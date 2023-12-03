Safaricom Unveils Campaign to Grow Home Internet Uptake

2 December 2023

Nairobi, 2nd December 2023… Safaricom (NSE: SCOM) has unveiled a new campaign, dubbed 'Feels good to be Home,' which seeks to grow home internet uptake by showcasing the available fixed internet solutions as well as value adds that enhance the home experience.

As part of the campaign, Safaricom has unveiled revamped Family Share plans that combine home fibre with mobile voice, data, and SMS in one package, enabling customers to enjoy seamless connectivity at home and on the go.

For an additional KES 800 on their current Home Fibre plan, customers can enjoy 8GB, 400 minutes plus 1,000 SMS. An additional KES 1,800 gives 17GB, 1,000 minutes plus 2,000 SMS, while an additional KES 2,700 gives 27GB, 1500 minutes and 3,000 SMS. All Family Share plans come with free WhatsApp and can be shared with up to 5 household members.

"We began our Home Internet journey in response to demand from our customers for fast and reliable connectivity at home. With increasingly digital lifestyles, our latest offerings seek to leverage our network coverage to cater to our customers' evolving needs both in and out of the home," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

To enable customers in non-fibre-ready to access home internet, Safaricom has further reduced the price of 4G routers, which now retails at KES 2,999 down from Ksh 6,999, while customers in 5G zones can enjoy 5G Wi-Fi, with routers now retailing at KES 9,999.

Through the 'Feels good to be Home' campaign, all Safaricom Home Fibre customers can now access SecureNet, a comprehensive online security service that protects users from online threats. It includes a suite of powerful features such as anti-phishing, anti-virus, parental control, and quiet time settings.

To purchase Home Fibre or 4G and 5G Wi-Fi plans, customers can visit MySafaricom App, dial *400# or visit Safaricom Shops and Dealer Outlets.