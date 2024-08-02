Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Corp. (CSE: SPLY) is pleased to announce significant updates to its Board of Directors, marking a pivotal step in the company's strategic transformation.

Brian Tanner Joins the Board of Directors

Safe Supply Streaming Corp. is excited to welcome Brian Tanner, a distinguished Corporate Development Executive with over 25 years of extensive sales experience, to its Board of Directors. Brian is recognized for his adept ability to identify and capitalize on new business opportunities across various trade classes in both Canada and the USA.

Brian's entrepreneurial drive and hands-on management style have been instrumental in developing successful sales programs and building trust with key decision-makers. His expertise in omnichannel sales and marketing, particularly in the retail sector, has enabled him to create integrated, customer-centric experiences that cater to evolving consumer preferences and incorporate multiple technologies.

Brian's impressive sales record is a testament to his commitment to exceptional customer service, improved efficiency, and substantial growth in sales performance. His strategic insight and relentless drive have consistently surpassed sales targets, with notable experience in Consumer Packaged Goods and Medical Devices further enhancing his strategic and financial growth acumen.

Brian holds a Master's degree in Marketing & Strategy from Queens University's Smith School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Western Ontario. He is also a Founding Father of the Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity at Western Ontario, highlighting his early leadership qualities.

Additionally, Brian's dedication to healthcare is evident through his involvement with Baycrest Hospital, where he assists in launching a research facility. His strategic and sales expertise will be invaluable to Safe Supply Streaming Corp. as it evolves into a med-tech company. Brian has been collaborating with Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips Technology Corp., on executing sales strategies and is delighted to join the board of Safe Supply Streaming Corp.

Jack Bensimon Resigns from the Board

Safe Supply Streaming Corp. also announces that Jack Bensimon has resigned from the Board of Directors. Bill and the entire team would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Jack for his dedication and significant contributions to the company.

About Safe Supply Streaming Corp.

Safe Supply Streaming Corp. (CSE: SPLY) is at the forefront of transforming the med-tech landscape, committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance healthcare and safety. With a strategic focus on growth and development, the company is dedicated to providing advanced solutions and driving substantial value for its stakeholders.

