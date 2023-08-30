Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced the appointment of Vanessa Villaverde to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Vanessa Villaverde is known throughout healthcare policy circles for leveraging her expertise in both government and the private sector to structure private-public partnerships that create better access, more affordable, and more informed healthcare solutions for vulnerable populations. She is an angel investor, president of a nonprofit board Founders and Funders of Color, and a board advisor to Georgetown University Graduate School of Health. She is currently the Senior Program Investment Officer for the California Health Care Foundation, investing in innovation and enabling safety net providers and health plans to work with entrepreneurs on delivery system improvement across the MediCal program. Ms. Villaverde earned master’s Degrees from the University of Texas at Dallas and Georgetown University’s School of Nursing, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Law, Jurisprudence, and Social Thought from Amherst College.

Paul Galvin, Chairman, and CEO commented, “It gives me great pleasure to introduce Vanessa as the latest independent addition to our Board of Directors. Vanessa's esteemed reputation in healthcare policy circles is a testament to her vast accomplishments and deep expertise. As we ambitiously push our growth boundaries and delve into new markets via our medical and environmental sectors, her vast knowledge will be indispensable.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Safe & Green Medical, the Company’s medical subsidiary, provides local, point-of-care medical services, particularly within underserved communities. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

