  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Safaricom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
16.60 KES   +4.40%
07:35aKenya central bank says digital currency not a 'compelling priority'
RE
05/26Legendary Rally Champion Ian Duncan Set for Rhino Charge in June
AQ
05/22Ethiopia to launch tender for second telecoms licence in June -regulator
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenya central bank says digital currency not a 'compelling priority'

06/02/2023 | 07:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of crytocurrencies

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank does not consider the issuance of a digital currency a "compelling priority" but it will continue monitoring developments in the area to help future decisions on issuance, it said on Friday.

The bank invited views from the public on the potential introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in February last year, in a shift from its original opposition to crypto assets, but it has decided not to issue any.

"On the global stage, the allure of CBDCs is fading," the bank said in a statement. "Implementation of a CBDC in Kenya may not be a compelling priority in the short to medium term."

Central banks that had rushed to issue the currencies were now facing challenges that are hampering implementation, it said, adding that other problems have also arisen.

"Recent instability in the global crypto assets market has amplified concerns and the need for a careful review of the

innovation and technology risks," the bank said.

Kenya could lean on existing technologies to address any problems in payments, it added.

The East African nation is renowned for the wide usage of mobile money payments.

Safaricom's M-Pesa platform, which was launched in 2007 and dominates mobile payments, has developed from a money transfer service to a full-fledged financial services provider of payments, savings, insurance and micro-loans. The platform has more than 30 million active users in a population of almost 48 million.

Nigeria became the first African country to launch a digital currency in 2021.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 316 B 2 277 M 2 277 M
Net income 2023 53 785 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2023 129 B 934 M 934 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 7,52%
Capitalization 665 B 4 798 M 4 798 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 631
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SAFARICOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Safaricom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFARICOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,60 KES
Average target price 24,30 KES
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Bitange Ndemo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC-31.26%4 798
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.65%58 138
SOFTBANK CORP.0.81%51 119
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.87%28 770
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.55%22 706
DIGI.COM9.50%11 146
