SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SAF Holland : Presentation Q3 2020 (1.8 MB)

11/18/2020 | 04:09am EST

ALEXANDER GEIS (CEO)

INKA KOLJONEN (CFO)

Financial results 9M 2020

18 NOVEMBER 2020

AGENDA

Welcome

  1. Performance 9M 2020 - Very solid performance in a challenging market environment
  2. Outlook

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 2 >

Today's speakers - Welcome to our 9M 2020 Financial Results Conference

Alexander Geis

Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer

  • With the company since 1992
  • Responsible for Strategy, Key Accounts, Purchasing, Human Resources, M&A, Digital, Research & Development and Regions
  • Most recently member of the Group Management Board, President EMEA and Chief Procurement Officer
  • Prior to that member of the Group Management Board responsible for the Business Unit Aftermarket

Inka Koljonen

Member of the Management Board and Chief

Financial Officer

  • With the company since September 2020
  • Responsible for Finance, Accounting and Controlling, IT, Legal and Compliance, Investor Relations and Internal Audit
  • Previously CFO positions at Clariant AG (Business Unit Catalysts) and Siemens Russia
  • Prio to that Head of IR at MTU Aero Engines

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 3 >

1 Performance 9M 2020 - Very solid performance in a challenging market environment

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 4 >

Disciplined capex investment policy executed

9M 2020 results demonstrate resilience of our business model - guidance raised

Adj. EBIT

Sales

margin

€ 709 MN

5.4%

  • 9M 2020 adj. EBIT margin with 5.4 per cent above the P upper end of the FY guidance range of 3 to 5 per cent
  • High share of aftermarket business safeguards P profitability in crisis times
  • Comprehensive cost-cutting programs continued P (blue collar & white collar)

P

Solid financial profile;

P Net debt reduced by € 42.3 MN in Q3 2020

Operating free

Capex ratio

cash flow

2.3%

€ 64.4 MN

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 5 >

Group - Adj. EBIT margin above the upper end of the previous guidance range

SALES (€ MN)

Sales 9M 2020 down by 29.7 per cent yoy

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

2019

2020

But Q3 2020 sales figure shows recovery compared to Q2 2020 (+ 20.5 per cent) led by the EMEA region

1.009

709

YTD

346

283

349

313

232

276

193

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2020 already slightly above previous FY guidance reflecting resilience of the business model and actions to reduce costs
    • Main drivers: higher share of aftermarket business and SG&A cost savings
    • Includes inventory write-downs of € 8.8 mn in the EMEA and Americas region and fixed-cost progression effect

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

Adj. EBIT margin in Q3 2020 exceeds pre-corona value for the same quarter of last year

7,2%

7,2%

6,6%

6,5%

6,4%

5,4%

5,4%

Restructuring expenses (€ 11.7 mn)

4,7%

Severance payments (€ 3.3 mn)

2,7%

Corpco wind-down (€ 2.6 mn)

Closure of subsidiaries (€ 1.8 mn)

Project FORWARD 2.0 (€ 2.3 mn)

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Change of legal form (€ 1.2 mn)

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

  • Nogoodwill impairments

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 6 >

EMEA - Adj. EBIT margin very robust despite COVID-19

SALES (€ MN)

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

2019

2020

492

405

176

157

172

144

137

134

111

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Sales 9M 2020 down by 17.8 per cent yoy

Q3 2020 sales figure down only 5.4 per

cent yoy; good recovery in all areas

Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2020 at 8.7 per cent

(9M 2019: 9.5 per cent)

Main driver: higher share of aftermarket

business

Includes inventory write-downs of € 4.7 mn

and fixed-cost progression effect

Adj. EBIT margin in Q3 2020 with 10.0 per

cent above previous year's pre-corona

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

9,5%

8,7%

YTD

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

9,7%

9,4%

9,8%

10,0%

10,0%

8,9%

6,0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

level

Restructuring expenses (€ 2.8 mn)

Mainly severance payments and costs related to the change of the legal form and transfer of the registered office to Germany (S.A. SE)

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 7 >

Americas - Improved adj. EBIT margin despite massive sales decline

SALES (€ MN)

