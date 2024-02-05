Safe: wins its appeal against Neo Medical

Safe has announced that the Paris Court of Appeal has ruled in its favor in the case brought against Neo Medical (Switzerland) and Neo Medical (France), in a decision handed down on January 26.



As a reminder, Safe had summoned Neo Medical before the Paris Court of First Instance for infringement of its French patent FR 2 990 840 (the patent), unfair competition and parasitic competition in 2017.



On May 28, 2021, the Paris Court of First Instance ruled against Neo Medical for infringement of Safe's patent. The decision of the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the Paris Tribunal Judiciaire.



Neo Medical is ordered to pay Safe the sum of 50,000 euros under article 700 of the French Code of Civil Procedure, while the two parties will settle out of court the damages suffered by Safe - failing which they will refer the matter to the Tribunal Judiciaire for determination.



