SAF Tehnika A/S : Consolidated Interim Report for Q2 and 6 months of financial year 2021/2022

KEY DATA

SAF Tehnika (hereinafter - the Group) is a manufacturer of wireless data transmission equipment. The company's activities can be divided into three categories:

Digital microwave radio equipment for voice and data transmission;

Microwave spectrum analyzers and signal generators;

Wireless sensor network solutions for environmental monitoring.

The company's 20 years of experience and knowledge have enabled it to develop a number of innovations, including the launch of the world's smallest microwave spectrum analyzers to the market - the Spectrum Compact series, as well as the introduction of wireless sensor network solutions - the Aranet brand.

SAF Tehnika products are found in more than 130 countries worldwide. The company has a total of 258 employees, most of them are considered to be leading experts in their field not only locally, but also globally.

The company's products are used by both the public and private sectors in areas such as mobile communications, internet service providing, industrial production, finance, horticulture, media and many others.

The company's activities are based on the concern for the highest quality, customer-focused business philosophy and openness.

Currently, the Group consists of the joint stock company registered in Latvia - AS SAF Tehnika (hereinafter - the Parent company), and subsidiaries "SAF North America" LLC and "SAF Services" LLC wholly owned by the Parent company. Both subsidiaries are established in the US and operate in Denver, Colorado. AS SAF Tehnika is a public joint stock company established under applicable law of the Republic of Latvia. Shares of AS SAF Tehnika are listed on Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange.