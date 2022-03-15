Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safe S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSAF   FR0013467123

SAFE S.A.

(ALSAF)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/15 07:11:01 am
0.137 EUR   -2.28%
07:03aGold slides on Russia-Ukraine talks, U.S. rate hike bets
RE
07:00aRed Cross hopes to evacuate civilians from besieged Sumy, Ukraine
RE
06:38aAsian Stock Markets Choppy; Hong Kong Rout Extended
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Red Cross hopes to evacuate civilians from besieged Sumy, Ukraine

03/15/2022 | 07:00am EDT
A Ukrainian service member walks past a destroyed building in the town of Okhtyrka

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Red Cross is hoping to organise the evacuation of two convoys of some 30 buses with civilians out of the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and their passage to a safe area, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Ewan Watson, spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that the operation would be carried out with the Ukrainian Red Cross but was not underway yet. He noted there had been delays with similar evacuations from Mariupol, where he said people are "essentially being suffocated in this city now with no aid'.

Some 2.95 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland since Russian forces invaded 20 days ago, including 1.8 million in Poland, U.N. refugee agency spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said. Some 300,000 have gone on to Western Europe, he said.

They include 1.4 million children, meaning 73,000 children have become refugees on average each day over the last 20 days or 55 children every minute or almost one per second, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told the same briefing.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4,87 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
Net income 2021 -7,67 M -8,42 M -8,42 M
Net Debt 2021 7,15 M 7,85 M 7,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,82 M 7,49 M 7,49 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart SAFE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Safe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,46 €
Spread / Average Target 225%
Managers and Directors
Pierre Dumouchel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François-Henri Reynaud Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Droulout Chief Technology Officer & Director
Ismaël Nujurally Independent Director
Philippe Chêne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFE S.A.-44.14%7
STRYKER CORPORATION-8.07%92 819
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-6.30%13 848
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-13.93%5 451
AXONICS, INC.-12.38%2 304
GLAUKOS CORPORATION9.34%2 286