416

250

Sales 9M 2020 down by 39.9 per cent yoy

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

2019

2020

Americas region strongly hit by COVID-19

even in Q3 with sales down by 47.0 per

cent yoy

Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2020 at 3.5 per cent

reflecting successful restructuring efforts

YTD

131

105

141

144

118

69

76

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Main drivers: higher share of aftermarket business and substantial SG&A cost savings
  • Includes Inventory write downs of € 4.1 mn and fixed-cost progression effect

Adj. EBIT margin in Q3 2020 with 5.6 per

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

cent significantly better than Q1 2020,

Q2 2020 and even above previous year's

8,1%

pre-corona level

6,3%

5,6%

5,2%

5,4%

3,5%

3,9%

2,7%

0,6%

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

  • Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2019 included positive one-offs (contractually agreed passing on of the 2018 steel price increases)
  • Restructuring expenses (€ 4.0 mn)

Mainly severance payments and costs related to Program FORWARD 2.0

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 8 >

APAC - Lockdown and delayed ramp-up weigh on sales and profitability

SALES (€ MN)

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

  • Sales 9M 2020 down by 46.2 per cent yoy

2019

Several weeks lockdown of the Chinese,

2020

Australian, Indian and Singapore entities

Ceased export business as a result of the

trade dispute between China and the USA

100

Delayed ramp-up of the new Chinese

facility in Yangzhou

54

Sales Q3 2020 down by 22.1 per cent yoy

39

36

25

23

21

20

13

Adj. EBIT margin 9M 2020 at - 9.9 per

cent

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Main drivers: continuing low volumes and

special sale of old stock

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

Adj. EBIT Margin Q3 2020 at - 15.1 per cent

2,4%

Restructuring expenses (€ 4.9 mn)

-5,9%

-9,9%

YTD

-2,4%

-8,5%

-14,0%

-14,7%-15,1%

-15,5%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Mainly costs related to Corpco wind-down and closure of subsidiaries

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 9 >

Truck and trailer production 9M 2020 vs. 9M 2019 - COVID-19 strongly impacted already weakening markets

EUROPE

NORTH

CHINA

SOUTH

INDIA

AMERICA

AMERICA*

Truck

Trailer

Truck

Trailer

Truck

Trailer

Truck

Trailer

Truck

Trailer

-30% to -35%

-25% to -30%

-45% to -50%

-40% to -45%

+10% to +20%

+10%

-35% to -40%

-10% to -15%

-70%

-60%

* Mainly Brazil

NOTE: Market figures for trucks and trailers based on ACT, FTR and local sources as of November 2020

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 10 >

Investments and D&A - Capex ratio within target range of 2.0 to 2.5 per cent

INVESTMENTS (IN % OF SALES) INVESTMENTS BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES)

2019

5,9%

2020

  • Investments in plant, property, equipment and intangible assets reached 2.3 per cent of Group sales (FY 2020 guidance: around 2.5 per cent of Group sales)

3,7%

2,3%

4,2%

4,0%

2,4% 2,8% 2,6%

1,9%

  • Operating cash flow with € 79.8 mn
    (149.2 per cent of EBITDA) covers investments by far
  • Focus of investments: Rationalisation investments in the US and Germany

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Close monitoring of the investment

approval process to streamline capital

D&A (IN % OF SALES)

D&A BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES)

allocation

4,7%

3,8%

3,2%

3,7%

3,9%

2,3%

2,1%

2,6%

2,4%

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Depreciation and Amortization ratio (excl. PPA, impairment of goodwill and R&D projects) increased due to higher investments in recent years and significantly lower sales

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 11 >

Net working capital - Cash-is-King program well on track

NET WORKING CAPITAL (€ MN)

NET WORKING CAPITAL (IN % OF SALES)*

300

20%

18,9%

19,2%

250

18%

200

16,1%

16,4%

16,5%

15,9%

15,9%

16%

150

14,1%

14,5%

14%

14,3%

100

13,0%

184

225

241

189

214

215

217

184

159

176

139

12%

50

0

10%

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Net working capital (NWC) in Q3 significantly down both in absolute and relative terms compared to previous year

  • Minus 36.2 per cent from € 217.3 mn to
    • 138.7 mn
  • Main driver:
    • Trade receivables down 33.6 per cent due to cash collection
    • Inventories down 26.9 per cent with a decrease in sales of 29.7 per cent
  • NWC ratio down from 16.4 per cent to 14.1 per cent

