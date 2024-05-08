strongerQuar ly Stateme t Q1 2024 together
one global partner
SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024
KEY FIGURES
in kEUR
Change
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
Result of Operations
Sales
505,431
480,423
25,008
5.2%
Gross profit
108,875
86,278
22,597
26.2%
Gross profit margin in %
21.5%
18.0%
Adjusted gross profit
110,555
87,097
23,458
26.9%
Adjusted gross profit margin in %
21.9%
18.1%
EBITDA
63,800
53,504
10,296
19.2%
EBITDA margin in %
12.6%
11.1%
Adjusted EBITDA
63,800
55,704
8,096
14.5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin in %
12.6%
11.6%
EBIT
43,405
38,832
4,573
11.8%
EBIT margin in %
8.6%
8.1%
Adjusted EBIT
48,565
43,360
5,205
12.0%
Adjusted EBIT margin in %
9.6%
9.0%
Result for the period without non-controlling interests
26,225
19,562
6,663
34.1%
Adjusted result for the period without non-controlling interests
31,295
24,594
6,701
27.2%
Basic earnings per share in EUR
0.58
0.43
0.15
34.1%
Adjusted earnings per share in EUR
0.69
0.54
0.15
27.2%
Financial position
Net cash flow from operating activities
-6,891
12,087
-18,978
-
Net cash flow from investing activities (property, plant and equipment/intangible assets)
-5,543
-6,713
1,170
-17.4%
Operating free cash flow
-12,434
5,374
-17,808
-
Net cash flow from investing activities (acquisition of subsidiaries)
-10,326
30,785
-41,111
-
Total free cash flow
-22,760
36,159
-58,919
-
Yield
Return on capital employed (ROCE) in %
20.2%
16.5%
Balance Sheet
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
Balance sheet total
1,691,240
1,651,739
39,501
2.4%
Equity
502,292
475,969
26,323
5.5%
Equity ratio in %
29.7%
28.8%
Non-current and current liabilities
1,188,948
1,175,770
13,178
1.1%
All ﬁgures shown are rounded, minor devia�ons may arise due to addi�ons to these amounts.
2
_ TABLE OF CONTENTS
Group Interim Management Report
- Industry environment
- Significant events in the first quarter of 2024
- Economic Report
- Forecast Report
- Risk and Opportunity Report
- Supplementary Report
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
- Consolidated Statement of Income
- Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Consolidated Balance Sheet
- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
- Segment Information
Further Information
- Financial calender and contacts
- Imprint
SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024
INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
With its products for the commercial vehicle industry, SAF-HOLLAND serves the Original Equipment Trailer, Original Equipment Truck and A�ermarket customer groups, which are of varying importance in the respec�ve regions. The Original Equipment Trailer and A�ermarket customer groups in par�cular generate a large share of sales. In the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, the Original Equipment Trailer customer group accounted for 51.3% and the A�ermarket business 35.1% of Group sales. The Original Equipment Truck customer group, which generates most of its sales in the Americas region, accounted for 13.6% of Group sales.
The European commercial vehicle market got oﬀ to a subdued start in 2024. According to SAF-HOLLANDes�mates, the con�nuing challenging economic environment and the associated reluctance of trailer customers to buy led to a decline in trailer produc�on of around 15 to 20%. Produc�on of heavy trucks is also likely to have declined in the ﬁrst three months of the year. SAF-HOLLANDes�mates the decline in produc�on to be around 10 to 15%.
The North American commercial vehicle market, which recorded solid growth in the previous year, started the new year on a lighter note. According to ACT Research (Americas Commercial Transporta�on Research Company), a total of 84,399 Class 8 trucks were manufactured in the repor�ng period from January to March 2024. This represents a decline of around 2% compared to the same period of last year. In the same period, 81,014 trailers were produced, also according to ACT, around 29% fewer than in the ﬁrst quarter of the previous year.
A�er the market for trailers and the market for heavy-duty trucks in Brazil showed clearly contras�ng trends in 2023, the local commercial vehicle market recorded a posi�ve development in both market segments in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. According to the industry associa�on ANFIR (Associação Nacional Fabricantes de Implementos Rodoviários), the market for trailers grew by around 6%. The market for heavy trucks experienced a signiﬁcant turnaround in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. According to ﬁgures from the industry associa�on ANFAVEA (Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Veículos Automotores), new registra�ons rose by around 20% compared to the same period of the previous year.
