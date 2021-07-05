Safaricom : 2021 Annual Report

This Annual Report provides a concise, material and honest assessment of how Safaricom PLC creates value over time. It gives an overview of Safaricom's strategy and business model, risks and opportunities, operational and governance performance and activities for the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

We look beyond the boundaries of traditional financial reporting to assess the broader risks, opportunities, impacts and outcomes that materially impact on Safaricom's value creation over the short- (less than I2 months), medium- (one to five years) and long-term (beyond five years). Financial and non-financial data from all divisions are fully 'consolidated'.

Reporting frameworks

This report is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Framework and the International Integrated Reporting Framework. Our reporting process is guided by the principles and requirements of IFRS, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Listings Requirements and the Kenyan Companies Act.

Materiality

This report provides information on the matters we believe could substantively affect value creation at Safaricom PLC. Written primarily for current and prospective investors, our aim is to meet the needs of every stakeholder who wishes to make an informed assessment of Safaricom's ability to create sustainable value over time.

We carry out a structured process involving senior decision-makers from across the Group to identify and prioritise the material matters for inclusion in our Annual Report. This process involved a considered review of Safaricom's business model and strategy: our operating environment, and the interests of our key stakeholders as expressed by them during our normal business engagements with them.

The outcomes were reviewed and signed off by the Board Committees, namely the Board Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the Nominations and Remuneration Committee.