Cash-is-King program shows good results and will be continued with enhanced scope and focus on inventories

  • Net working capital ratio (ratio of inventories and trade receivables less trade payables to LTM sales); Ratios for Q1 2018 to Q4 2019 retrospectively adjusted according to the new definition

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 12 >

Operating free cash flow significantly improved due to successful NWC management and lower capex

in EUR thousands

EBITDA

Delta NWC

Net cash flow from operating activities

Purchase of PP&E

Purchase of intangible assets

Proceeds from sale of PP&E

Operating free cash flow*

Q1 2019

28,411

-14,914

8,559

-13,304

-1,112

164

-5,693

Q2 2019

29,195

-7,298

19,046

-7,772

-2,048

1,292

10,518

Q3 2019

Q1-Q3

Q4 2019

Q1-Q4

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q1-Q3

2019

2019

2020

12,120

69,726

18,487

88,213

25,876

6,550

21,061

53,486

-1,741

-24,583

33,334

8,750

13,927

-19,937

27,560

21,550

17,116

44,721

45,825

90,546

32,014

-9,487

57,260

79,787

-10,859

-31,935

-13,656

-45,591

-5,446

-3,719

-3,672

-12,837

-1,766

-4,926

-2,464

-7,390

-1,295

-1,374

-643

-3,312

3,009

4,465

789

5,254

418

63

242

723

7,500

12,325

30,494

42,819

25,691

-14,517

53,187

64,361

  • 9M operating cash flow at € 79.8 mn
    (9M 2019: € 44.7 mn)
  • 9M operating free cash flow at € 64.4 mn
    (9M 2019: € 12.3 mn)
  • 9M net investing cash flow at € -15.4 mn (PP&E and intangible assets)
    (9M 2019: € -32.4 mn)
  • Factoring volume at € 35.5 mn (9M 2019: € 35.2 mn)
  • Operating Free Cash Flow = Net cash flow from operating activities less Net cash flow from investing activities (purchase of PP&E and intangible assets less proceeds from sales of PP&E); Operating free cash flow for Q1 2018 to Q4 2019 retrospectively adjusted according to the new definition

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 13 >

Q3 2020 - Net debt reduced by € 46.5 mn vs. Q2 2020 due to improved cash generation

Net Debt incl. Finance Lease Liabilities (€ MN)

300

282,8

274,7

278,9

250,9

251,7

256,2

250

200

150

100

232,4

50

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 14 >

2 Outlook

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 15 >

2020 Outlook truck and trailer production - Global downturn expected vs. 2019

EUROPE

NORTH

CHINA

SOUTH

INDIA

AMERICA

AMERICA***

Truck

Trailer

Truck

Trailer

Truck

Trailer

Truck

Trailer

Truck

Trailer

New*

-30% to

-15% to

New*

-40% to

-40% to

New*

0% to

-5% to

New*

-30% to

-5% to

New*

-40% to

-40% to

-35%

-20%

-45%

-45%

+5%

-10%

-35%

-10%

-50%

-50%

Old**

-35% to

-20%

Old**

-40% to

-40% to

Old**

-20%

-25%

Old**

-35%

-15%

Old**

-40%

-40%

-40%

-50%

-50%

2020E:

  • China with stable volumes
  • Lower volumes in Europe and South America
  • Significant declines in North America and India

NOTE: Market estimates for trucks and trailers based on ACT, FTR and local sources * As of November 2020, ** As of August 2020, *** mainly Brazil

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 16 >

Guidance 2020 raised

FY 2019

FY 2020* (new)

FY 2020 (old)

Sales

€ 1,284 mn

Decline by 20 to

Decline by 20 to

30 per cent

30 per cent

Adj. EBIT margin

6.2 per cent

Between 5 and 6

Between 3 and 5

per cent

per cent

CAPEX

4.1 per cent of

Around 2.5 per

Around 2.5 per

sales

cent of sales

cent of sales

  • The new EBIT guidance for FY 2020 is based on the assumption that in the remainder of the year there will be no new, unexpected impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the production and supply chains.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 17 >

Your key takeaways

  • Consistent aftermarket business safeguards profitability
  • SG&A savings programs will be continued
  • Cash-is-Kingprogram on track
  • Solid financial profile
  • Operational excellence as key driver

