0% Cost of sales -589,694 8,504 -581,190 -82.0% -844,385 9,116 -835,269 -82.8% Gross profit 119,004 8,504 127,508 18.0% 164,241 9,116 173,357 17.2% Other income 1,713 -522 1,191 0.2% 3,109 -1,850 1,259 0.1% Impairment of goodwill - - - 0.0% -6,691 6,691 - 0.0% Selling expenses -44,324 6,315 -38,009 -5.4% -53,181 5,590 -47,591 -4.7% Administrative expenses -47,139 5,040 -42,099 -5.9% -54,258 8,195 -46,063 -4.6% Research and development costs -11,421 256 -11,165 -1.6% -15,746 279 -15,467 -1.5% Operating profit 17,833 19,593 37,426 5.3% 37,474 28,021 65,495 6.5% Share of net profit of investments accounted for using the equity 1,110 - 1,110 0.2% 1,421 - 1,421 0.1% method EBIT 18,943 19,593 38,536 5.4% 38,895 28,021 66,916 6.6% Finance income 1,762 - 1,762 0.2% 1,404 - 1,404 0.1% Finance expenses -10,483 - -10,483 -1.5% -10,151 - -10,151 -1.0% Finance result -8,721 - -8,721 -1.2% -8,747 - -8,747 -0.9% Result before taxes 10,222 19,593 29,815 4.2% 30,148 28,021 58,169 5.8% Income taxes -2,270 -5,992 -8,262 -1.2% -12,868 -2,430 -15,298 -1.5% Tax rate (%) 22.2% 27.7% 42.7% 26.3% Result for the period 7,952 13,601 21,553 3.0% 17,280 25,591 42,871 4.3% Adjusted earnings correspond to the management perspective. The adjustments essentially include restructuring and transactions costs, write-off of goodwill, depreciation and amortization arising from purchase price allocations, expenses arising from the step-up of inventories arising from purchase price allocations and remeasurement effects related to call and put options. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 22 > Group - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT in EUR thousands EBIT EBIT margin in % Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019 Change absolute Change in % 18,943 38,895 -19,952 -51.3% 2.7% 3.9% - - 7,876 7,288 588 8.1% Impairment - 6,691 -6,691 - PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions - 43 -43 - Restructuring and transactions costs 11,717 13,999 -2,282 -16.3% Adjusted EBIT 38,536 66,916 -28,380 -42.4% Adjusted EBIT margin in % 5.4% 6.6% - - NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 23 > EMEA - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT in EUR thousands EBIT EBIT margin in % Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019 Change absolute Change in % 28,823 40,518 -11,695 -28.9% 7.1% 8.2% - - 3,478 3,449 29 0.8% Impairment - - - - PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions - 3 -3 - Restructuring and transactions costs 2,809 2,768 41 1.5% Adjusted EBIT 35,110 46,738 -11,628 -24.9% Adjusted EBIT margin in % 8.7% 9.5% - - NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 24 > Americas - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT in EUR thousands EBIT EBIT margin in % Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019 Change absolute Change in % 2,949 18,567 -15,618 -84.1% 1.2% 4.5% - - 1,794 1,912 -118 -6.2% Impairment - - - - PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions - - - - Restructuring and transactions costs 4,005 5,571 -1,566 -28.1% Adjusted EBIT 8,748 26,050 -17,302 -66.4% Adjusted EBIT margin in % 3.5% 6.3% - - NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 25 > APAC - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT in EUR thousands EBIT EBIT margin in % Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA Impairment Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019 Change absolute Change in % -12,829 -20,190 7,361 -36.5% -23.8% -20.2% - - 2,604 1,927 677 35.1% - 6,691 -6,691 - PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions - 40 -40 - Restructuring and transactions costs 4,903 5,660 -757 -13.4% Adjusted EBIT -5,322 -5,872 550 -9.4% Adjusted EBIT margin in % -9.9% -5.9% - - NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 26 > Adj. EBITDA margin Group ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN 9,0% 9,2% YTD ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER 2019 9,2% 9,7% 9,8% 10,1% 2020 8,6% 7,4% 7,8% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 EMEA ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER 14,3% 2019 13,1% 11,8% 11,9% 11,5% 12,3% 11,9% 12,0% 2020 10,0% YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 27 > Adj. EBITDA margin Americas ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER 2019 10,2% 10,3% 2020 8,5% 8,0% 7,3% 7,6% 8,0% 6,1% 5,8% YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 APAC ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER 2019 5,1% 2020 0,9% -1,8% -3,2% -5,8% -7,5% -10,5% -12,0% YTD -18,0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 28 > Current financing structure MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN) 100** 20 200* 9 141 69 50 52 15 9 5 5 Amount Maturity Product € mn date Promissory note loan old (5 years) 52.0 11/2020 Loan RMB 9.0 06/2022 Promissory note loan old (7 years) 5.0 11/2022 Promissory note loan new (3 years) 141.0 03/2023 Promissory note loan new (3.5 years) 20.0 11/2023 Revolving credit facility*** 200.0 10/2024 Promissory note loan new (5 years) 69 03/2025 Promissory note loan old (10 years) 9 10/2025 Non-current loan 50.0 06/2026 Promissory note loan new (7 years) 15 03/2027 Promissory