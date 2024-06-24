MIAMI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) ("SG Devco" or the "Company") announced today that Company CFO Nicolai Brune has been invited to present at the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 25th, at 11:00 A.M. E.T.

SGDevco will be taking part in the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium. The virtual event will focus on the evolving Fintech industry, featuring survivors and emerging companies in specialty finance, payments, and real estate that have integrated advanced technology into their business models.

This virtual event will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member. Click here to reserve your seat

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created the XENE Home Platform. It is powered by advanced AI technology which aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly own subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses. MyVONIA aims to assist with managing both personal and professional tasks.

More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com .

SOURCE Safe and Green Development Corporation