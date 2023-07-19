Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Galvin, will be participating in a live interview with the “Big Biz Show,” an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show, on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719657482/en/

Paul Galvin, Chairman, and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul Galvin, Chairman, and CEO stated, “I am very excited to update our followers on all things Safe and Green and look forward to speaking with Bob Sullivan and Mike Costa and all The Big Biz Shows listeners.”

The interview will be aired on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio, and iHeart Media in 175 countries.

Podcasts of the show will be available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Speaker.com, and TuneIn, as well as to subscribers of biztv.com or ytaclub.com.

About the Big Biz Show

Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," the Big Biz Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. For more information, go to bigbizshow.com.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the McLean property which will be used for the new manufacturing facility, while the remaining property will be used to support distribution, cold storage, industrial and other uses in the near future; the new facility is intended to support manufacturing for the 800 residential units to be built at the Magnolia Residential project, as well as serve SG Echo’s manufacturing needs in Dallas, Oklahoma City, and other nearby markets; the Company is advancing a variety of non-dilutive funding options to support construction of the facility; the facility is intended to support the growing demand and robust project pipeline for our state-of-the-art modular construction; and that this initiative demonstrates the scalability of our business model, but also anticipates the extra demand for construction capacity that we believe we will need after the anticipated spin-out of SG DevCo into an independent listed Nasdaq company later this year. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to construct the McLean Manufacturing project as planned, the Company’s ability to construct the Magnolia Residential project as planned, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719657482/en/