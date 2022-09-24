Safe T : Immediate Report

As0filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 2022
Safe-T Group Ltd.
State of Israel
80 Abba Eban Ave., Herzliya, 4672526 Israel
Safe-T Group Ltd. Amended and Restated Global Incentive Plan
Safe-T0USA Inc.
46070Library Rd Ste 220 #1067 Bethel Park, PA 15102
973-506-8810
Oded Har-Even, Esq.
Reut Alfiah, Adv.
Howard E. Berkenblit, Esq.
Gal Cohen, Adv.
Sullivan & Worcester LLP
Sullivan & Worcester Tel Aviv (Har-Even & Co)
1633 Broadway
28 HaArba'a St.
New York, NY 10019
Tel Aviv 6473925, Israel
(212)-660-5000
(972)074-7580-480
EXPLANATORY0NOTE
The0purpose of this Registration Statement on Form S-8, or the Registration Statement, is to register 1,500,000 additional Ordinary Shares0of Safe-T Group Ltd., or the Registrant, to be reserved for issuance under the Safe-T Group Ltd. Global Equity Plan, or the Plan, which0are in addition to the 2,700,000 Ordinary Shares (such number reflecting the 40:1 reverse split of the Registrant effected on October015, 2021) under the Plan registered on the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed by the Registrant with the Securities0 and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, on August 12, 2021 (Commission File No. 333-258744), the 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares (such0number reflecting the 40:1 reverse split of the Registrant effected on October 15, 2021) under the Plan registered on the Registrant's0Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed by the Registrant with the Commission on November 17, 2020 (Commission File No. 333-250138),0the 2,200,000 Ordinary Shares (such number reflecting the 40:1 reverse split of the Registrant effected on October 15, 2021) under the0 Plan registered on the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed by the Registrant with the Commission on June 18,0 2020 (Commission File No. 333-239249), and the 48,661 Ordinary Shares (such number reflecting the 20:1 reverse split of the Registrant0effected on October 21, 2019 and the 40:1 reverse split of the Registrant effected on October 15, 2021) under the Plan registered on0the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S- 8 filed by the Registrant with the Commission on August 29, 2019 (Commission0File No. 333-233510), or, collectively, the Prior Registration Statements.
This0 Registration Statement relates to securities of the same class as those to which the Prior Registration Statements relate, and is submitted0 in accordance with General Instruction E to Form S-8 regarding Registration of Additional Securities. Pursuant to Instruction E of Form0S-8, the contents of the Prior Registration Statements are incorporated herein by reference and made part of this Registration Statement,0except as amended hereby.
The0increase in the number of Ordinary Shares authorized for issuance under the Plan was approved by the board of directors of the Registrant0with effect from September 22, 2022.
PART0I
INFORMATION0REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(a) PROSPECTUS
The0 documents containing the information required in Part I of this Registration Statement have been or will be sent or given to participating employees as specified in Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, in accordance with the0rules and regulations of the Commission. Such documents are not being filed with the Commission either as part of this Registration Statement0 or as prospectuses or prospectus supplements pursuant to Rule 424 of the Securities Act. These documents and the documents incorporated0 by reference into this Registration Statement pursuant to Item 3 of Part II of this Registration Statement, taken together, constitute0a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10(a) of the Securities Act.
PART0II
INFORMATION0REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT
Item03. Incorporation of Documents by Reference.
The0following additional documents, which have been filed by the Registrant with the Commission are incorporated by reference in and made0a part of this Registration Statement, as of their respective dates:
The0Registrant's Annual Report onForm20-Ffor the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed0with the Commission on March 29, 2022;
The0Registrant's reports of foreign private issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the Commission on November 16, 2021, March 29, 20220(with respect to the first paragraph, the sections titled "2021 Highlights and Recent Business Developments", "Financial0Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021", "Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021",0 "Balance Sheet Highlights", "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results", "Forward-Looking Statements"0and the IFRS financial statements in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1), April 18, 2022(with respect to the first, second0and fourth paragraphs and the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1),0May 19, 2022(with respect to the first, fourth and fifth paragraphs and the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements"0in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1), May 26, 2022(with respect to the first and third paragraphs and the section titled0"Forward-Looking Statements" in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1), May 31, 2022(with respect to the first0paragraph and three bullet points under the first paragraph, the bullet points under the section titled "First Quarter 20220Highlights and Recent Business Developments", the sections titled "Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March031, 2022", "Balance Sheet Highlights", "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results", "Forward-Looking0Statements" and the IFRS financial statements in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1), July 6, 2022(with respect to0 the first two and the fourth paragraphs and the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" in the press release attached0as Exhibit 99.1), July 13, 2022, August 10, 2022(with respect to the first, second and the fourth through seventh paragraphs and0 the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1, the Agreement, dated August0 8, 2022, by and between Safe-T Group Ltd. and ORB Spring Ltd. (the "Agreement"), attached as Exhibit 10.1, and the forms0of warrants to be issued pursuant to the Agreement, attached as Exhibits 4.1, 4.2, 4.3 and 4.4) and August 31, 2022(with0respect to the first paragraph titled "Key highlights for the six-months ended June 30, 2022" and the sections titled
"Second Quarter 2022 Highlights and Recent Business Developments", "Financial Results for the Three Months Ended0 June 30, 2022", "Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022", "Balance Sheet Highlights",0 "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results", "Forward- Looking Statements" and the IFRS financial statements in the0 press release attached as Exhibit 99.1, the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) as of June 30,02022 attached as Exhibit 99.2, the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for0the six months ended June 30, 2022 attached as Exhibit 99.3, and the Unaudited pro forma financial statements attached as Exhibit099.4); and September 23, 2022.
The0description of the Registrant's Ordinary Shares and ADSs contained in the Registrant's registration statement onForm8-A(File No. 001- 38610), filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, as amended by Exhibit 2.2to the Registrant's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and including any further amendment0or report filed or to be filed for the purpose of updating such description.
In0addition to the foregoing, all documents subsequently filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the0Exchange Act and all reports on Form 6-K subsequently filed by the Registrant which state that they are incorporated by reference herein,0prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment which indicates that all securities offered hereunder have been sold or which deregisters0all securities then remaining unsold, shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein and to be part hereof from the date of filing0of such documents and reports.
Any0statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement herein, or in any subsequently filed document which also is0 or is deemed to be incorporated by reference, modifies or supersedes such statement. Any statement so modified or superseded shall not0be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement.
Safe-T Group Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 13:54:07 UTC.