    SAF1R   LV0000101129

SAF TEHNIKA A/S

(SAF1R)
  Report
SAF Tehnika A/S : Consolidated Interim Report for Q2 and 6 months of financial year 2021/2022

02/10/2022 | 03:41am EST
SAF Tehnika A/S Consolidated Interim Report

for Q2 and 6 month of financial year 2021/2022 (July 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA ..........................................................................................................................................

3

Share and Shareholdings.......................................................................................................................

4

Information on Management and Supervisory Board members ...........................................................

5

Information on professional and educational background of the management board members ..........

6

Information on professional and educational background of the supervisory council members .........

8

Statement of Board's Responsibilities ................................................................................................

10

Management Report............................................................................................................................

11

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ....................................................................................

16

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for 6 month of the financial year 2021/2022 ....................

18

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for Q2 of the financial year 2021/2022 ............................

19

Consolidated cash flow statement for 6 months of the financial year 2021/2022 ..............................

20

Statement of changes in consolidated equity for the 6 month period ended December 31, 2021 ......

20

Notes for interim report ..................................................................................................................

21

Note 1 Customer receivables ..........................................................................................................

21

Note 2 Other current receivables ....................................................................................................

21

Note 3 Inventories...........................................................................................................................

21

Note 4 Non-current, intangible assets .............................................................................................

22

Note 5 Operating lease liabilities ....................................................................................................

22

Note 6 Salary-related accrued expenses .........................................................................................

22

Note 7 Segment information ...........................................................................................................

22

Note 8 Bad receivables ...................................................................................................................

25

Note 9 Salaries, bonuses and social expenses.................................................................................

25

2

KEY DATA

SAF Tehnika (hereinafter - the Group) is a manufacturer of wireless data transmission equipment. The company's activities can be divided into three categories:

  • Digital microwave radio equipment for voice and data transmission;
  • Microwave spectrum analyzers and signal generators;
  • Wireless sensor network solutions for environmental monitoring.

The company's 20 years of experience and knowledge have enabled it to develop a number of innovations, including the launch of the world's smallest microwave spectrum analyzers to the market - the Spectrum Compact series, as well as the introduction of wireless sensor network solutions - the Aranet brand.

SAF Tehnika products are found in more than 130 countries worldwide. The company has a total of 258 employees, most of them are considered to be leading experts in their field not only locally, but also globally.

The company's products are used by both the public and private sectors in areas such as mobile communications, internet service providing, industrial production, finance, horticulture, media and many others.

The company's activities are based on the concern for the highest quality, customer-focused business philosophy and openness.

Currently, the Group consists of the joint stock company registered in Latvia - AS SAF Tehnika (hereinafter - the Parent company), and subsidiaries "SAF North America" LLC and "SAF Services" LLC wholly owned by the Parent company. Both subsidiaries are established in the US and operate in Denver, Colorado. AS SAF Tehnika is a public joint stock company established under applicable law of the Republic of Latvia. Shares of AS SAF Tehnika are listed on Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange.

Legal address:

Ganību dambis 24a

Rīga, LV-1005

Latvija

Commercial Registry Nr.:

40003474109

VAT Registry Nr.:

LV40003474109

Beginning of financial year:

01.07.2021

End of financial year:

30.06.2022

Phone:

+371 67046840

E-mail:

info@saftehnika.com

3

Share and Shareholdings

SAF Tehnika shareholders (over 5%) as of 30.06.2021.

Shareholder

Ownership interest (%)

Didzis Liepkalns

17.05%

SIA "Koka zirgs"

12.19%

Andrejs Grišāns

10.03%

Normunds Bergs

9.74%

Juris Ziema

8.71%

SAF Tehnika share price and OMX Riga index development for the reporting period SAF Tehnika (SAF1R)

Period: July 1, 2021 - September 31, 2021

Currency: EUR

Marketplace: Nasdaq Riga

4

Information on Management and Supervisory Board members

SAF Tehnika Management Board:

Name

Position

Ownership interest (%)

Normunds Bergs

Chairman

owns 9.74% of shares

Didzis Liepkalns

Member

owns 17.05% of shares

Zane Jozepa

Member

owns no shares

Janis Bergs

Member

owns no shares

SAF Tehnika Supervisory Board:

Name

Position

Ownership interest (%)

Juris Ziema

Chairman

owns 8.71% of shares

Andrejs Grisans

Vice-Chairman

owns 10.03% of shares

Ivars Senbergs

Member

owns 2 shares

Aira Loite

Member

owns 8000 shares

Sanda Salma

Member

owns no shares

5

Disclaimer

SAF Tehnika AS published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
