SAF Holland : Presentation Q3 2020 (1.8 MB)

9M net investing cash flow at € -15.4 mn (PP&E and intangible assets)
(9M 2019: € -32.4 mn)
Factoring volume at € 35.5 mn(9M 2019: € 35.2 mn)
Operating Free Cash Flow = Net cash flow from operating activities less Net cash flow from investing activities (purchase of PP&E and intangible assets less proceeds from sales of PP&E); Operating free cash flow for Q1 2018 to Q4 2019 retrospectively adjusted according to the new definition
NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 13 >
Q3 2020 - Net debt reduced by € 46.5 mn vs. Q2 2020 due to improved cash generation
Net Debt incl. Finance Lease Liabilities (€ MN)
300
282,8
274,7
278,9
250,9
251,7
256,2
250
200
150
100
232,4
50
0
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 14 >
2 Outlook
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 15 >
2020 Outlook truck and trailer production - Global downturn expected vs. 2019
EUROPE
NORTH
CHINA
SOUTH
INDIA
AMERICA
AMERICA***
Truck
Trailer
Truck
Trailer
Truck
Trailer
Truck
Trailer
Truck
Trailer
New*
-30% to
-15% to
New*
-40% to
-40% to
New*
0% to
-5% to
New*
-30% to
-5% to
New*
-40% to
-40% to
-35%
-20%
-45%
-45%
+5%
-10%
-35%
-10%
-50%
-50%
Old**
-35% to
-20%
Old**
-40% to
-40% to
Old**
-20%
-25%
Old**
-35%
-15%
Old**
-40%
-40%
-40%
-50%
-50%
2020E:
China with stable volumes
Lower volumes in Europe and South America
Significant declines in North America and India
NOTE: Market estimates for trucks and trailers based on ACT, FTR and local sources * As of November 2020, ** As of August 2020, *** mainly Brazil
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 16 >
Guidance 2020 raised
FY 2019
FY 2020* (new)
FY 2020 (old)
Sales
€ 1,284 mn
Decline by 20 to
Decline by 20 to
30 per cent
30 per cent
Adj. EBIT margin
6.2 per cent
Between 5 and 6
Between 3 and 5
per cent
per cent
CAPEX
4.1 per cent of
Around 2.5 per
Around 2.5 per
sales
cent of sales
cent of sales
The new EBIT guidance for FY 2020 is based on the assumption that in the remainder of the year there will be no new, unexpected impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the production and supply chains.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 17 >
Your key takeaways
Consistent aftermarket business safeguards profitability
SG&A savings programs will be continued
Cash-is-Kingprogram on track
Solid financial profile
Operational excellence as key driver
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 18 >
Financial calendar & IR contact
DATEEVENT
25.11.2020 SAF-HOLLAND Virtual Investor & Analyst Day
Investor Relations Contact
Michael Schickling
+49 (0) 6095 301 617
ir@safholland.de
Alexander Pöschl
+49 (0) 6095 301 117
ir@safholland.de
Klaus Breitenbach
+ 49 (0) 6095 301 565
ir@safholland.de
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 19 >
»WE ARE HAPPY TO ANSWER
YOUR QUESTIONS.«
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 20 >
Appendix
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 21 >
P&L 9M 2020 - Extraordinary items
Total
Q1-Q3/2020
in %
Total
Q1-Q3/2019
in %
in EUR thousands
Q1-Q3/2020
Adjustments
adjusted*
of sales
Q1-Q3/2019
Adjustments
adjusted*
of sales
Sales
708,698
-
708,698
100.0%
1008,626
-
1008,626
100.0%
Cost of sales
-589,694
8,504
-581,190
-82.0%
-844,385
9,116
-835,269
-82.8%
Gross profit
119,004
8,504
127,508
18.0%
164,241
9,116
173,357
17.2%
Other income
1,713
-522
1,191
0.2%
3,109
-1,850
1,259
0.1%
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
0.0%
-6,691
6,691
-
0.0%
Selling expenses
-44,324
6,315
-38,009
-5.4%
-53,181
5,590
-47,591
-4.7%
Administrative expenses
-47,139
5,040
-42,099
-5.9%
-54,258
8,195
-46,063
-4.6%
Research and development costs
-11,421
256
-11,165
-1.6%
-15,746
279
-15,467
-1.5%
Operating profit
17,833
19,593
37,426
5.3%
37,474
28,021
65,495
6.5%
Share of net profit of investments
accounted for using the equity
1,110
-
1,110
0.2%
1,421
-
1,421
0.1%
method
EBIT
18,943
19,593
38,536
5.4%
38,895
28,021
66,916
6.6%
Finance income
1,762
-
1,762
0.2%
1,404
-
1,404
0.1%
Finance expenses
-10,483
-
-10,483
-1.5%
-10,151
-
-10,151
-1.0%
Finance result
-8,721
-
-8,721
-1.2%
-8,747
-
-8,747
-0.9%
Result before taxes
10,222
19,593
29,815
4.2%
30,148
28,021
58,169
5.8%
Income taxes
-2,270
-5,992
-8,262
-1.2%
-12,868
-2,430
-15,298
-1.5%
Tax rate (%)
22.2%
27.7%
42.7%
26.3%
Result for the period
7,952
13,601
21,553
3.0%
17,280
25,591
42,871
4.3%
Adjusted earnings correspond to the management perspective. The adjustments essentially include restructuring and transactions costs, write-off of goodwill, depreciation and amortization arising from purchase price allocations, expenses arising from the step-up of inventories arising from purchase price allocations and remeasurement effects related to call and put options.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 22 >
Group - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT
in EUR thousands
EBIT
EBIT margin in %
Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA
Q1-Q3 2020
Q1-Q3 2019
Change absolute
Change in %
18,943
38,895
-19,952
-51.3%
2.7%
3.9%
-
-
7,876
7,288
588
8.1%
Impairment
-
6,691
-6,691
-
PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions
-
43
-43
-
Restructuring and transactions costs
11,717
13,999
-2,282
-16.3%
Adjusted EBIT
38,536
66,916
-28,380
-42.4%
Adjusted EBIT margin in %
5.4%
6.6%
-
-
NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 23 >
EMEA - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT
in EUR thousands
EBIT
EBIT margin in %
Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA
Q1-Q3 2020
Q1-Q3 2019
Change absolute
Change in %
28,823
40,518
-11,695
-28.9%
7.1%
8.2%
-
-
3,478
3,449
29
0.8%
Impairment
-
-
-
-
PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions
-
3
-3
-
Restructuring and transactions costs
2,809
2,768
41
1.5%
Adjusted EBIT
35,110
46,738
-11,628
-24.9%
Adjusted EBIT margin in %
8.7%
9.5%
-
-
NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 24 >
Americas - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT
in EUR thousands
EBIT
EBIT margin in %
Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA
Q1-Q3 2020
Q1-Q3 2019
Change absolute
Change in %
2,949
18,567
-15,618
-84.1%
1.2%
4.5%
-
-
1,794
1,912
-118
-6.2%
Impairment
-
-
-
-
PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and transactions costs
4,005
5,571
-1,566
-28.1%
Adjusted EBIT
8,748
26,050
-17,302
-66.4%
Adjusted EBIT margin in %
3.5%
6.3%
-
-
NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 25 >
APAC - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT
in EUR thousands
EBIT
EBIT margin in %
Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA
Impairment
Q1-Q3 2020
Q1-Q3 2019
Change absolute
Change in %
-12,829
-20,190
7,361
-36.5%
-23.8%
-20.2%
-
-
2,604
1,927
677
35.1%
-
6,691
-6,691
-
PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions
-
40
-40
-
Restructuring and transactions costs
4,903
5,660
-757
-13.4%
Adjusted EBIT
-5,322
-5,872
550
-9.4%
Adjusted EBIT margin in %
-9.9%
-5.9%
-
-
NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 26 >
Adj. EBITDA margin
Group
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN
9,0%
9,2%
YTD
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER
2019
9,2%
9,7%
9,8%
10,1%
2020
8,6%
7,4%
7,8%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
EMEA
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER
14,3%
2019
13,1%
11,8%
11,9%
11,5%
12,3%
11,9%
12,0%
2020
10,0%
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 27 >
Adj. EBITDA margin
Americas
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER
2019
10,2%
10,3%
2020
8,5%
8,0%
7,3%
7,6%
8,0%
6,1%
5,8%
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
APAC
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER
2019
5,1%
2020
0,9%
-1,8%
-3,2%
-5,8%
-7,5%
-10,5%
-12,0%
YTD
-18,0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 28 >
Current financing structure
MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN)
100**
20
200*
9
141
69
50
52
15
9
5
5
Amount
Maturity
Product
€ mn
date
Promissory note loan old (5 years)
52.0
11/2020
Loan RMB
9.0
06/2022
Promissory note loan old (7 years)
5.0
11/2022
Promissory note loan new (3 years)
141.0
03/2023
Promissory note loan new (3.5 years)
20.0
11/2023
Revolving credit facility***
200.0
10/2024
Promissory note loan new (5 years)
69
03/2025
Promissory note loan old (10 years)
9
10/2025
Non-current loan
50.0
06/2026
Promissory note loan new (7 years)
15
03/2027
Promissory note loan new (10 years)
5
03/2030
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
RCF mostly undrawn
** option for an additional € 100 mn
Financial Results 9M 2020 < 29 >
*** additional one year extension possible
Disclaimer
Not for general release, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.
By attending this presentation you agree to be bound by the following limitations:
This presentation has been prepared by SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") and comprises written materials concerning SAF-HOLLAND. It is furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person. It contains summary information only and does not purport to be comprehensive and is not intended to be (and should not be used as) the sole basis of any analysis or other evaluation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, neither SAF-HOLLAND nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of this presentation, or its contents or otherwise in connection with this presentation.
This presentation contains certain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving SAF-HOLLAND and/or the industry in which SAF-HOLLAND operates that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but solely opinions, views and forecasts which are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of SAF-HOLLAND's management or cited from third party sources which are uncertain and subject to risks. Actual events may differ significantly from the anticipated developments due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, changes affecting the fair values of the assets held by SAF-HOLLAND and its subsidiaries, changes affecting interest rate levels, changes in competition levels, changes in laws and regulations, environmental damages, the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions and the Group's ability to achieve operational synergies from past or future acquisitions. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of SAF- HOLLAND may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described, explicitly or implicitly, in the relevant forward-looking statement.
The information contained in this presentation, including any forward-looking statements expressed herein, speaks only as of the date hereof and reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of the SAF-HOLLAND which are subject to change and audit. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of SAF-HOLLAND with any of the recipients thereof shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of SAF-HOLLAND since such date. Consequently, SAF- HOLLAND neither accepts any responsibility for the future accuracy of the information contained in this presentation, including any forward-looking statements expressed herein, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise this information to reflect subsequent events or developments which differ from those anticipated.
This presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. This presentation is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell securities, nor any recommendation of, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of SAF- HOLLAND in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. In the United States, any securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933.
SAF-Holland SE published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:08:02 UTC