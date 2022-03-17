Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. SAF Tehnika A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF1R   LV0000101129

SAF TEHNIKA A/S

(SAF1R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAF Tehnika A/S : has successfully participated in exhibition NATE Unite 2022

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SAF Tehnika has successfully participated in exhibition NATE Unite 2022

17.03.22.

According to the agreement No.SKV-L-2016/152 concluded on between "SAF Tehnika" JSC and government institution "The Investment and Development Agency of Latvia" of a project "Participation of "SAF Tehnika" JSC in international exhibitions", on February 21-24 company exhibited at "NATE Unite 2022" which took place at Las Vegas, NV, USA.

During the conference "NATE Unite 2022" SAF North America presented Spectrum Compact and SG Compact product lines. The majority of "SAF Tehnika" booth visitors were microwave engineers and regulators from United States.

"SAF Tehnika" JSC is an ISO certified wireless data transmission equipment manufacturer. The company's products are produced in Latvia, Europe and sold in over 130 countries worldwide. "SAF Tehnika" has been listed on NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since 2004.

Disclaimer

SAF Tehnika AS published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAF TEHNIKA A/S
10:21aSAF TEHNIKA A/S : has successfully participated in exhibition NATE Unite 2022
PU
03/01GeoLinks Selects SAF Tehnika as Strategic Partner to Provide Multi-Gigabit, Low-Latency..
CI
02/28SAF TEHNIKA A/S : Announcement on the decision of JSC “SAF Tehnika” to make a ..
PU
02/17Shell supplies first sustainable aviation fuel to Singapore customers
RE
02/10SAF TEHNIKA A/S : Consolidated Interim Report for Q2 and 6 months of financial year 2021/2..
PU
02/09SAF Tehnika A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended De..
CI
2021SAF TEHNIKA A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021SAF Tehnika A/S Approves Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on December 23, 2021
CI
2021SAF TEHNIKA A/S : Decisions adopted at the annual shareholders meeting of JSC SAF Tehnika ..
PU
2021SAF Tehnika Consolidated Interim Report for Q1 of financial year 2021/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25,0 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net income 2021 3,88 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
Net cash 2021 6,37 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,58x
Yield 2021 9,20%
Capitalization 34,5 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart SAF TEHNIKA A/S
Duration : Period :
SAF Tehnika A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAF TEHNIKA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Normunds Bergs Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Zane Jozepa CFO, Director-Finance & Administration
Didzis Liepkalns Chief Technology Officer
Aira Loite Member-Supervisory Board
Juris Ziema Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAF TEHNIKA A/S-3.73%38
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-15.58%4 295
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-4.71%2 063
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.99%1 681
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-10.98%862
SERCOMM CORPORATION0.53%678