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 18 >

Financial calendar & IR contact

DATEEVENT

25.11.2020 SAF-HOLLAND Virtual Investor & Analyst Day

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Schickling

  1. +49 (0) 6095 301 617
  1. ir@safholland.de

Alexander Pöschl

  1. +49 (0) 6095 301 117
  1. ir@safholland.de

Klaus Breitenbach

  1. + 49 (0) 6095 301 565
  1. ir@safholland.de

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 19 >

»WE ARE HAPPY TO ANSWER

YOUR QUESTIONS.«

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 20 >

Appendix

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 21 >

P&L 9M 2020 - Extraordinary items

Total

Q1-Q3/2020

in %

Total

Q1-Q3/2019

in %

in EUR thousands

Q1-Q3/2020

Adjustments

adjusted*

of sales

Q1-Q3/2019

Adjustments

adjusted*

of sales

Sales

708,698

-

708,698

100.0%

1008,626

-

1008,626

100.0%

Cost of sales

-589,694

8,504

-581,190

-82.0%

-844,385

9,116

-835,269

-82.8%

Gross profit

119,004

8,504

127,508

18.0%

164,241

9,116

173,357

17.2%

Other income

1,713

-522

1,191

0.2%

3,109

-1,850

1,259

0.1%

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

0.0%

-6,691

6,691

-

0.0%

Selling expenses

-44,324

6,315

-38,009

-5.4%

-53,181

5,590

-47,591

-4.7%

Administrative expenses

-47,139

5,040

-42,099

-5.9%

-54,258

8,195

-46,063

-4.6%

Research and development costs

-11,421

256

-11,165

-1.6%

-15,746

279

-15,467

-1.5%

Operating profit

17,833

19,593

37,426

5.3%

37,474

28,021

65,495

6.5%

Share of net profit of investments

accounted for using the equity

1,110

-

1,110

0.2%

1,421

-

1,421

0.1%

method

EBIT

18,943

19,593

38,536

5.4%

38,895

28,021

66,916

6.6%

Finance income

1,762

-

1,762

0.2%

1,404

-

1,404

0.1%

Finance expenses

-10,483

-

-10,483

-1.5%

-10,151

-

-10,151

-1.0%

Finance result

-8,721

-

-8,721

-1.2%

-8,747

-

-8,747

-0.9%

Result before taxes

10,222

19,593

29,815

4.2%

30,148

28,021

58,169

5.8%

Income taxes

-2,270

-5,992

-8,262

-1.2%

-12,868

-2,430

-15,298

-1.5%

Tax rate (%)

22.2%

27.7%

42.7%

26.3%

Result for the period

7,952

13,601

21,553

3.0%

17,280

25,591

42,871

4.3%

  • Adjusted earnings correspond to the management perspective. The adjustments essentially include restructuring and transactions costs, write-off of goodwill, depreciation and amortization arising from purchase price allocations, expenses arising from the step-up of inventories arising from purchase price allocations and remeasurement effects related to call and put options.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 22 >

