Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Safaricom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAFARICOM : TO PILOT SMART VEHICLE TRACKING SYSTEM DURING EAST AFRICAN SAFARI CLASSIC RALLY

02/08/2022 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Telematics Solution to be installed in Raaji Bharij's Ford as part of KES 1 million sponsorship deal

Nairobi, February 8th, 2022… When Raaji Bharij and his navigator Tauseef Khan rev-off in their Ford Mark 1, 1969 during this year's East African Safari Classic Rally, they will have a smart vehicle tracking system on board their rally car courtesy of their sponsor, Safaricom.

The telco will pilot an IoT (Internet of Things) powered Telematics solution which integrates with the vehicle's on-board computer, collects information on several parameters that are accumulated and recorded at the end and start of each trip. This provides insights into journey duration, vehicle speed, route information, fuel consumption and driver behavior.

"As part of our journey to becoming a fully-fledged technology company, we are in the process of testing new IoT solutions which will allow systems, processes, machinery and 'things' to become truly interconnected and interoperable. This technology delivers a clear overview of what is happening in every part of an ecosystem, without disrupting operations. The Telematics offering which we are piloting at the East African Safari Classic Rally allows for visualization of information relating to vehicle performance and efficiency, vehicle status and driver behavior; providing key information to better manage any fleet", Said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The telematics pilot is part of a sponsorship deal that has seen safaricom commit KES 1 million in support of Raaji's quest for a podium finish at the East African Safari Classic Rally.

"We are grateful to Safaricom for their sponsorship and honoured to be piloting their new smart vehicle tracking system. As far as our team's ambition for the rally is concerned, firstly we want to ensure the car is in one piece after each leg and secondly to be among the top finishers", said Raaji

The team has posted some impressive results in classic rallies including finishing first in their category (2 litre), and 6th overall in the 2015 edition of the East African Safari Classic rally and a third-place finish in the inaugural Mini Classic rally. In the inaugural Rift 1000 Classic rally run over 3 days, Raaji and his team emerged overall winners and in the recent Mini Classic held in the Amboseli they finished 4th overall and 1st in their category.

Last week Safaricom also announced a KES 6 million sponsorship for the East African Safari Classic Rally through its M-PESA platform. The Telco is also backing reigning African Rally Champion Carl 'Flash' Tundo as he targets a podium finish at the event.

The rally will begin with scrutineering at the KWSTI in Naivasha where the event will be flagged off. The action then proceeds to Sarova Woodlands in Nakuru, Coverdale in Nanyuki for two days, Kilima Camp in Amboseli for three days, Salt Lick Lodge at Taita Hills, before concluding at Ocean Sports in Watamu, where the Prize Giving Gala will be held.

Raaji's Best Classic Rallying Results

· 1st Overall and 1st in Class in the Rift 1000 Rally 2016

· 3rd Overall in the inaugural EASR Mini Classic

· 4th Overall and 1st in Class in the 2021 Mini Classic

· 6th Overall and 1st in Class (2 litre) in the 2015 East African Safari Rally, (first 'non Porsche')

· 1st in class in Classic Category in the 2017 RSC Rally

Disclaimer

Safaricom plc published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFARICOM PLC
09:06aM-Pesa Sends Ksh20 Million to Magical Kenya Ladies Open
AQ
02:22aSAFARICOM : M-pesa to sponsor magical kenya ladies golf open in vipingo
PU
02:06aSafaricom Injects Sh20 Million to Magical Kenya Ladies Golf Open in Vipingo
AQ
02/02Safaricom Announces Sh6 Million Sponsorship for the East African Safari Classic Rally
AQ
02/02East African Classic Rally Attracts Over 90 Participants From the World
AQ
02/02SAFARICOM : Announces kes.6 million sponsorship for 10th edition of the east african safar..
PU
01/31Ethiopia conflict foils Ethio Telecom revenue target
RE
01/31NSSF Members to Access Pension Services Through M-Pesa App
AQ
01/31SAFARICOM : And nssf to provide pension services through m-pesa mini app
PU
01/28SAFARICOM : Nanyuki golf club hosts first leg of safaricom golf tour
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFARICOM PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 291 B 2 561 M 2 561 M
Net income 2022 77 523 M 682 M 682 M
Net Debt 2022 4 853 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 1 559 B 13 714 M 13 708 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 436
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SAFARICOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Safaricom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFARICOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,90 KES
Average target price 39,17 KES
Spread / Average Target 0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Thibaud Rerolle Chief Technology Officer
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC2.50%13 408
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.93%58 893
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED3.66%53 865
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-23.33%30 451
MTN GROUP LIMITED9.57%21 728
TELE2 AB4.96%10 225