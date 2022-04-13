Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Safe S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALSAF   FR0013467123

SAFE S.A.

(ALSAF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/13 11:16:52 am EDT
0.1232 EUR   -1.44%
Summary 
Gold hits 1-month peak as high inflation boosts appeal

04/13/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Employees cast ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a one-month high on Wednesday as rising consumer prices boosted its appeal as an inflation hedge, with investors seeming to look past an impending interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,978.21 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1837 GMT), after touching its highest since March 14 at $1,981.30. U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled up 0.4% at $1,984.70.

Gold seems to be ignoring rising U.S. rates and is "singularly focused on inflation", said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Data showed on Tuesday that U.S. monthly consumer prices surged in March, cementing the case for a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month as it seeks to tackle inflation. (Full Story) (Full Story)

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. However, rising U.S. interest rates will raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and boost the greenback in which it is priced.

Investors also boosted equities after a week-long slump amid optimism on strong growth stocks despite inflation forecasts. .N

The dollar index =USD touched a two-year high during the session, buoyed by hawkish comments by Fed officials, before giving up some of those gains. USD/

"We're importing inflation here," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, adding there is "real scare of more inflation coming from the lack of exports, the lack of shipments and back orders and all the other shipping costs" due to the Ukraine crisis.

Also boosting gold's safe-haven appeal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, in the strongest signal to date the war could grind on for longer. (Full Story) (Full Story)

Spot silver XAG= rose 1.6% to $25.74 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 1.9% to $984.00, while palladium XPD= fell 0.5% to $2,314.48.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4,87 M 5,29 M 5,29 M
Net income 2021 -7,67 M -8,33 M -8,33 M
Net Debt 2021 7,15 M 7,76 M 7,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,99 M 6,50 M 6,50 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart SAFE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Safe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,13 €
Average target price 0,39 €
Spread / Average Target 208%
Managers and Directors
Pierre Dumouchel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François-Henri Reynaud Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Droulout Chief Technology Officer & Director
Ismaël Nujurally Independent Director
Philippe Chêne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFE S.A.-50.20%7
STRYKER CORPORATION-1.87%99 116
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-6.34%13 764
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.10.93%7 237
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC.-12.88%2 979
AXONICS, INC.13.09%2 974