In China, the commercial vehicle market got oﬀ to a posi�ve start in the new year. According to SAF-HOLLAND's assessment, however, the market developed slightly weaker than the full-year forecast, which SAF-HOLLAND es�mates to be 5% growth for the trailer market and 10% growth for the truck market in 2024.
A�er an increase in produc�on of around 66% in 2023, the trailer market in India recorded a decline in produc�on of around 1% in the ﬁrst three months of 2024, according to SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), thus normalizing at a high level. In the truck market, which is less important for SAF-HOLLAND, around 24% fewer trucks rolled oﬀ the produc�on lines in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, according to SIAM.
4
SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024
ACQUISITION OF IMS GROUP B.V.
With eﬀect from January 2, 2024, SAF-HOLLAND GmbH acquired IMS Group B.V., Barneveld, Netherlands, from its long-standing exclusive distribu�on partner Pon Group. IMS Group B.V. is the exclusive distributor of the Group's own quality brands SAF and Holland in the original equipment and a�ermarket sectors in the Benelux. In addi�on, IMS Group B.V. oﬀers sustainable and eﬃcient solu�ons for the transporta�on industry with mechanical and hydraulic steering systems.
ACQUISITION OF TECMA SRL
SAF-HOLLAND GmbH announced on February 7, 2024, that it is acquiring 100% of the shares in Tecma Srl, Verona, Italy. Tecma Srl specializes in the development and produc�on of customer-speciﬁc axle systems and suspensions for special vehicles and heavy-duty applica�ons, which are developed in close coopera�on with vehicle manufacturers according to customer requirements. The transac�on was completed and the company was included in the Consolidated Financial Statements of SAF-HOLLAND SE for the ﬁrst �me on April 2, 2024.
5
SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024
ECONOMIC REPORT
EARNINGS, ASSET AND FINANCIAL POSITION
Group sales by region
RESULTS ON OPERATIONS
Group sales grow by 5.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year
SAF-HOLLAND increased its Group sales by 5.2% to EUR 505.4 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 480.4 million).
The acquisi�on eﬀects relevant to the increase totaled EUR 66.1 million and related to the ﬁrst-�me consolida�on of Haldex AB for the en�re repor�ng period January 1 to March 31 (previous year: February 21 to March 31), and IMS Group B.V., which has been included in the Consolidated Financial Statements since January 2, 2024. Of this ﬁgure, a mid-single-digitmillion-euro amount is atributable to IMS.
in kEUR
EMEA
in % of Group sales
Americas
in % of Group sales
APAC
in % of Group sales
Group sales
Q1 2024
244,259
48.3%
197,511
39.1%
63,661
12.6%
505,431
Change
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
238,846
5,413
2.3%
49.7%
189,051
8,460
4.5%
39.4%
52,526
11,135
21.2%
10.9%
480,423
25,008
5.2%
In organic terms - excluding the inﬂuence of exchange rate and acquisi�on eﬀects - SAF-HOLLAND's Group sales declined by EUR 39.1 million or 8.1% to EUR 441.3 million in the ﬁrst quarter 2024. This development was mainly atributable to the EMEA and Americas regions.
Currency transla�on eﬀects amounted to a nega�ve transla�onal eﬀect of EUR 2.0 million or 0.4% in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. This amount is primarily the result of the deprecia�on of the US dollar, the Indian rupee, and the Australian dollar against the euro.
The distribu�on of Group sales by region in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 was inﬂuenced by both acquisi�on eﬀects and declines in organic sales in the EMEA and Americas regions. With sales of EUR 244.3 million (previous year: EUR 238.8 million) and a 48.3% share of Group sales (previous year: 49.7%), the EMEA region remains the company's largest region. The Americas region accounted for 39.1% of sales (previous year: 39.4%) or EUR 197.5 million (previous year: EUR 189.1 million). The APAC region increased its sales dispropor�onately by 21.2% to EUR 63.7 million (previous year: EUR 52.5 million). This equates to a 12.6% share of Group sales (previous year: 10.9%).
