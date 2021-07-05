Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Safaricom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOM   KE1000001402

SAFARICOM PLC

(SCOM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safaricom : 2021 Annual Report

07/05/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OUR STRATEGIC

PILLARS

STRENGTHEN THE CORE

  • Defending voice through use of Customer Value Management

(CVM) platforms

Democratising data, devices, reach and use cases

2021

Expand enterprise portfolio: IoT, ICT, FTTH/FTTB

Win in FTTH/FTTB as a converged business

Create a fin-tech anchored 'platform of choice' for empowerment

of SME/MSME

Expand the core financial services into new geographies by

entering Ethiopia

ANNUAL

TO BE A FINANCIAL SERVICES

SAFARICOMREPORT

PROVIDER

Next financial services: wealth management, savings, insurance, credit,

subject to regulatory approvals

PLC

Smart lifestyle channel: M-PESA Super App

Integrated business solution: Business App and payment aggregation

platform

Universal payment network: enhanced merchant interoperability and

enable e-commerce and cross-border payments

WIN IN SELECT DIGITAL

ECOSYSTEMS

  • Scale DigiFarm in a commercially sustainable way
  • Healthcare inclusion through digital healthcare services
  • Enabling access to online learning

ACHIEVE COST LEADERSHIP

  • Drive cost optimisation to fuel growth in new areas
  • Smart procurement, automation, digitisation and operating model transformation

safaricom.

co.ke

2021 STATEMENTS FINANCIAL AND REPORT ANNUAL PLC SAFARICOM

SAFARICOM PLC

Annual Report and

Financial Statements

2021

WHO

Safaricom PLC is a leading Kenyan communications company and a

digital innovator providing a wide range of communication services,

WE ARE

including mobile voice, messaging, data, financial and converged

services with a purpose to Transform Lives.

OUR PURPOSE

Transforming lives

OUR VISION

We are a purpose-led technology company that uses innovation to drive social and social economic empowerment in society

OUR BRAND

PROMISE

Simple. Transparent. Honest.

FOR YOU

OUR

PURPOSE

CULTURE

When we focus on our purpose, proﬁts will come naturally

HUMANNESS

We all matter; our diversity is our strength

GROWTH

We are enterprising, innovative and take risks to grow -

for self and business

TRUST

Our customers, partners and colleagues trust us.

We are accountable, vulnerable and authentic

CONTENTS

A letter to investors and stakeholders

1

FY21 at a Glance

IFC

FY21 AT A GLANCE

SERVICE REVENUE PROFILE (%)

CORPORATE INFORMATION

NAVIGATION

OVERVIEW

4

Who we are

6

01

Our purpose and brand promise

11

Safaricom at a glance

12

FY21

Total SR

KShs

+12.0% YoY

Total customers to 39.90m

+9.9% YoY

ICONS

Our services and solutions

14

Our business model

18

OUR OPERATING CONTEXT

22

The trends shaping our industry

24

02

Our key relationships

26

Our top risks and opportunities

30

Our most material matters

32

250.35bn

Voice outgoing

33.0%

Fixed data

1.4%

M-PESA

30.3%

Others

14.7%

Mobile data

17.9%

One month active customers to 31.45m

+12.4%

Distinct Bundle Users to 16.71m

+31.5% YoY

Fixed Home Customers to 137.39k

CAPITALS

Human and intellectual capital

Social and relationship capital

Manufactured capital

STRATEGIC

PILLARS

Strengthen the Core

Financial Services Provider

Win in Select Digital Ecosystems

OUR BUSINESS

36

CONTRIBUTION TO M-PESA REVENUE (KSHS Bn)

Financial capital

Achieve Cost Leadership

03

Chairman's statement

38

Chief Executive Officer's statement

42

Our strategy

57

84.4

(4.2)

(1.7)

