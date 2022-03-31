Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Safe S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALSAF   FR0013467123

SAFE S.A.

(ALSAF)
  Report
Canadian dollar set for quarterly gain as economic growth accelerates

03/31/2022 | 09:57am EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, but was on track for a first-quarter gain as a preliminary estimate showing that Canadian economic growth accelerated in February offset a slide in oil prices.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, plunged on news that the United States was considering the release of 180 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which would be the largest such move since the SPR was created in the 1970s.

U.S. crude prices were down 4.9% at $102.55 a barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies as caution about developments in Ukraine weighed on the euro.

The Canadian economy gathered considerable momentum in February, growing 0.8%, following a January gain of 0.2% that met expectations, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Still, investors have dialed back expectations for an upsized interest rate hike at the Bank of Canada's policy announcement on April 13.

Chances of the central bank hiking rates by half of a percentage point rather than the conventional quarter-percentage-point move have fallen to 50% from nearly 80% earlier in the week, money market data shows.

The Canadian dollar was 0.2% lower at 1.2507 to the greenback, or 79.96 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2477 to 1.2533.

On Wednesday it touched its strongest intraday level in nearly five months at 1.2427. For the month, it was on track to gain 1.3%, while it has advanced 1% since the start of the year.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year dipped 2.1 basis points to 2.416%, after touching on Tuesday its highest level in more than three years at 2.607%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4,87 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
Net income 2021 -7,67 M -8,56 M -8,56 M
Net Debt 2021 7,15 M 7,98 M 7,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,25 M 6,97 M 6,97 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 88,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,13 €
Average target price 0,39 €
Spread / Average Target 200%
Managers and Directors
Pierre Dumouchel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François-Henri Reynaud Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Droulout Chief Technology Officer & Director
Ismaël Nujurally Independent Director
Philippe Chêne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFE S.A.-48.84%7
STRYKER CORPORATION0.64%101 654
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-4.25%14 246
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.12.14%7 316
AXONICS, INC.11.52%2 932
GLAUKOS CORPORATION28.96%2 697