  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Safari Investments RSA Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAR   ZAE000188280

SAFARI INVESTMENTS RSA LIMITED

(SAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-02
5.580 ZAR   +7.31%
09:12aSAFARI INVESTMENTS RSA : Cautionary Announcement
PU
04/05Heriot REIT Limited acquired an unknown minority stake in Safari Investments RSA Limited.
CI
04/01SAFARI INVESTMENTS RSA : Dealing in Shares by an Associate of a Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safari Investments RSA : Cautionary Announcement

06/06/2022 | 09:12am EDT
SAFARI INVESTMENTS RSA LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2000/015002/06) Approved as a REIT by the JSE Limited Share code: SAR

ISIN: ZAE000188280

("Safari" or "the Company")

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the SENS announcement released by Heriot REIT Limited on Friday, 3 June 2022 ("Firm Intention Announcement") relating to Heriot REIT's announced firm intention to acquire all of the issued shares of Safari, other than those held by Heriot REIT and its concert parties and those which are held, or reflected as held, by Safari as treasury shares (the "Offer"). Shareholders are hereby advised that a more detailed announcement regarding the Offer will be made shortly by the Company.

Shareholders are further advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until otherwise advised by the Company.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Board, individually and collectively, accepts responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement, which relates to Safari and has placed reliance on the information pertaining to Heriot REIT as presented by Heriot REIT in the Firm Intention Announcement. To the best of the Board's knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is true and nothing has been omitted which is likely to affect the importance of such information.

Pretoria

6 June 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Safari Investments (RSA) Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 13:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 343 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2021 268 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 361 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,66x
Yield 2021 11,1%
Capitalization 1 439 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 8,79%
Chart SAFARI INVESTMENTS RSA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Safari Investments RSA Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFARI INVESTMENTS RSA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dirk Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willem Linstrom Venter Chief Financial Officer & Director
Steven Bernard Herring Chairman
Martin Bason Chief Operating Officer
Gregory James Heron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARI INVESTMENTS RSA LIMITED6.29%93
EQUINIX, INC.-19.79%61 753
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.91%40 524
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.96%38 286
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.73%26 665
SEGRO PLC-24.54%16 379