0.5

1.1

0.7

1.9

82.6

+13.6% YoY

One month active M-PESA customers to 28.31m in FY21

Natural capital

MATERIAL ISSUES

OUR PERFORMANCE

66

CFO's statement

68

Strategic performance review

73

Performance against our material sustainability matters

82

04

Sustainable value creation

87

Human and intellectual capital

87

Social and relationship capital

98

Manufactured capital

104

Financial capital

105

Natural capital

106

FY20

FY21

Transfers

-15.0% YoY

Withdrawals

+3.8% YoY

Payments

-12.0% YoY

IMT

+54.3% YoY

Betting

+12.1% YoY

Lending and Savings

+30.3% YoY

+43.1% YoY

Number of M-PESA agents to 248k in FY21

+74.8% YoY

Number of one month active Lipa Na M-PESA tills to 302k in FY21

STAKEHOLDERS

GR Governments and regulators

  1. Customers

IS Investors and shareholders

  1. Employees
  1. Suppliers

01 Governance Business Ethics, Risk and Regulation

02 Our Network

03 Environmental Stewardship

04 Innovation

SDG GOALS

Good health and wellbeing

OUR GOVERNANCE

108

Who governs us

110

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE AND MARKET SHARE

CM Communities

Quality education

05

Who leads us

116

Corporate Governance Statement

121

Managing our risks

132

06

OUR FINANCIALS

140

OTHER INFORMATION

238

Shareholder

Structure

Vodafone of Kenya Limited (VKL)

40% (Vodacom ownership of VKL

87.5%)

35% Government of Kenya (GoK)

25% Free Float at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)

654%

Total shareholder return on stock since listing (2020: 607%)

62.4%

Safaricom market capitalisation out of to the total for listed

BP Business partners

  1. Media

COVID-19

COVID-19 impact

Affordable and clean energy

Decent work and economic growth

Industry, innovation and infrastructure

Reduced inequalities

Notice and agenda of the 2021 AGM

240

07

Proxy form

243

Corporate information

IBC

Definitions and acronyms

245

Market

share

64.4% Safaricom

26.6% Airtel

6.2% Telkom

2.5% Equitel

0.3% Jamii Telecommunications Ltd

companies at NSE (2020: 54.6%)

(Source: Bloomberg as at 31 March 2021)

Safaricom House, Waiyaki Way, Westlands P.O. Box

66827-00800, Nairobi

Telephone: +254 722 00 3272

Website: www.safaricom.co.ke

Registrars

Image Registrars Limited

5th Floor, Absa Towers, Loita Street P.O. Box 9287-00100, Nairobi Telephone: +254 709 170 000 Email: info@image.co.ke

Website: www.image.co.ke

Safaricom House, Waiyaki Way, Westlands P.O. Box 66827-00800, Nairobi Telephone: +254 722 00 6218/4233 Email: investorrelations@safaricom.co.ke

Website: www.safaricom.co.ke/investorrelations

Auditors

Ernst & Young

Kenya Re Towers, Off Ragati Road

P.O. Box 44286-00100, Nairobi

Telephone: +254 20 2886000

Shareholder Related Issues

Telephone: +254 709 170 041/00

Email: safaricomshares@image.co.ke

Responsible consumption and production

Peace, justice and strong institutions

Partnerships for the Goals

(Source: CA, Operators' Returns Q3)

A LETTER TO INVESTORS AND STAKEHOLDERS

This Annual Report provides a concise, material and honest assessment of how Safaricom PLC creates value over time. It gives an overview of Safaricom's strategy and business model, risks and opportunities, operational and governance performance and activities for the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

We look beyond the boundaries of traditional financial reporting to assess the broader risks, opportunities, impacts and outcomes that materially impact on Safaricom's value creation over the short- (less than I2 months), medium- (one to five years) and long-term (beyond five years). Financial and non-financial data from all divisions are fully 'consolidated'.

Reporting frameworks

This report is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Framework and the International Integrated Reporting Framework. Our reporting process is guided by the principles and requirements of IFRS, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Listings Requirements and the Kenyan Companies Act.

