    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
SAFARICOM : EXPANDS LIPA MDOGO MDOGO PRODUCT RANGE

12/15/2021 | 01:59am EST
Itel A24, TECNO Spark 7 and TECNO CAMON 17 now available via flexible payment plans at any Safaricom Shop or dealer outlet countrywide

Nairobi, Kenya 15th December 2021 Safaricom has partnered with Google and Transsion, the company behind TECNO, Infinix and itel, to enable Kenyans access more 4G devices under the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo financing plan. Through the partnership, Safaricom customers can access the internet and the world of possibilities via an array of smartphones that they can pay for as they use.

In addition to the Neon Ray Pro, which was the first device under Lipa Mdogo Mdogo, customers can now choose from three additional devices including itel A24, TECNO Spark 7 and TECNO CAMON 17. The devices are available at all Safaricom Shops and dealer outlets with a deposit of KES 500, KES 3,000, and KES 5,000 respectively, with the balance payable via flexible daily, weekly, or monthly installments.

"Lipa Mdogo Mdogo has seen over 500,000 Kenyans upgrade from 2G devices to quality and affordable 4G smartphones. Through this partnership, we seek to meet the varying needs of our customers by increasing the selection of devices available under the world-first device-financing plan," said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

"This project is in line with our goals as Transsion in the emerging markets. We are a key stakeholder in digital disruption, and we continue coming up with new ways to transform lives through inclusivity across all consumer spectrums and ensure smartphone penetration all over the country. We want Kenyans to have internet accessibility through quality devices that meet their evolving needs and expectations," said Ray Fang, Country Manager Transsion Kenya.

"Android's goal has always been to democratize access by bringing the power of computing to everyone. The uptake of Lipa Mdogo Mdogo since its launch in 2020 is proof that affordability continues to be a key barrier of entry into the digital world. We are pleased to extend this partnership to enable more Safaricom users to take advantage of the opportunities that exist online," said Mariam Abdullahi - Director, Platform Partnerships, Android and Play Africa.

Lipa Mdogo Mdogo is delivered in partnership with Android, Google's operating system for internet enabled devices. All the 4G devices on offer are loaded with a suite of Google Apps designed to give users a great smartphone experience and come with 1 GB free data at the point of purchase, and 50MB valid for 24 hours with every installment payment.

To acquire a device, customers can visit any Safaricom Shop or dealer outlet, or dial *544# and select option 8 - Lipa Mdogo Mdogo.

As part of its initiatives towards bridging the digital divide, Safaricom also works with strategic partners to expand the range of devices available to customers. This includes partners such as M-KOPA, a connected asset financing platform that has financed over half a million 4G handsets to primarily first-time smartphone customers in Kenya.

Safaricom plc published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 292 B 2 585 M 2 585 M
Net income 2022 76 702 M 680 M 680 M
Net Debt 2022 9 706 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 1 512 B 13 385 M 13 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
EV / Sales 2023 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 436
Free-Float 25,1%
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Thibaud Rerolle Chief Technology Officer
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC10.22%13 385
SOFTBANK CORP.16.05%61 958
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED35.80%54 545
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.89%41 198
MTN GROUP LIMITED181.71%18 067
TELE2 AB17.36%9 656