Share of sales from the cyclically resilient spare parts business increases to 35.1% (previous year 26.1%)
Due to weaker customer demand in the EMEA and Americas regions, the Original Equipment Trailer customer segment's contribu�on to sales fell by 11.8% to EUR 259.0 million (previous year: EUR 293.7 million). At the same �me, the share of sales dropped from 61.1% to 51.3%. By contrast, sales from the original equipment business with trucks improved by 12.4% to EUR 68.9 million (previous year: EUR 61.3 million) and relate in par�cular to the Americas and APAC regions. In total, the original equipment business accounted for 64.9% (previous year 73.9%) of Group sales. By contrast, the cyclically resilient spare parts business was able to signiﬁcantly improve its share of sales from 26.1% to 35.1%. The increase in sales of EUR 52.1 million to EUR 177.5 million was the result of both organic growth and acquisi�on eﬀects (from Haldex, in par�cular).
6
SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024
Group sales by customer segment
in kEUR
Change
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
Original Equipment Trailer
259,039
293,739
-34,700
-11.8%
in % of Group sales
51.3%
61.1%
Original Equipment Trucks
68,911
61,329
7,582
12.4%
in % of Group sales
13.6%
12.8%
Aftermarket business
177,481
125,355
52,126
41.6%
in % of Group sales
35.1%
26.1%
Group sales
505,431
480,423
25,008
5.2%
Increase in the gross margin from 18.0% to 21.5% in the first quarter of 2024
The individual expense items in the income statement showed diverging trends in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. Comparability with the prior-year period is to some extent limited due to the ﬁrst-�me consolida�on of Haldex AB
Operating result impacted by higher selling and administrative expenses
The opera�ng result improved by 12.3% to EUR 43.2 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 compared to the ﬁrst quarter of 2023 (previous year: EUR
38.4 million). The dispropor�onately low increase compared to gross proﬁt is due to an increase in other income and expenses, selling and administra�ve expenses and research and development expenses totaling EUR 65.7 million or 13.0% of Group sales (previous year: EUR 47.8 million or 10.0% of Group sales). The ﬁrst-�me consolida�on of Haldex AB for the en�re repor�ng period and its compara�vely higher selling, administra�ve and R&D cost ra�os must be taken into account here.
These cost items also include amor�za�on from purchase price alloca�ons in the amount of EUR 3.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.8 million). In the ﬁrst quarter of 2023, administra�ve expenses were also aﬀected by restructuring and transac�on costs in the amount of EUR 1.9 million.
Earnings development
for the en�re repor�ng period January 1 to March 31 (previous year: February 21 to March 31).
The cost of sales in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 rose by 0.6% compared to the previous year to EUR 396.6 million (previous year: EUR 394.1 million). Here, it should be noted that the cost of sales for the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 includes amor�za�on from purchase price alloca�ons in the amount of EUR 1.6 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million). In the ﬁrst quarter of 2023, restructuring expenses of EUR 0.3 million were also incurred in connec�on with the cyberatack.
In nominal terms, gross proﬁt amounted to EUR 108.9 million (previous year: EUR 86.3 million), which represents a 26.2% increase.
With the cost of sales rising at a slower rate than sales growth, the gross margin increased from 18.0% to 21.5% in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. This increase is mainly atributable to the spare parts business. The original equipment business beneﬁted from the Haldex synergies achieved, among other factors.
in kEUR
Sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross margin in %
Adjusted gross profit
Adjusted gross profit margin in %
Other income
Selling expenses
Administrative expenses
Research and development expenses
Operating result
Change
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
505,431
480,423
25,008
5.2%
-396,556
-394,145
-2,411
0.6%
108,875
86,278
22,597
26.2%
21.5%
18.0%
110,555
87,097
23,458
26.9%
21.9%
18.1%
1,241
777
464
59.7%
-29,022
-19,791
-9,231
46.6%
-28,172
-22,261
-5,911
26.6%
-9,764
-6,566
-3,198
48.7%
43,158
38,437
4,721
12.3%
7
SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024
EBIT margin improves from 8.1% to 8.6%
Based on the increase in the opera�ng result, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 11.8% in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 to reach EUR 43.4 million (previous year: EUR 38.8 million). The EBIT margin improved accordingly to 8.6% (previous year: 8.1%).
