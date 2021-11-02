Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Safaricom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAFARICOM, UNICEF & DIRECTORATE OF CHILDREN SERVICES LAUNCH CHILD SAFETY CAMPAIGN

11/02/2021 | 01:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Campaign aims to raise awareness and act on issues around violence against children

Safaricom, UNICEF and the Directorate of Children Services have launched Spot it, Stop it , a campaign to promote awareness about all forms of violence against children and to advocate for change.

The campaign started in Nairobi County on 25th October with sensitization forums for various stakeholders including Children, Area Advisory committee for children services, National Government Administrative organ, Education stakeholders and County Government officials. It will target all 47 counties but with initial launches in high-risk counties.

The Spot it, Stop it campaign seeks to raise awareness on how children can be safe both online and offline and how to prevent violence against children by identifying and addressing the underlying causes.

The campaign also calls for cases of violence against children to be reported to the relevant authorities by reaching out to any of the toll-free numbers including 116, 999, 112 or child protection offices.

The prevention and response measures are based on the 2019 Kenya Violence Against Children Survey report and the National Prevention and Response Plan on Violence against Children 2019-2023.

As part of the campaign, children will also be informed on how to identify and report online abuse with the Directorate of Children Services and UNICEF also distributing a child friendly booklet on violence against children.

In November 2020, UNICEF Kenya and Safaricom announced a partnership to help Kenyan children in a range of areas including education, child protection and emergencies. Through the partnership, they pledged to work together to ensure children - especially the poorest and most marginalized - can access the Internet at school, are protected from violence and abuse, and receive life-saving information during droughts, floods and disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Safaricom plc published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAFARICOM PLC
01:19aSafaricom, unicef & directorate of children services launch child safety campaign
PU
10/28Airtel Africa eyes broadband and mobile money boost after bumper first half
RE
10/28Safaricom's Stephen Chege Named Vodacom Group Senior Boss
AQ
10/22SAFARICOM : Recognized for Net Zero Efforts in the East African Climate Action Awards
AQ
10/21SAFARICOM : M-pesa foundation partners with cbm kenya and cure hospital for inclusive educ..
PU
10/21SAFARICOM : Reognised for net zero efforts in the east african climate action awards
PU
10/15Spotify targets Africa for music streaming growth
RE
10/15Music streamers turn to telcos to make Africa pay
RE
10/14SAFARICOM : And nhif launch m-pesa mini app
PU
10/07SAFARICOM : Extends maxine wahome's sponsorship with kes 2 million boost
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFARICOM PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 288 B 2 589 M 2 589 M
Net income 2022 78 746 M 708 M 708 M
Net cash 2022 33 372 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 1 681 B 15 101 M 15 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 436
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SAFARICOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Safaricom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFARICOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 41,95 KES
Average target price 37,81 KES
Spread / Average Target -9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Thibaud Rerolle Chief Technology Officer
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC22.48%15 414
SOFTBANK CORP.22.16%63 983
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED39.86%53 832
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.24.36%41 760
MTN GROUP LIMITED127.58%16 201
TELE2 AB11.56%9 723