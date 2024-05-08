SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024

INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

With its products for the commercial vehicle industry, SAF-HOLLAND serves the Original Equipment Trailer, Original Equipment Truck and A�ermarket customer groups, which are of varying importance in the respec�ve regions. The Original Equipment Trailer and A�ermarket customer groups in par�cular generate a large share of sales. In the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, the Original Equipment Trailer customer group accounted for 51.3% and the A�ermarket business 35.1% of Group sales. The Original Equipment Truck customer group, which generates most of its sales in the Americas region, accounted for 13.6% of Group sales.

The European commercial vehicle market got oﬀ to a subdued start in 2024. According to SAF-HOLLANDes�mates, the con�nuing challenging economic environment and the associated reluctance of trailer customers to buy led to a decline in trailer produc�on of around 15 to 20%. Produc�on of heavy trucks is also likely to have declined in the ﬁrst three months of the year. SAF-HOLLANDes�mates the decline in produc�on to be around 10 to 15%.

The North American commercial vehicle market, which recorded solid growth in the previous year, started the new year on a lighter note. According to ACT Research (Americas Commercial Transporta�on Research Company), a total of 84,399 Class 8 trucks were manufactured in the repor�ng period from January to March 2024. This represents a decline of around 2% compared to the same period of last year. In the same period, 81,014 trailers were produced, also according to ACT, around 29% fewer than in the ﬁrst quarter of the previous year.

A�er the market for trailers and the market for heavy-duty trucks in Brazil showed clearly contras�ng trends in 2023, the local commercial vehicle market recorded a posi�ve development in both market segments in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. According to the industry associa�on ANFIR (Associação Nacional Fabricantes de Implementos Rodoviários), the market for trailers grew by around 6%. The market for heavy trucks experienced a signiﬁcant turnaround in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. According to ﬁgures from the industry associa�on ANFAVEA (Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Veículos Automotores), new registra�ons rose by around 20% compared to the same period of the previous year.