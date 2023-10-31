Concrete Limited

A Listed Company in Pakistan Stock Exchange. Branch Nusrat Bhutto Colony.

October 30, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Pakistan Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Sub: Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th September, 2023

Dear Sir

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 4:00 pm, at the Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi has approved the following financial results:

Quarter ended 30

Quarter ended 30

September 2023

September 2022

Revenue

28,2124,608

Cost of Sales

(213,995,888)

Gross Profit

68,128,720

Selling and administrative expenses

11,125,409

Finance cost

(14,871,330)

Other operating income

1,385,144

Other expenses

(2,293,228)

Profit/ (Loss) before taxation

41,223,897

Taxation

(7,330,998)

Profit/ (Loss) after taxation

33,892,898

Earning/ (Loss) per share - basic & diluted

1.36

The Board has also recommended the following:

Cash dividend

Nil

Bonus shares

Nil

Right shares

Nil

Any other sensitive information

Nil

Any other material information

Nil

The accounts will be transmitted through PSX website.

Sincerely

For Safe Mix Concrete Limited

Vaqas Rafi

CFO & Company Secretary

Karachi Plot # 1, Global Industry, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, North Nazimabad Karachi.

Help Line 0345 2022 473-4

Email info@safemixlimited.com

249,410,008

(197,276,310)

52,133,698

(7,111,184)

(7,894,747)

8,762,523

(3,258,153)

42,632,137

4,912,247

47,544,384

1.90

