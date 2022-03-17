SAF Tehnika A/S : has successfully participated in exhibition NATE Unite 2022

SAF Tehnika has successfully participated in exhibition NATE Unite 2022
17.03.22.
According to the agreement No.SKV-L-2016/152 concluded on between "SAF Tehnika" JSC and government institution "The Investment and Development Agency of Latvia" of a project "Participation of "SAF Tehnika" JSC in international exhibitions", on February 21-24 company exhibited at "NATE Unite 2022" which took place at Las Vegas, NV, USA.
During the conference "NATE Unite 2022" SAF North America presented Spectrum Compact and SG Compact product lines. The majority of "SAF Tehnika" booth visitors were microwave engineers and regulators from United States.
"SAF Tehnika" JSC is an ISO certified wireless data transmission equipment manufacturer. The company's products are produced in Latvia, Europe and sold in over 130 countries worldwide. "SAF Tehnika" has been listed on NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since 2004.
Disclaimer
SAF Tehnika AS published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:10 UTC.