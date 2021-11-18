Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Safaricom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safaricom : M-PESA FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH GERTRUDE'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION FOR A TELEMEDICINE INITIATIVE

11/18/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Daktari Smart is a three-year program that aims to use telemedicine technology to link and provide treatment to 32,400 children in six hard-to-reach counties in Kenya.

M-PESA Foundation and Gertrude's Hospital Foundation have today launched the Daktari Smart telemedicine program targeting over 32,000 children in Samburu, Homabay, Baringo and Lamu Counties. Two other counties will be brought on board in the next phase of this program.

The project aims to reduce the number of referrals of sick children by allowing county health facilities to have access to specialists. It will also optimize the capacity and reach of healthcare delivery systems.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, the doctor to patient ratio currently stands at about one doctor for every 6,355 people which leads to difficulties in getting access to a qualified medical professional. This ratio increases when it comes to specialists. The participating counties in this program have only one or no paediatrician to treat children in these areas.

"Daktari Smart aims to address the delays in receiving adequate healthcare in rural and underserved areas through telemedicine. Patients who would otherwise have to spend a significant amount of time and money to travel long distances to urban areas to seek care, will now be able to receive specialist care from their local health facility," said Michael Joseph, Chairman, M-PESA Foundation.

M-PESA Foundation has committed over KES 168 million towards the initiative while Gertrude's Hospital Foundation will invest over KES 35 million in the next 3 years.

"Our mission as Gertrude's Hospital Foundation is to transform communities by improving access to quality healthcare services to needy and disadvantaged children in the country. This involves embracing innovation and technology, as well as research. The Daktari Smart program will enable us to provide the much-needed specialist care to children in far flung areas, as well as develop appropriate data and information to support paediatric healthcare in the country," said Les Baillie, the Chairman of Gertrude's Hospital Foundation.

Daktari Smart is a kit that compromises electronic medical devices such as the Electronic Stethoscope, Vital Signs Monitor, Derma scope Camera, Ultrasound Machine, Otoscope (examine the condition of the ear canal and eardrum) and the electrocardiogram (ECG) used to check the heart's rhythm and electrical activity.

Unlike the conventional video conferencing, Daktari Smart allows the health care worker at the local partner health facilities, to place the electronic medical devices such as a stethoscope or vital signs monitor on the patient.

The specialist at Gertrude's Children's Hospital is then able to see the patient and hear the sounds real time without the interpretation from the health worker at the local facility.

The bandwidth requirement for the equipment is low, ranging from 512Kbps to 2Mbps. This means that the platform can be installed in rural and underserved areas that do not have fiber connectivity.

Screens will also be used for video conferencing to facilitate regular capacity building for over 300 health workers serving in the rural health facilities; and training of 360 social workers and community health volunteers (CHVs) in the local community who will support in social mobilization.

Disclaimer

Safaricom plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAFARICOM PLC
02:32aSAFARICOM : M-pesa foundation partners with gertrude's hospital foundation for a telemedic..
PU
11/16SAFARICOM : H1 FY2021/2022 Investor Briefing Call
PU
11/15SAFARICOM : Rewards businesses with m-pesa promotion
PU
11/15S. Africa's Vodacom targets financial services growth as earnings drop
RE
11/12Safaricom foundation rallies partners to create awareness on non-communicable diseases
PU
11/12Ethiopia expects second telecoms operator to start in Q1 next year
RE
11/12Ethiopia expects second telecoms operator to start in Q1 next year
RE
11/10Safaricom cuts FY earnings view on Ethiopia investment
RE
11/10H1 FY22 Press Release
PU
11/10H1 FY22 Results Booklet
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFARICOM PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 289 B 2 581 M 2 581 M
Net income 2022 76 004 M 679 M 679 M
Net cash 2022 23 732 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 1 597 B 14 236 M 14 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 436
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SAFARICOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Safaricom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFARICOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 39,85 KES
Average target price 37,30 KES
Spread / Average Target -6,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Thibaud Rerolle Chief Technology Officer
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC16.35%14 236
SOFTBANK CORP.21.69%64 302
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED41.34%57 728
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.21.17%42 030
MTN GROUP LIMITED161.27%18 884
TELE2 AB14.09%9 816