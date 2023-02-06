Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 3, 2023 , Safe and Green Development Corporation ("DevCorp"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (the "Company") appointed David Villarreal as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and entered into an employment agreement with David Villarreal (the "Employment Agreement") to employ Mr. Villarreal in such capacity for an initial term of two (2) years, which Employment Agreement provides for an annual base salary of $300,000 , a discretionary bonus of up to 25% of his base salary upon achievement of objectives as may be determined by DevCorp's board of directors and severance in the event of a termination without cause in amount equal to equal to one year's annual base salary and benefits. The Employment Agreement also provides for the grant to Mr. Villarreal of a restricted stock grant under DevCorp's proposed Incentive Compensation Plan, when adopted, of 650,000 shares of DevCorp.'s common stock, vesting fifty percent (50%) upon issuance, with the balance vesting quarterly on a pro-rata basis over the next eighteen (18) months of continuous service.

Mr. Villarreal , age 72, has served as a director of the Company since May 28, 2021 . Mr. Villarreal's career spans over 40 years in various management, business and leadership capacities, beginning in 1977 when he served as Deputy Mayor and Senior Deputy Economic Development Advisor, under Mayor Tom Bradley in the City of Los Angeles . He has served since August 2014 as the Chief Administrative Officer of Affinity Partnerships, LLC , a Costco national mortgage services platform provider, with annual closed loan production of $8+ billion through a network of ten national mortgage lenders. From March 2011 to August 2014 , he served as the President -Corporate Business Development, of Prime Source Mortgage, Inc. From September 2008 to September 2012 , he served as a Consultant to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters .

Mr. Villarreal is subject to a one-year post-termination non-compete and non-solicit of employees and clients. He is also bound by confidentiality provisions.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Villarreal and any of the Company's directors or executive officers. In addition, except as set forth above, Mr. Villarreal is not a party to any transaction, or series of transactions, required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The description of the Employment Agreement does not purport to be complete and are qualified in its entirety by reference to the Employment Agreement

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 6, 2023 , the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of David Villarreal as President and Chief Executive Officer of Safe and Green Development Corporation . A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

