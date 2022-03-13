Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safe Orthopaedics SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSAF   FR0013467123

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA

(ALSAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britons to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees

03/13/2022 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Demonstration in support of Ukraine, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.

The new scheme called "Homes for Ukraine" will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday.

Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to portray Britain as helping lead the global response to the Russian invasion - which Moscow calls a "special operation" - but his government has faced criticism over delays in accepting refugees.

Lawmakers from all the main political parties have attacked the government's insistence that Ukrainians seek visas and biometric tests before arriving in Britain, saying this prioritised bureaucracy over the welfare of those fleeing war.

Under the new scheme, members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups should be able to offer accommodation via a web page by the end of next week, the government said.

"The UK stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour and the British public understand the need to get as many people to safety as quickly as we can," Michael Gove, the minister for housing, said in a statement.

"I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together we can give a safe home to those who so desperately need it."

Anyone offering a room or home will have to show that the accommodation meets standards and they may have to undergo criminal record checks.

In an interview on Sky News, Gove estimated tens of thousands of Ukrainians could come to Britain via this route, with the first arrivals likely in around a week's time.

Gove said local authorities would be given just over 10,000 pounds per Ukrainian to help fund the additional demands on public services, with extra funding for school-age children.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine could rise to more than 4 million, double the current estimates of about 2 million, the UN's Refugee Agency said last week. Britain has so far issued visas to around 3,000 Ukrainians.

($1 = 0.7671 pounds)

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)

By Andrew MacAskill


© Reuters 2022
All news about SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA
03/11Texas judge blocks probes of transgender kids' parents statewide
RE
03/11Alec Baldwin says his contract protects him from liability in 'Rust' shooting
RE
03/11Dollar hits five-year high vs yen, euro sags amid Ukraine uncertainty
RE
03/11Gold Slips Back Below US$2,000 as Safe Haven Buying Eases
MT
03/11UN to work on safe corridor for ships stranded by Ukraine conflict
RE
03/11Sterling flat versus dollar near 16-month low
RE
03/11Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips
RE
03/11Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips
RE
03/11Total Energy Services Up 2% as Swings to Q4 2021 Earnings Year Over Year
MT
03/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's roller coaster week continues
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,87 M 5,34 M 5,34 M
Net income 2021 -7,67 M -8,40 M -8,40 M
Net Debt 2021 7,15 M 7,83 M 7,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,03 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA
Duration : Period :
Safe Orthopaedics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,12 €
Average target price 0,46 €
Spread / Average Target 267%
Managers and Directors
Pierre Dumouchel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François-Henri Reynaud Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Droulout Chief Technology Officer & Director
Ismaël Nujurally Independent Director
Philippe Chêne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA-50.60%7
STRYKER CORPORATION-7.35%93 544
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-7.15%13 728
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-7.00%5 890
AXONICS, INC.-2.64%2 560
GLAUKOS CORPORATION14.00%2 384