Earnings before interest, taxes, deprecia�on and amor�za�on (EBITDA) increased by 19.2% to EUR 63.8 million (previous year: EUR 53.5 million). The EBITDA margin improved accordingly from 11.1% to 12.6%.
Reconciliation of operating result to adjusted EBIT
in kEUR
Change
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
Operating result
43,158
38,437
4,721
12.3%
Share of net profit of investments
accounted for using the equity
method
247
395
-148
-37.5%
EBIT
43,405
38,832
4,573
11.8%
EBIT margin in %
8.6%
8.1%
Additional depreciation and
amortization from PPAs
5,160
2,328
2,832
121.6%
Restructuring and transaction
costs
-
2,200
-2,200
-100.0%
Adjusted EBIT
48,565
43,360
5,205
12.0%
Adjusted EBIT margin in %
9.6%
9.0%
Depreciation and amortization of
intangible assets and property,
plant and equipment
15,235
12,344
2,891
23.4%
Adjusted EBITDA
63,800
55,704
8,096
14.5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin in %
12.6%
11.6%
EBITDA
63,800
53,504
10,296
19.2%
EBITDA Marge margin in %
12.6%
11.1%
Adjusted EBIT adjusted for non-recurring and/or acquisition- related expenses and income
To manage and present the underlying opera�ng earnings situa�on of the Group, SAF-HOLLAND adjusts for non-recurring eﬀects outside of ordinary business ac�vi�es. These include deprecia�on and amor�za�on of
property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from purchase price alloca�ons (PPA), reversals and impairments, restructuring and transac�on costs, measurement eﬀects from op�on valua�ons and other non- recurring eﬀects such as expenses in connec�on with the cyberatack or the post-merger integra�on. From a management perspec�ve, adjusted EBIT and the adjusted EBIT margin are the most important performance indicators for assessing and evalua�ng the earnings posi�on of the Group and the three regions.
In the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, non-recurring eﬀects outside of ordinary business ac�vi�es totaling EUR 5.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million) were recorded at the level of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).
This relates en�rely to deprecia�on and amor�za�on from purchase price alloca�ons (previous year: EUR 2.3 million). The signiﬁcant increase is due to addi�onal deprecia�on and amor�za�on that resulted from the acquisi�on of Haldex.
In addi�on, restructuring and transac�on costs of EUR 2.2 million were incurred in the ﬁrst quarter of 2023. These mainly comprised expenses in connec�on with the Haldex acquisi�on (EUR 1.4 million) and expenses of EUR 0.4 million in connec�on with the cyber-atack.
Adjusted EBIT margin significantly above the previous year at 9.6%
Adjusted EBIT improved by 12.0% to EUR 48.6 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 43.4 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.6% (previous year: 9.0%). The basis for this was the signiﬁcant improvement in the adjusted gross margin from 18.1% to 21.9%.
Significant improvement in the financial result
Financial expenses increased by EUR 2.0 million year-on-year to EUR 13.9 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. This was due in par�cular to unrealized exchange rate losses from foreign currency loans and dividends.
This was oﬀset by ﬁnancial income of EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR
1.6 million). The signiﬁcant increase in ﬁnancial income of EUR 6.0 million is mainly due to the valua�on of intercompany foreign currency loans at the closing rate.
8
SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024
Finance result
Reconciliation of the result before taxes to earnings per share
in kEUR
Change
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
Finance income
7,676
1,642
6,034
367.5%
Finance expenses
-13,892
-11,882
-2,010
16.9%
Finance result
-6,216
-10,240
4,024
-39.3%
Significant improvement in result for the period and earnings per share
The result before taxes improved by 30.1% to EUR 37.2 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 28.6 million).
With a lower Group tax rate of 28.8% (previous year: 31.8%), the Group generated a result for the period of EUR 26.5 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 19.5 million), which corresponds to an increase of 35.8%. The share of result for the period atributable to the
in kEUR
Result before taxes
Income taxes
Income tax rate in %
Result for the period
attributable to equity holders of the parent
Basic earnings per share in EUR
Adjusted result for the period
attributable to equity holders of the parent
Adjusted earnings per share in
EUR
Q1 2024
37,189
-10,729
-28.8%
26,460
26,225
0.58
31,530
31,295
0.69
Change
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
28,592
8,597
30.1%
-9,101
-1,628
17.9%
-31.8%
19,491
6,969
35.8%
19,562
6,663
34.1%
0.43
0.15
34.1%
24,523
7,007
28.6%
24,594
6,701
27.2%
0.54
0.15
27.2%
shareholders of the parent company rose by 34.1% in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, from EUR 19.6 million in the previous year to EUR 26.2 million.
