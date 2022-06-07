Safari Investments RSA : Initial Response to Firm Intention Announcement by Heriot Properties Proprietary Limited

the Offer has not been made in respect of any Safari Shares held, or classified as held, by Safari as treasury shares. The Offer has thus not been made to Southern Palace Capital Proprietary Limited ("

should Safari declare a dividend prior to the closing date of the Offer, the timing of the transfer of ownership of the Safari Shares in question will determine entitlement to the dividend. Either Heriot Properties or the registered shareholder accepting the Offer will receive the dividend, depending on which is registered as the Safari Shareholder at the record date for the dividend;

the Offer is for a cash consideration of R5.60 per Safari Share, payable against delivery of ownership of the Safari Shares to Heriot Properties;

The full terms of the Firm Intention Announcement are set out in the aforementioned SENS announcement by Heriot REIT. A copy of the Firm Intention Announcement is also available on Safari's website at

The Firm Intention Announcement was issued unilaterally by Heriot Properties immediately following delivery to the board of directors of Safari ("

Safari Shareholders are also referred to the cautionary announcement released by the Company on SENS on 6 June 2022, in which it was indicated that this further announcement would be made by the Company shortly thereafter.

Shareholders of Safari are referred to the firm intention announcement released by Heriot REIT on SENS on Friday, 3 June 2022 (the "

SAFARI'S INITIAL RESPONSE TO FIRM INTENTION ANNOUNCEMENT BY HERIOT PROPERTIES PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("HERIOT PROPERTIES"), A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HERIOT REIT LIMITED ("HERIOT REIT") REGARDING AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE SHARES OF SAFARI OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY HELD BY HERIOT PROPERTIES AND ITS CONCERT PARTIES AND CERTAIN OTHER SHAREHOLDINGS

Safari Investments RSA Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2000/015002/06) Approved as a REIT by the JSE Limited Share code: SAR

the Offer is also not being made to the persons acting in concert with Heriot Properties, being Reya Gola Investments Proprietary Limited and Heriot Investments Proprietary Limited (" Concert Parties "); and the Offer is not subject to any conditions.

1.5. The purpose of this announcement is solely (i) to confirm that the Company has received the Offer and that Heriot Properties has issued the Firm Intention Announcement and (ii) to provide Safari Shareholders with initial guidance and information in respect of the Offer, including next steps.

As stated in paragraph 4 below, the Independent Board does not express any view or recommendation on the merits or otherwise of the Offer at this stage.

2. OFFER CIRCULARS - PROCESS

In accordance with Regulation 102(2)(a) of the Companies Regulations, Heriot Properties must post its circular in respect of the Offer to Safari Shareholders (" Heriot Circular ") within

20 business days of the publication of the Firm Intention Announcement. Heriot Properties has advised in the Firm Intention Announcement that the Takeover Regulation Panel (" TRP ") has approved the issue of the Heriot Circular to occur by no later than 21 June 2022. As required by Regulation 102(9) of the Companies Regulations, the Company will post to the Safari Shareholders a circular (" Safari Circular ") in response to the Offer Circular within 20 business days of the publication of the Heriot Circular (or such further period as may be provided with the consent of the TRP).

3. INDEPENDENT EXPERT OPINION

The Independent Board will appoint an independent expert (" Independent Expert "), as required by the Companies Regulations, to issue a report on the Offer and to express an opinion on whether the terms and conditions of the Offer are fair and reasonable to Safari Shareholders. The opinion of the Independent Expert and the basis for its conclusion will be included in the Safari Circular.

4. INDEPENDENT BOARD VIEWS

As required under Regulation 108 of the Companies Regulations, the Company has constituted an independent board of directors, consisting of MT Matshoba-Ramuedzisi, GJ Heron and MH Muller (" Independent Board ") to fulfil the role of an "independent board" for the purpose of the

Offer and of advising Safari Shareholders thereon. The Independent Board is considering the Offer, together with its advisers. The Independent Board does not express any view or recommendation on the merits or otherwise of the Offer at this stage. The opinion of the Independent Board, after taking into consideration the opinion of the Independent Expert and other relevant factors, will be set out in the Safari Circular.

5. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Independent Board, individually and collectively, accepts responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement, which relates to Safari and has placed reliance on the information pertaining to Heriot Properties and the Concert Parties as presented by it in the Firm Intention Announcement. To the best of the Independent Board's knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is true and nothing has been omitted which is likely to affect the importance of such information.