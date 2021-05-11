Safaricom : Ethiopia's state telecoms monopoly launches mobile money service

ADDIS ABABA, May 11 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's sole mobile
operator, Ethio Telecom, launched a mobile phone-based financial
service on Tuesday, seeking to boost growth by offering cashless
transactions.
Mobile financial services have become a significant part of
African telecom operators' businesses since Kenya's Safaricom
pioneered them with M-Pesa in 2007, giving people an
alternative to banks.
The new service, telebirr, will mark a shift for Ethiopia,
where the banking system is seen as inefficient with 19
commercial banks serving a population of about 115 million.
State-owned Ethio said it would allow users to send and
receive money, deposit or take out cash at appointed agents, pay
bills to various merchants and receive cash sent from abroad.
The company aims to attract 21 million users for the service
in its first year of operations, rising to 33 million in five
years, said Chief Executive Frehiwot Tamiru.
About 40% to 50% of Ethiopia's annual economic output will
be transacted on the platform in five years, she said.
Its launch comes as the government prepares to sell a 45%
stake in Ethio, part of a broader liberalisation including the
auctioning of two new full service telecoms licences.
Only Ethio Telecom will be able to offer mobile financial
services for now as foreign operators are currently barred by
law from participating.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at a launch ceremony for
telebirr that the government had foregone $500 million by
denying bidders for the two licences the right to roll out
mobile financial services.
"We expect Ethio Telecom to strive in a way to compensate
this," he said.
The prime minister said, however, that mobile financial
services would be opened up to competition after a year.
He said telebirr would help provide formal financial
services to those who do not have access to bank accounts.
It will also enhance security by discouraging criminals who
target cash, said Mebratu Kassa, a cashier at the Lucky Cafe and
Restaurant in the capital Addis Ababa.
"You sometimes don't know if the note is counterfeited or
not," he said.
Ethio Telecom, which had revenue of 25.57 billion Ethiopian
birr ($604 million) in the six months to the end of December
2020, has 50.7 million subscribers.
Apart from the Ethio stake sale, ending one of the world's
last closed telecoms markets, the government is looking more
broadly to open up Ethiopia's economy.
Shares in sugar factories are also being sold and tentative
steps towards opening up the financial sector have been taken.
($1 = 42.3188 birr)
(Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by Duncan Miriri;
Editing by Jane Merriman, Barbara Lewis and David Clarke)