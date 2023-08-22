Provides update on impending spinoff of Safe and Green Development Company; Record date of August 30, 2023

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Galvin, following on the heels of his August 15th interview on the “Big Biz Show”, an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show, will appear again this coming Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 3:25 PM ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822284033/en/

Paul Galvin, Chairman, and CEO, Safe and Green Holdings Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul Galvin commented, “I am excited to return to the show and share updates about our business, especially the spin-off of Safe and Green Development Corporation. We have set a record date for August 30, 2023, aligning with the commencement of trading, and scheduled bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq. Our team has dedicated more than a year to get us to this moment, and we look forward to rewarding our committed shareholders with their shares in Safe and Green Development Corporation. I look forward to discussing this, and other Company developments with Bob Sullivan and Mike Costa and all The Big Biz Shows listeners.”

The interview will air on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio, and iHeart Media in 175 countries.

Podcasts of the show will be available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Speaker.com, and TuneIn, as well as to subscribers of biztv.com or ytaclub.com.

About the Big Biz Show

Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," the Big Biz Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. For more information, go to bigbizshow.com.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the planned spin-off of Safe & Green Development Corporation; and the commencement of trading, and the scheduled bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822284033/en/