FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - SAF-Holland shares broke their correction trend from the annual high in mid-April on Tuesday. The shares of the truck supplier climbed a good six percent to 18.34 euros. Since Friday's low just above the exponential 200-day line, they have now recovered by more than 15 percent.

Analysts signaled significant upside potential in some of their comments on the forecast increase on Monday afternoon. Jorge Gonzalez Sadornil from Hauck & Aufhäuser stands out at 32 euros. This would clearly exceed the record set at the beginning of 2018 at just over 20 euros.

Sadornil emphasized the strong profitability in the spare parts business, which had been underlined again the day before. This was a good cushion against falling volumes in original equipment. The valuation of the shares is clearly below their historical average, the expert added./ag/mis