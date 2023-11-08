Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced it plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and file its Form 10-Q on November 14, 2023.

The Company will also host a business update call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Dial-in information:

Toll-free dial-in number (U.S.): +1 877-545-0320

International dial-in number: +1 973-528-0002

Access code: 727552

Live and replay webcast links:

Direct link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2935/49439

IR website: https://ir.safeandgreenholdings.com/news-events/ir-calendar

Telephone replay (available through November 28, 2023):

Toll-free dial-in number (U.S.): +1 877-481-4010

International dial-in number: +1 919-882-2331

Access code 49439

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108045704/en/