Materiality

This report provides information on the matters we believe could substantively affect value creation at Safaricom PLC. Written primarily for current and prospective investors, our aim is to meet the needs of every stakeholder who wishes to make an informed assessment of Safaricom's ability to create sustainable value over time.

We carry out a structured process involving senior decision-makers from across the Group to identify and prioritise the material matters for inclusion in our Annual Report. This process involved a considered review of Safaricom's business model and strategy: our operating environment, and the interests of our key stakeholders as expressed by them during our normal business engagements with them.

The outcomes were reviewed and signed off by the Board Committees, namely the Board Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the Nominations and Remuneration Committee.

This report presents the identified material information through a clearly-structured narrative. Additional information that is not material to the report but is of interest to stakeholders for other purposes is provided in our other reports, including our Sustainability Report and on our website.

Integrated thinking

Integrated thinking is intrinsic to how we manage our business and our strategy development and reporting practices.

Our strategy and its four strategic piIIars have been developed to ensure that we manage the key resources and relationships that enable us to create value over time. Considered assessment of the four strategic piIIars informs our strategy and the materiality process used to determine the content and structure of this report. A review of our interaction with key resources and relationships is presented on pages 26 to 29 of this report.

Assurance

Our Board Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the Nominations and Remuneration Committee provide internal assurance to the Board on an annual basis on the execution of our twelve strategic priorities. The Company's financial, operating, compliance and risk management controls are assessed by the Company's internal audit function, which is overseen by the Board Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

Board approval

The Board has applied its collective mind to the preparation and presentation of the information in this report, which has been guided by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) Framework. The Board believes that this report addresses all material issues and presents a balanced and fair account of the Company's performance for the reporting period, as well as an accurate reflection of our core strategic commitments for the short, medium and long term.

The Directors have applied their judgement regarding the disclosure of Safaricom's strategic plans and have ensured that these disclosures do not place Safaricom at a competitive disadvantage. On the recommendation of the Board Audit and Nominations and Remuneration Committees, the Board approved the Safaricom PLC Consolidated Audited Financial Statements (AFS) on 12 May 2021.

Signed on behalf of the Board

Michael Joseph

Peter Ndegwa

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

1

HOW WE

CREATED VALUE IN 2021

OUR COVID-19

RESPONSE

OVERVIEW

For our customers

Enhanced 4G coverage to 94%, 3G coverage at 95%, 2G coverage at 96%

5G trials launched; 15 sites on

trial targeting 150 sites in the next financial year

Zero rated 1.7Bn M-PESA

transactions valued at KShs 4.38Trn on P2P and LNM

transactions below KShs 1,000, free wallet to bank and bank to wallet (C2B and B2C) and paybill for hospitals and dispensaries

Zero rated

educational resources

Double bandwidth to fibre

customers which is now permanent

For our shareholders

Declared dividends

KShs 54.89 bn; Interim dividends KShs 0.45 DPS, Final dividend KShs 0.92 DPS

654% Total shareholder

return since listing

62.4% of Safaricom market capitalisation out of

total for listed companies at NSE

Regional expansion

to drive value and growth- Ethiopia license secured

For our society

Our Economy

KShs 4.38trn Value of zero-ratedM-PESA transactions

KShs 0.4bn Bonga for Good; 2 billion Bonga Points

KShs 130mn COVID-19 support for dealer operations

Early SME supplier payments

Our Customers

Zero-ratededucational resources

Double bandwidth to ensure connectivity for home customers

KShs 150,000 daily M-PESA transactions limit to

support SMEs; KShs 300,000 daily M-PESA wallet capacity Establishment of 24/7 COVID-19

information centre leveraging on our

customer contact centre.

