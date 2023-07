Safe Lane Gaming AB (publ), formerly Challenger Mobile AB (publ) is a Sweden-based Company that offers solutions within IP and mobile telephony. The Company provides the in-house developed service CMVoIP, a solution for using the VoIP technology in the mobile phone. Through the service, all companies can launch their own IP-telephony services, to sell to their customers or for in-house use. Safe Lane Gaming AB (publ) is present in Sweden, China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, America and Africa.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services