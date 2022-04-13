Gold hits 1-month peak as high inflation boosts appeal

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,978.21 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1837 GMT), after touching its highest since March 14 at $1,981.30. U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled up 0.4% at $1,984.70.

Gold seems to be ignoring rising U.S. rates and is "singularly focused on inflation", said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Data showed on Tuesday that U.S. monthly consumer prices surged in March, cementing the case for a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month as it seeks to tackle inflation. (Full Story) (Full Story)

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. However, rising U.S. interest rates will raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and boost the greenback in which it is priced.

Investors also boosted equities after a week-long slump amid optimism on strong growth stocks despite inflation forecasts. .N

The dollar index =USD touched a two-year high during the session, buoyed by hawkish comments by Fed officials, before giving up some of those gains. USD/

"We're importing inflation here," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, adding there is "real scare of more inflation coming from the lack of exports, the lack of shipments and back orders and all the other shipping costs" due to the Ukraine crisis.

Also boosting gold's safe-haven appeal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, in the strongest signal to date the war could grind on for longer. (Full Story) (Full Story)

Spot silver XAG= rose 1.6% to $25.74 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 1.9% to $984.00, while palladium XPD= fell 0.5% to $2,314.48.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Asha Sistla