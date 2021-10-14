SAFARICOM : AND NHIF LAUNCH M-PESA MINI APP

All NHIF Customers Can Now Access Services Through the M-PESA Super App

Safaricom and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) launched the NHIF mini-app within the M-PESA Super App. The NHIF mini-app will provide all NHIF services through the Super App, empowering customers to access services wherever they may be without visiting NHIF offices or downloading a separate app. Payment and account reconciliation services are already live on the mini-app, with procedure approvals set to become available soon.

"NHIF is currently undertaking a digital transformation of all its processes, including the registration & identification of members, claims management and payment mechanisms. In line with the Universal Health Care (UHC) scale-up, the Fund has been adopting innovative ways to ease business costs and time. Partnering with Safaricom will enable NHIF to offer members seamless services and accomplish our goal to broaden access to healthcare by reaching our customers wherever they are. Furthermore, the NHIF M-PESA Mini-App will save millions of NHIF members both the cost and time to access services and enable the Fund to become more efficient by drastically reducing the administrative cost of having to provide services physically," said Dr Peter Kamunyo, CEO - NHIF.

The NHIF mini-app is available under the "Discover" option in the M-PESA Super App and will be provided for free to all customers. To access services, customers will need to select the NHIF Mini-app, key in their details and review the "Terms and Conditions" to proceed.

"The M-PESA Mini-Apps are a key innovation designed to empower a customer to run different day-to-day tasks and errands from the convenience of their phone. We are delighted to partner with NHIF on this M-PESA Mini App which will provide millions of customers with the convenience to access health insurance services on the go, saving them time and money," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO -Safaricom.

Safaricom launched the M-PESA Super App in June 2021, providing M-PESA customers with a digital, more secure and convenient way to transact. The Super App introduces additional M-PESA functionality including fingerprint and face authentication for transactions, Send to Many, on-demand statements, personal transaction notes, and access to hundreds of businesses through the Mini-Apps. More than 3.8 million customers have downloaded the M-PESA Super app since it was launched.