OPERATING OUR CONTEXT

OUR BUSINESS

OUR

10,080kms length of fibre optic deployed,

349.1k homes passed +5.3% YoY, 204.2k homes connected, +43.7% YoY

Active M-PESA Agents

247.9k agents +43.1 YoY, 301.6k LNM Merchants +74.8% YoY.

For our employees

9 out of 10 people would

recommend Safaricom as a place to work.

89% of our people,

+6ppts YoY are excited about the future of Safaricom

6.0% Contribution to GDP (2020)

Over 1m jobs

created and sustained (2020)

Over 1.4m

SMEs and Enterprises on M-PESA

A total of

5.2m subscribers made use of

3,700 clinics through M-Tiba, mobile phone solution that allows anyone to send, save and spend funds specifically for medical treatment.

Digitized 300

out of 5,000 government workflows,

Integrated 23

out of 47 counties with M-PESA

Supporting our country

Our Community

Our People

Over KShs 0.25bnfor provision of PPE and protective measures

Virtual process of electronic

airtime purchase to minimise human interaction at dealer

and agent points

Monthly stipends and PPEs to approximately 3,200 supplier employeesworking within our locations

77% Staff enabledwith working tools and skills, laptops, seats and online training courses

22 Webinarsheld so far with 5K+ participants

on various psychosocial topics

More than 600 expiring staff contracts renewed

PERFORMANCE

OUR GOVERNANCE

OUR FINANCIALS

67.2% of staff have completed at least

1 future skills course on Safaricom Business School (SBS) and Instructor Led Training. Agile, Cyber Security and Data Science & Analytics.

50-50 gender split

6,230 current number of of permanent, temporary and contracted employees

COVID-19 Fund donation; 'Bega kwa Bega' initiative KShs 0.2bn Government support; Purchase of thermal cameras KShs 0.2bn

Community support; Funds set aside to help in education, health and empowerment KShs 0.1bn

Support to 2,500 vulnerable families from Safaricom staff KShs 60mn+ 'Ndoto Zetu' support response to COVID-19 in water,

health, economic empowerment and education projects touching

1.2m+ lives

OTHER INFORMATION

SAFARICOM PLC Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021

2

3

01

OVERVIEW

Who we are

6

What is Twende Tukiuke?

7

Our purpose and brand promise

11

Safaricom at a glance

12

Our services and solutions

14

Serving Customers

15

Boosting Farmers' prosperity

16

Supporting our Communities

16

Our business model

18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safaricom plc published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 18:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAFARICOM PLC
09:03aConsortium led by Safaricom appoints MD of new Ethiopian unit
RE
07:24aSAFARICOM  : Appointment of managing director, ethiopia
PU
06/30Ethio Telecom's mobile money lures 4 million in first month, document says
RE
06/14Ethiopia launches tender process to sell 40% stake in Ethio Telecom
RE
06/09INSIDER TRENDS : Dave & Buster's Entertainment Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days ..
MT
06/09PRESS RELEASE : Yunus Social Business and the Schwab Foundation for Social Entre..
DJ
06/08VODAFONE  : Kenyan president urges Ethiopia to open up mobile money market
RE
06/04S.Africa's MTN will bid in second Ethiopia telecoms licence round
RE
06/04S.Africa's MTN will bid in second Ethiopia telecoms licence round
RE
05/26BHARTI AIRTEL  : Airtel Uganda Unveils No Expiry Data Bundles
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 259 B 2 401 M 2 401 M
Net income 2021 71 866 M 666 M 666 M
Net cash 2021 20 516 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 1 659 B 15 358 M 15 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 523
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SAFARICOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Safaricom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFARICOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 41,40 KES
Average target price 36,85 KES
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Ndegwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph Chairman
Thibaud Rerolle Chief Technology Officer
Steve Okeyo Director-Regional Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFARICOM PLC20.88%15 145
SOFTBANK CORP.12.18%61 648
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.27.02%44 448
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED3.05%39 603
MTN GROUP LIMITED73.60%13 266
TELE2 AB9.71%9 533