Group - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT

in EUR thousands

EBIT

EBIT margin in %

Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2019

Change absolute

Change in %

18,943

38,895

-19,952

-51.3%

2.7%

3.9%

-

-

7,876

7,288

588

8.1%

Impairment

-

6,691

-6,691

-

PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions

-

43

-43

-

Restructuring and transactions costs

11,717

13,999

-2,282

-16.3%

Adjusted EBIT

38,536

66,916

-28,380

-42.4%

Adjusted EBIT margin in %

5.4%

6.6%

-

-

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 23 >

EMEA - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT

in EUR thousands

EBIT

EBIT margin in %

Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2019

Change absolute

Change in %

28,823

40,518

-11,695

-28.9%

7.1%

8.2%

-

-

3,478

3,449

29

0.8%

Impairment

-

-

-

-

PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions

-

3

-3

-

Restructuring and transactions costs

2,809

2,768

41

1.5%

Adjusted EBIT

35,110

46,738

-11,628

-24.9%

Adjusted EBIT margin in %

8.7%

9.5%

-

-

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 24 >

Americas - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT

in EUR thousands

EBIT

EBIT margin in %

Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2019

Change absolute

Change in %

2,949

18,567

-15,618

-84.1%

1.2%

4.5%

-

-

1,794

1,912

-118

-6.2%

Impairment

-

-

-

-

PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions

-

-

-

-

Restructuring and transactions costs

4,005

5,571

-1,566

-28.1%

Adjusted EBIT

8,748

26,050

-17,302

-66.4%

Adjusted EBIT margin in %

3.5%

6.3%

-

-

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 25 >

APAC - Reconciliation EBIT to adjusted EBIT

in EUR thousands

EBIT

EBIT margin in %

Additional depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from PPA

Impairment

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2019

Change absolute

Change in %

-12,829

-20,190

7,361

-36.5%

-23.8%

-20.2%

-

-

2,604

1,927

677

35.1%

-

6,691

-6,691

-

PPA step-up from inventory measuring of acquisitions

-

40

-40

-

Restructuring and transactions costs

4,903

5,660

-757

-13.4%

Adjusted EBIT

-5,322

-5,872

550

-9.4%

Adjusted EBIT margin in %

-9.9%

-5.9%

-

-

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 26 >

Adj. EBITDA margin

Group

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN

9,0%

9,2%

YTD

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER

2019

9,2%

9,7%

9,8%

10,1%

2020

8,6%

7,4%

7,8%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

EMEA

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER

14,3%

2019

13,1%

11,8%

11,9%

11,5%

12,3%

11,9%

12,0%

2020

10,0%

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 27 >

Adj. EBITDA margin

Americas

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER

2019

10,2%

10,3%

2020

8,5%

8,0%

7,3%

7,6%

8,0%

6,1%

5,8%

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

APAC

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN BY QUARTER

2019

5,1%

2020

0,9%

-1,8%

-3,2%

-5,8%

-7,5%

-10,5%

-12,0%

YTD

-18,0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

NOTE: All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 28 >

Current financing structure

MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN)

100**

20

200*

9

141

69

50

52

15

9

5

5

Amount

Maturity

Product

€ mn

date

Promissory note loan old (5 years)

52.0

11/2020

Loan RMB

9.0

06/2022

Promissory note loan old (7 years)

5.0

11/2022

Promissory note loan new (3 years)

141.0

03/2023

Promissory note loan new (3.5 years)

20.0

11/2023

Revolving credit facility***

200.0

10/2024

Promissory note loan new (5 years)

69

03/2025

Promissory note loan old (10 years)

9

10/2025

Non-current loan

50.0

06/2026

Promissory note loan new (7 years)

15

03/2027

Promissory note loan new (10 years)

5

03/2030

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

  • RCF mostly undrawn

** option for an additional € 100 mn

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 29 >

*** additional one year extension possible

Disclaimer

Not for general release, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.

By attending this presentation you agree to be bound by the following limitations:

This presentation has been prepared by SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") and comprises written materials concerning SAF-HOLLAND. It is furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person. It contains summary information only and does not purport to be comprehensive and is not intended to be (and should not be used as) the sole basis of any analysis or other evaluation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, neither SAF-HOLLAND nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of this presentation, or its contents or otherwise in connection with this presentation.

This presentation contains certain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving SAF-HOLLAND and/or the industry in which SAF-HOLLAND operates that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but solely opinions, views and forecasts which are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of SAF-HOLLAND's management or cited from third party sources which are uncertain and subject to risks. Actual events may differ significantly from the anticipated developments due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, changes affecting the fair values of the assets held by SAF-HOLLAND and its subsidiaries, changes affecting interest rate levels, changes in competition levels, changes in laws and regulations, environmental damages, the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions and the Group's ability to achieve operational synergies from past or future acquisitions. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of SAF- HOLLAND may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described, explicitly or implicitly, in the relevant forward-looking statement.

The information contained in this presentation, including any forward-looking statements expressed herein, speaks only as of the date hereof and reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of the SAF-HOLLAND which are subject to change and audit. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of SAF-HOLLAND with any of the recipients thereof shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of SAF-HOLLAND since such date. Consequently, SAF- HOLLAND neither accepts any responsibility for the future accuracy of the information contained in this presentation, including any forward-looking statements expressed herein, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise this information to reflect subsequent events or developments which differ from those anticipated.

This presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. This presentation is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell securities, nor any recommendation of, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of SAF- HOLLAND in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. In the United States, any securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933.

Financial Results 9M 2020 < 30 >

Disclaimer

SAF-Holland SE published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:08:02 UTC
