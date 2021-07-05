Safaricom : 2021 Annual Report

This Annual Report provides a concise, material and honest assessment of how Safaricom PLC creates value over time. It gives an overview of Safaricom's strategy and business model, risks and opportunities, operational and governance performance and activities for the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.
We look beyond the boundaries of traditional financial reporting to assess the broader risks, opportunities, impacts and outcomes that materially impact on Safaricom's value creation over the short- (less than I2 months), medium- (one to five years) and long-term (beyond five years). Financial and non-financial data from all divisions are fully 'consolidated'.
Reporting frameworks
This report is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Framework and the International Integrated Reporting Framework. Our reporting process is guided by the principles and requirements of IFRS, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Listings Requirements and the Kenyan Companies Act.
Materiality
This report provides information on the matters we believe could substantively affect value creation at Safaricom PLC. Written primarily for current and prospective investors, our aim is to meet the needs of every stakeholder who wishes to make an informed assessment of Safaricom's ability to create sustainable value over time.
We carry out a structured process involving senior decision-makers from across the Group to identify and prioritise the material matters for inclusion in our Annual Report. This process involved a considered review of Safaricom's business model and strategy: our operating environment, and the interests of our key stakeholders as expressed by them during our normal business engagements with them.
The outcomes were reviewed and signed off by the Board Committees, namely the Board Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the Nominations and Remuneration Committee.
This report presents the identified material information through a clearly-structured narrative. Additional information that is not material to the report but is of interest to stakeholders for other purposes is provided in our other reports, including our Sustainability Report and on our website.
Integrated thinking
Integrated thinking is intrinsic to how we manage our business and our strategy development and reporting practices.
Our strategy and its four strategic piIIars have been developed to ensure that we manage the key resources and relationships that enable us to create value over time. Considered assessment of the four strategic piIIars informs our strategy and the materiality process used to determine the content and structure of this report. A review of our interaction with key resources and relationships is presented on pages 26 to 29 of this report.
Assurance
Our Board Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the Nominations and Remuneration Committee provide internal assurance to the Board on an annual basis on the execution of our twelve strategic priorities. The Company's financial, operating, compliance and risk management controls are assessed by the Company's internal audit function, which is overseen by the Board Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.
Board approval
The Board has applied its collective mind to the preparation and presentation of the information in this report, which has been guided by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) Framework. The Board believes that this report addresses all material issues and presents a balanced and fair account of the Company's performance for the reporting period, as well as an accurate reflection of our core strategic commitments for the short, medium and long term.
The Directors have applied their judgement regarding the disclosure of Safaricom's strategic plans and have ensured that these disclosures do not place Safaricom at a competitive disadvantage. On the recommendation of the Board Audit and Nominations and Remuneration Committees, the Board approved the Safaricom PLC Consolidated Audited Financial Statements (AFS) on 12 May 2021.
