Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 5, 2024, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (the "Company") issued a Promissory Note ("Note") in favor of 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC (the "Lender") in the aggregate principal amount of $149,500 (the "Principal"), and an accompanying Securities Purchase Agreement, dated March 5, 2024 (the "SPA").

The Note was purchased by the Lender for a purchase price of $130,000, representing an original issue discount of $19,500. A one-time interest charge of ten percent (10%) (the "Interest Rate") will be applied on the issuance date to the Principal. Under the terms of the Note, beginning on April 15, 2024, the Company is required to make nine monthly payments of accrued, unpaid interest and outstanding principal, subject to adjustment, in the amount of $18,272,23. The Company shall have a five business day grace period with respect to each payment. Any amount of principal or interest on this Note which is not paid when due will bear interest at the rate of twenty two percent (22%) per annum from the due date thereof until the same is paid ("Default Interest"). The Company has right to accelerate payments or prepay in full at any time with no prepayment penalty.

Among other things, an event of default ("Event of Default") will be deemed to have occurred if the Company fails to pay the principal or interest when due on the Note, whether at maturity, upon acceleration or otherwise, if bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings are instituted by or against the Company or if the Company fails to maintain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market . Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default, the Note will become immediately due and payable and the Company will be obligated to pay to the Investor, in satisfaction of its obligations under the Note, an amount equal to 200% times the sum of the then outstanding principal amount of the Note plus accrued and unpaid interest on the unpaid principal amount of this Note to the date of payment plus Default Interest, if any.

After an Event of Default, at any time following the six month anniversary of the Note, the Lender will have the right, to convert all or any part of the outstanding and unpaid amount of the Note into shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price equal to the greater of $0.08 or 65% multiplied by the lowest closing bid price during the 10 trading days prior to the conversion date (representing a discount rate of 35%). The Note may not be converted into shares of the Company's common stock if the conversion would result in the Lender and its affiliates owning an aggregate of in excess of 4.99% of the then outstanding shares of the Company's common stock. In addition, unless the Company obtains shareholder approval of such issuance, the Company shall not issue a number of shares of its common stock under Note, which when aggregated with all other securities that are required to be aggregated for purposes of Nasdaq Rule 5635(d), would exceed 19.99% of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding as of the date of definitive agreement with respect to the first of such aggregated transactions (the "Conversion Limitation"). Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default as a result of the Company being delisted from Nasdaq, the Conversion Limitation shall no longer apply.

So long as the Company has any obligation under the Note, the Company shall not, without the Lender's written consent, sell, lease or otherwise dispose of any significant portion of its assets outside the ordinary course of business. Any consent to the disposition of any assets may be conditioned on a specified use of the proceeds of disposition.

The foregoing description of the Note and SPA is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note and SPA, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1 and 10.1, respectively, and each of which is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.