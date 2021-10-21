Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Safaricom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange - 10/19
42.15 KES   -1.75%
02:54aSAFARICOM : Reognised for net zero efforts in the east african climate action awards
PU
10/15Spotify targets Africa for music streaming growth
RE
10/15Music streamers turn to telcos to make Africa pay
RE
SAFARICOM : REOGNISED FOR NET ZERO EFFORTS IN THE EAST AFRICAN CLIMATE ACTION AWARDS

10/21/2021 | 02:54am EDT
Safaricom has received an honorary recognition from the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) East African Climate Action Awards. The telco was recognised for having a strategic approach towards managing its environmental impacts.

The Awards shine a spotlight on people and organizations with groundbreaking innovations and ideas to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"Immediately after the submissions closed, the judging committee poured over dozens of submissions before arriving at the final winners. They were judged purely on merit as the adjudicators assessed, among other things, clarity of pitch, scalability, climate focus, impact on sustainable development, and innovation. Through their Carbon Trust initiative, Safaricom was recognised as one of the companies who are taking a strategic approach towards net zero", said Linda Ogallo, Climate Change Adaptation Expert, ICPAC

According to its latest Sustainable Business report, Safaricom has registered its carbon reduction goals with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) which independently assesses and approves companies' targets in line with a strict range of target-setting resources and guidance.

"We are committed to becoming a net zero emitting company by 2050 through managing our operations responsibly, decreasing our environmental impact and partnering with our stakeholders to do the same. This recognition shows that our efforts, which include transitioning to the use of renewable energy sources and leveraging technology to provide clean energy, are starting to pay off", said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

In an effort to increase air quality awareness as part of climate action, Safaricom recently partnered with UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to launch digital billboards placed in four critical locations in Nairobi. The billboards are currently providing real-time air quality information for some of the most harmful type of air pollution that will assist with the issuance of health advisories as well as formulation of smart traffic controls that minimize congestion.

The company also intends to plant 5 million trees through a carbon offset tree growing initiative which it estimates will offset 26% of its emissions. In partnership with M-Kopa Solar, Safaricom has also provided access to solar energy to over 800,000 households impacting 3.3 million lives and resulting in over 1.7 tonnes of avoided emissions.

ICPAC also honored Kenya's electricity producer KENGEN for leading the region in clean energy production. You can get the full list of award recipients here

Disclaimer

Safaricom plc published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 06:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 288 B 2 597 M 2 597 M
Net income 2022 78 462 M 708 M 708 M
Net cash 2022 33 372 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 1 689 B 15 202 M 15 241 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 436
Free-Float 25,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Thibaud Rerolle Chief Technology Officer
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC23.07%15 202
SOFTBANK CORP.18.60%62 456
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED39.10%49 784
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.26.46%42 307
MTN GROUP LIMITED130.29%16 966
TELE2 AB13.90%9 895