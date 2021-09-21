Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Safaricom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
  Report
SAFARICOM : NAMED GLOBAL COMPACT LEAD COMPANY

09/21/2021 | 12:32am EDT
LEAD participation demonstrates a company's ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles

Safaricom has today been announced as a Global Compact LEAD participant for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

The telco, which is the only African company on the list, was identified as being among the most highly engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. This is the 4th time since 2018 that the company has been included in the prestigious list

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, "LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes - like the ones announced as LEAD today - that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world."

"We are honoured to have been included once again among the LEAD companies and we remain committed to our sustainability agenda covering key issues such as addressing our impact on the climate and building an inclusive business that not only meets the needs of our customers, but also reflects the diverse nature of our society", said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

To be eligible for LEAD, a company must be a participant in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms to demonstrate its engagement and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Global Goals.

In addition, companies must submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress - an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

Safaricom was highlighted for demonstrating its commitment to the UN Global Compact this year by participating in Action Platforms on Climate Ambition, Peace Justice and strong Institutions and Decent work in Global Supply chain.

Each UN Global Compact Action Platform convenes business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, Governments and UN partners to solve complex and interconnected issues and innovate around the Sustainable Development Goals. Safaricom's Communication on Progress (CoP) and other related information is available in its Participant profile on the UN Global Compact website.

Disclaimer

Safaricom plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 286 B 2 599 M 2 599 M
Net income 2022 78 462 M 713 M 713 M
Net cash 2022 33 372 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 1 719 B 15 590 M 15 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
EV / Sales 2023 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 436
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SAFARICOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Safaricom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFARICOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 42,90 KES
Average target price 37,65 KES
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Thibaud Rerolle Chief Technology Officer
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC25.26%15 730
SOFTBANK CORP.23.74%68 362
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED42.30%54 243
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.35.59%46 282
MTN GROUP LIMITED106.20%15 700
TELE2 AB18.19%10 183