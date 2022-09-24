Safe T : Immediate Report

As0filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 2022 Registration0No. 333- UNITED0STATES SECURITIES0AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON,0D.C. 20549 FORM0S-8 REGISTRATION0STATEMENT UNDER THE0SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Safe-T0Group Ltd. (Exact0name of registrant as specified in its charter) State0of Israel Not0applicable (State0or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S.0Employer incorporation0or organization) 0 Identification No.) 80Abba Eban Ave., Herzliya, 4672526 Israel (Address0of Principal Executive Offices) Safe-T0Group Ltd. Amended and Restated Global Incentive Plan (Full0title of the plan) Safe-T0USA Inc. 46070Library Rd Ste 220 #1067 Bethel Park, PA 15102 973-506-8810 (Name,0address and telephone number of agent for service) COPIES0TO: Oded0Har-Even, Esq. Reut0Alfiah, Adv. Howard0E. Berkenblit, Esq. Gal0Cohen, Adv. Sullivan0& Worcester LLP Sullivan0& Worcester Tel Aviv (Har-Even & Co) 16330Broadway 280HaArba'a St. New0York, NY 10019 Tel0Aviv 6473925, Israel (212)-660-5000 (972)074-7580-480 Indicate0 by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting0 company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller0reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large0accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated0filer ☐ Non-accelerated0filer☒ Smaller0reporting company ☐ Emerging0growth company ☒ If0an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying0with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

EXPLANATORY0NOTE The0purpose of this Registration Statement on Form S-8, or the Registration Statement, is to register 1,500,000 additional Ordinary Shares0of Safe-T Group Ltd., or the Registrant, to be reserved for issuance under the Safe-T Group Ltd. Global Equity Plan, or the Plan, which0are in addition to the 2,700,000 Ordinary Shares (such number reflecting the 40:1 reverse split of the Registrant effected on October015, 2021) under the Plan registered on the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed by the Registrant with the Securities0 and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, on August 12, 2021 (Commission File No. 333-258744), the 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares (such0number reflecting the 40:1 reverse split of the Registrant effected on October 15, 2021) under the Plan registered on the Registrant's0Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed by the Registrant with the Commission on November 17, 2020 (Commission File No. 333-250138),0the 2,200,000 Ordinary Shares (such number reflecting the 40:1 reverse split of the Registrant effected on October 15, 2021) under the0 Plan registered on the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed by the Registrant with the Commission on June 18,0 2020 (Commission File No. 333-239249), and the 48,661 Ordinary Shares (such number reflecting the 20:1 reverse split of the Registrant0effected on October 21, 2019 and the 40:1 reverse split of the Registrant effected on October 15, 2021) under the Plan registered on0the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S- 8 filed by the Registrant with the Commission on August 29, 2019 (Commission0File No. 333-233510), or, collectively, the Prior Registration Statements. This0 Registration Statement relates to securities of the same class as those to which the Prior Registration Statements relate, and is submitted0 in accordance with General Instruction E to Form S-8 regarding Registration of Additional Securities. Pursuant to Instruction E of Form0S-8, the contents of the Prior Registration Statements are incorporated herein by reference and made part of this Registration Statement,0except as amended hereby. The0increase in the number of Ordinary Shares authorized for issuance under the Plan was approved by the board of directors of the Registrant0with effect from September 22, 2022.