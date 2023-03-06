Safe Bulkers : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K
03/06/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Converted by EDGARwiz
INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
This Report on Form 6-K shall be incorporated by reference into our registration statement on Form F-3, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2020 and as may be further amended, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed by us under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in each case as amended.
1. Press Release dated March 6, 2023: Safe Bulkers Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
Date: March 6, 2023
SAFE BULKERS, INC.
/s/ Konstantinos Adamopoulos
Konstantinos Adamopoulos
Chief Financial Officer
Safe Bulkers Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
Monaco - March 6, 2023 - Safe Bulkers, Inc. ("Safe Bulkers") (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available by link through the Company's website, www.safebulkers.com, under Investors and SEC Filings.
Alternatively, shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20- F, free of charge, by request to Capital Link, using the contact details provided at the end of this press release.
About Safe Bulkers, Inc.
Safe Bulkers is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. Safe Bulkers common stock, Series C preferred stock and Series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, where they trade under the symbols "SB," "SB.PR.C" and "SB.PR.D," respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in the Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, Safe Bulkers' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Safe Bulkers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Safe Bulkers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which Safe Bulkers operates, risks associated with operations outside the United States and other factors listed from time to time in Safe Bulkers' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Bulkers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.