note loan new (10 years) 5 03/2030 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 RCF mostly undrawn ** option for an additional € 100 mn Financial Results 9M 2020 < 29 > *** additional one year extension possible Disclaimer Not for general release, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. By attending this presentation you agree to be bound by the following limitations: This presentation has been prepared by SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") and comprises written materials concerning SAF-HOLLAND. It is furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person. It contains summary information only and does not purport to be comprehensive and is not intended to be (and should not be used as) the sole basis of any analysis or other evaluation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, neither SAF-HOLLAND nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of this presentation, or its contents or otherwise in connection with this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving SAF-HOLLAND and/or the industry in which SAF-HOLLAND operates that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but solely opinions, views and forecasts which are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of SAF-HOLLAND's management or cited from third party sources which are uncertain and subject to risks. Actual events may differ significantly from the anticipated developments due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, changes affecting the fair values of the assets held by SAF-HOLLAND and its subsidiaries, changes affecting interest rate levels, changes in competition levels, changes in laws and regulations, environmental damages, the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions and the Group's ability to achieve operational synergies from past or future acquisitions. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of SAF- HOLLAND may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described, explicitly or implicitly, in the relevant forward-looking statement. The information contained in this presentation, including any forward-looking statements expressed herein, speaks only as of the date hereof and reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of the SAF-HOLLAND which are subject to change and audit. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of SAF-HOLLAND with any of the recipients thereof shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of SAF-HOLLAND since such date. Consequently, SAF- HOLLAND neither accepts any responsibility for the future accuracy of the information contained in this presentation, including any forward-looking statements expressed herein, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise this information to reflect subsequent events or developments which differ from those anticipated. This presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. This presentation is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell securities, nor any recommendation of, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of SAF- HOLLAND in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. In the United States, any securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. Financial Results 9M 2020 < 30 > Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer SAF-Holland SE published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:08:02 UTC 0 All news about SAF-HOLLAND SE 04:09a SAF HOLLAND : Presentation Q3 2020 (1.8 MB) PU 04:07a SAF HOLLAND : Quarterly Statement Q3 2020 (959 KB) PU 04:07a SAF HOLLAND : Announcement (728 KB) PU 11/17 SAF-HOLLAND SE : SAF-HOLLAND achieves very strong operating free cash flow and r.. PU 11/17 SAF-HOLLAND SE : SAF-HOLLAND achieves very strong operating free cash flow and r.. EQ 11/17 SAF-HOLLAND SE : Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised.. PU 11/17 SAF-HOLLAND SE : Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised.. EQ 11/09 SAF-HOLLAND : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating MD 11/03 SAF-HOLLAND SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger.. PU 11/03 SAF-HOLLAND SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger.. EQ

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 957 M 1 136 M 1 136 M Net income 2020 10,0 M 11,9 M 11,9 M Net Debt 2020 232 M 276 M 276 M P/E ratio 2020 35,8x Yield 2020 0,48% Capitalization 391 M 464 M 464 M EV / Sales 2020 0,65x EV / Sales 2021 0,57x Nbr of Employees 3 042 Free-Float 100% Chart SAF-HOLLAND SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 7,66 € Last Close Price 8,61 € Spread / Highest target 74,2% Spread / Average Target -11,1% Spread / Lowest Target -59,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Alexander Geis Chief Executive Officer Martin Kleinschmitt Chairman André Philipp Chief Operating Officer Inka Koljonen Chief Financial Officer Anja Kleyboldt Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SAF-HOLLAND SE 16.35% 464 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -3.56% 199 836 VOLKSWAGEN AG -12.80% 94 097 DAIMLER AG 10.47% 68 130 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 14.70% 60 301 BMW AG -0.40% 55 598