Safe Mix Concrete : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2023
October 31, 2023 at 12:03 am EDT
Concrete Limited
A Listed Company in Pakistan Stock Exchange. Branch Nusrat Bhutto Colony.
October 30, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Pakistan Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Sub: Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th September, 2023
Dear Sir
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 4:00 pm, at the Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi has approved the following financial results:
Quarter ended 30
Quarter ended 30
September 2023
September 2022
Revenue
28,2124,608
Cost of Sales
(213,995,888)
Gross Profit
68,128,720
Selling and administrative expenses
11,125,409
Finance cost
(14,871,330)
Other operating income
1,385,144
Other expenses
(2,293,228)
Profit/ (Loss) before taxation
41,223,897
Taxation
(7,330,998)
Profit/ (Loss) after taxation
33,892,898
Earning/ (Loss) per share - basic & diluted
1.36
The Board has also recommended the following:
Cash dividend
Nil
Bonus shares
Nil
Right shares
Nil
Any other sensitive information
Nil
Any other material information
Nil
The accounts will be transmitted through PSX website.
Sincerely
For Safe Mix Concrete Limited
Vaqas Rafi
CFO & Company Secretary
Karachi Plot # 1, Global Industry, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, North Nazimabad Karachi.
Help Line 0345 2022 473-4
Email info@safemixlimited.com
249,410,008
(197,276,310)
52,133,698
(7,111,184)
(7,894,747)
8,762,523
(3,258,153)
42,632,137
4,912,247
47,544,384
1.90
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 04:02:10 UTC.
Safe Mix Concrete Limited is engaged in providing ready mix concrete for construction projects in Pakistan. The principal activity of the Company is production and supply of ready-mix concrete, building blocks and construction of prefabricated buildings, factories, and other construction sites. Its ready-mix concrete is a mixture of cement, water, sand, and stone (Bajri). The Company's ready-mix concrete applications include decorative-stamped, colored and exposed aggregate; retaining walls, trenches, encasing for electrical, gas, water, fiber optic lines and cables; bridges, tunnels, and subways; highway pavements for roads and overpasses; sidewalks, driveways, patios, stoops, and grouting of pre-caste concrete slabs. The Company has undertaken various projects in Lahore and Karachi. Its projects in Lahore include DHA Phase 8 infrastructure, Giga Shopping Mall DHA and Airport Hotel. Its projects in Karachi include Naya Nazimabad, Dhoraji Pride and Liaqat National Hospital.