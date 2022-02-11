Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Safaricom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAFARICOM : PARTNERS WITH NITA AND SIGHTSAVERS TO OFFER INTERNSHIPS FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership to see 34 interns from the IT Bridge Cisco Academy gain digital skills during the 6-month program

Nairobi, 1st February 2022…. Safaricom (NSE: SCOM) has partnered with the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), Sightsavers and Cisco to equip people with disabilities with digital skills through training and internship opportunities.

The partnership will see the first cohort of 34 interns from the Bridge IT Academy join Safaricom for a 6-month internship program following their completion of a 9-month digital skills training at NITA, which was facilitated by experts from Cisco.

"Following the Global Disability Summit of 2018, we committed to supporting the economic empowerment of people with disabilities. In line with our vision to become a purpose-led Technology Company, we seek to grow the pool of talent of people with disabilities with digital skills," said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

The IT Bridge Cisco Academy course ran for the first time in 2021 as part of the Inclusive Futures initiative to improve access to work for people with disabilities. The initiative is delivered by Sightsavers, an international organisation working to prevent avoidable blindness and support equality for people with disabilities, and United Disabled Persons of Kenya (UDPK), which advocates for the rights of people with disabilities in Kenya.

"Our role is to support young people with disabilities launch their careers through our Inclusive Employment Programme. They now have a strong career foundation in IT - skills that are in high demand as the world of work becomes increasingly digital. For the students, no formal education is needed: the only requirement is a passion for the work and an aptitude for IT," said Moses Chege, Country Director, Sightsavers.

The interns, who are now CISCO Certified Network Associates (CCNA) and Cisco Certified Technicians (CCT), will get the opportunity to work in various departments within Safaricom including Digital Engineering, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Big Data, IP networks among other digital-related fields.

"We are glad that these interns will get equal opportunities to work in a competitive environment. After the training they underwent at NITA, they have valuable skillsets that will be instrumental to Safaricom in the digital field," said Mr. Stephen Ogenga, the Director General - NITA.

Safaricom has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its core business strategy, including SDG 10, which calls for reduced inequalities, and SDG 8, which advocates for a decent work environment. Since the Global Disability Summit in 2018 held in London, Safaricom has increased its percentage of employees who are people with disability from 1.7% (95) to the current 2.5% (140), with a target of reaching 5% by the year 2025.

Disclaimer

Safaricom plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFARICOM PLC
02:28aSAFARICOM : Partners with nita and sightsavers to offer internships for people with disabi..
PU
02/10Showmax and Safaricom in New Two-for-One Deal
AQ
02/10Kenya's central bank tests public opinion about digital currencies
RE
02/08SAFARICOM : To pilot smart vehicle tracking system during east african safari classic rall..
PU
02/08M-Pesa Sends Ksh20 Million to Magical Kenya Ladies Open
AQ
02/08SAFARICOM : M-pesa to sponsor magical kenya ladies golf open in vipingo
PU
02/08Safaricom Injects Sh20 Million to Magical Kenya Ladies Golf Open in Vipingo
AQ
02/02Safaricom Announces Sh6 Million Sponsorship for the East African Safari Classic Rally
AQ
02/02East African Classic Rally Attracts Over 90 Participants From the World
AQ
02/02SAFARICOM : Announces kes.6 million sponsorship for 10th edition of the east african safar..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFARICOM PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 294 B 2 586 M 2 586 M
Net income 2022 75 897 M 668 M 668 M
Net cash 2022 6 759 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 1 551 B 13 639 M 13 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 436
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SAFARICOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Safaricom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFARICOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,70 KES
Average target price 38,95 KES
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Thibaud Rerolle Chief Technology Officer
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC1.98%13 639
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.24%58 946
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.84%54 878
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-23.60%30 502
MTN GROUP LIMITED10.04%22 541
TELE2 AB (PUBL)5.96%10 216