Based on an unchanged number of 45.4 million ordinary shares issued compared to the previous year, earnings per share for the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 improved signiﬁcantly to EUR 0.58 (previous year: EUR 0.43).
Adjusted result for the period a�er minority interests improved by 27.2% to EUR 31.3 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 24.6 million) and adjusted earnings per share rose to EUR 0.69 (previous year: EUR 0.54).
SEGMENT REPORTING
EMEA region: Adjusted EBIT margin improves to 8.1%
The EMEA region increased its sales by 2.3% to EUR 244.3 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 238.8 million). Adjusted for exchange rate and acquisi�on eﬀects, the region's sales revenue were signiﬁcantly below the previous year's ﬁgure at -7.3%. The EMEA region thus outperformed the underlying market in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, which was characterized by a stronger decline in demand, par�cularly in the original equipment business for trailers, which is of importance to SAF-
HOLLAND.
The cyclically resilient spare parts business recorded dispropor�onately strong growth in revenue in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. This was partly due to the ﬁrst-�me consolida�on of Haldex AB for the en�re repor�ng period January 1 to March 31 (previous year: February 21 to March 31), with a signiﬁcantly higher share of revenue in the spare parts business and partly as a consequence of the strong growth in the original equipment business in previous years, which had a posi�ve impact on demand for spare parts.
9
SAF-HOLLANDSE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024
Segment EMEA
Segment Americas
in kEUR
Change
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
Sales
244,259
238,846
5,413
2.3%
EBIT
17,649
15,873
1,776
11.2%
EBIT margin in %
7.2%
6.6%
Additional depreciation and
amortization from PPA
1,923
1,099
824
75.0%
Restructuring and transaction
costs
250
1,900
-1,650
-86.8%
Adjusted EBIT
19,822
18,872
950
5.0%
Adjusted EBIT margin in %
8.1%
7.9%
Depreciation and amortization of
intangible assets and property,
plant and equipment
8,399
5,769
2,630
45.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
28,221
24,641
3,580
14.5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin in %
11.6%
10.3%
in kEUR
Sales
EBIT
EBIT margin in %
Additional depreciation and amortization from PPA
Restructuring and transaction costs
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EBIT margin in %
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA margin in %
Q1 2024
197,511
18,694
9.5%
2,301
18
21,013
10.6%
5,460
26,473
13.4%
Change
Q1 2023
absolute
Change in %
189,051
8,460
4.5%
18,353
341
1.9%
9.7%
571
1,730
303.0%
-
18
0.0%
18,924
2,089
11.0%
10.0%
4,317
1,143
26.5%
23,241
3,232
13.9%
12.3%
Adjusted EBIT in the EMEA region increased to EUR 19.8 million in the repor�ng period (previous year: EUR 18.9 million), which corresponds to an increase in the adjusted EBIT margin from 7.9% to 8.1%. The improvement in adjusted EBIT is due to the signiﬁcantly higher share of sales generated by the spare parts business.
Americas region: margin improves to 10.6%
The Americas region achieved sales growth of 4.5% to EUR 197.5 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 189.1 million) and beneﬁted signiﬁcantly from the ﬁrst-�me consolida�on of Haldex AB for the en�re repor�ng period January 1 to March 31 (previous year: February 21 to March 31). Adjusted for currency and acquisi�on eﬀects, sales declined by 15.5%. This was due in par�cular to the decline in customer demand for trailer and truck components. In contrast, the spare parts business in the Americas region recorded signiﬁcant growth. This development was driven by the full inclusion of Haldex on the one hand and the further increase in the product popula�on of SAF-HOLLAND systems in the market on the other hand.
Adjusted EBIT in the Americas region improved by 11.0% to EUR 21.0 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 18.9 million). The adjusted EBIT margin increased accordingly from 10.0% to 10.6%. This was due to the signiﬁcantly higher share of sales generated by the spare parts business.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SAF-Holland SE published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 06:18:06 UTC.