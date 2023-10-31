Safe Mix Concrete Limited is engaged in providing ready mix concrete for construction projects in Pakistan. The principal activity of the Company is production and supply of ready-mix concrete, building blocks and construction of prefabricated buildings, factories, and other construction sites. Its ready-mix concrete is a mixture of cement, water, sand, and stone (Bajri). The Company's ready-mix concrete applications include decorative-stamped, colored and exposed aggregate; retaining walls, trenches, encasing for electrical, gas, water, fiber optic lines and cables; bridges, tunnels, and subways; highway pavements for roads and overpasses; sidewalks, driveways, patios, stoops, and grouting of pre-caste concrete slabs. The Company has undertaken various projects in Lahore and Karachi. Its projects in Lahore include DHA Phase 8 infrastructure, Giga Shopping Mall DHA and Airport Hotel. Its projects in Karachi include Naya Nazimabad, Dhoraji Pride and Liaqat National Hospital.

Sector Construction Materials