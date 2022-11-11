Safe T : Immediate Report

36-מ רתויב הלפיטו שדוח ךות שומישה חפנ תא הליפכה טאנטנ לש תשרה :פורג יט-פייס
תושקב דראילימ
ויתוסנכהב איש ישדוח השולש םשרו יחוורל ךפוה םינוגראל תויטרפה םוחת
תיקפס ,)"הרבחה" וא "יט-פייס"( )NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET( מ"עב פורג יט-פייס - 2022 ,רבמבונב 11 ,הילצרה תויטרפה תשרב קוניז לע םויה העידומ ,םייקסע םינוגראלו םייטרפ םינכרצל רבייס תחטבאו תויטרפ תונורתפ לש תילבולג חפנב תיתועמשמה היילעה .תוחוקלמ תושקב דראילימ 36-ב לופיטלו שומישה חפנ תלפכהל ליבוהש טאנטנ לש םינוגראל תויומכב לפטל התלוכיו טאנטנ לש תשרה תבחרה ןכו ,םייגטרטסא תוחוקל רפסמ לש תחלצומ תופרטצה לש האצות איה
.תושקב לש קנע
היילעל תסחוימ תוסנכהב וז החימצ .יחוורל ךפוה תוליעפה םוחתו ,היתוסנכהב איש ישדוח השולש טאנטנ המשר ,ןכ ומכ
.תומוסרפב תואנוהה תעינמ םוחתב םילודגה תוחוקלה ףקיהב
שדחמ וננכתש השימגה תיתשתה .םויכ קושב רתויב תונימאהו תוקזחה תותשרה תחא איה טאנטנ לש הנתיאה תשרה" וניתוחוקל לש החימצה םע התוא ביחרהל ךישמהלו םירבוגה םישוקיבל הנעמ תתל ונל תרשפאמ ,םינורחאה םישדוחב ךות העונתה חפנב רתויו 100% לש היילעב לפטל הרבחה לש התלוכיו ,הנורחאל שומישב הציפקה .ונלש םיפתושה לשו ל"כנמ ,לאינד רחש רמא ",םיעוציבה לע עיפשהל ילבמ תוחוקלה תוליעפ תא ביחרהל התלוכי תא תוששאמ ,רצק ןמז קרפ ונמצעל ונמש .איש תוסנכה תרציימו תושקב לש תומוצע תויומכב תכמותש ,ונלש תשרה לע דואמ םיאג ונחנא" .יט-פייס
".ונלש תססובמה המרופטלפה לש ףונימ תועצמאב ונלש תוחוקלה סיסב תא לידגהלו ךישמהל הרטמל
ירוביצ עדימ לש תומוצע תויומכ תוריהמב ףוסאל תלוכי םיקסעל קפסמ ,טאנטנ ,יט-פייס לש םינוגראל תויטרפה םוחת
.תשרה תרוטקטיכרא לש שדחמ ןונכתב םירכינ םיבאשמ הרבחה העיקשה ,םינורחאה םישדוחב .תשרהמ
מ"עב טאנטנ תודוא
לכל םימאתומו םינימא ,םיריהמ יסקורפ תונורתפ תקפסמ ,מ"עב פורג יט-פייס לש האלמ תולעבב תב תרבח ,מ"עב טאנטנ ,םיילמיטפוא IP ירגאמו תימניד תשר לש ףונימ תועצמאב .טנרטניאהמ םינותנה תפילשו scraping-ה םוחתב תושירדה שומישה ישיחרת .הכומנ תולעבו ההובג תוריהמב םינווקמ םינותנ ףוסיאו scraping-ל יביטמיטלואה ןורתפה איה טאנטנ שופיח תואצות יפד רחא בקעמו )SEO( םירתא םודיק רוטינ ,קוש ירקחמ ,תשרהמ םינותנ תפילש םיללוכ טאנטנ לש
.דועו תוריית ינותנ לש המיכס ,םיגתומ לע הנגה ,תומוסרפ תומיא ,)SMM( תיתרבח הידמ לוהינ ,םיריחמ תאוושה ,)SERP( םיתרש תואממו הרבחה לש תידוחייה ףוקישה תייגולונכט סיסב לע האיצי תודוקנמ תבכרומ טאנטנ לש יסקורפה תשר תחטבהל ילמיטפוא תיתשתה ןונכת .םלועה יבחרב הרבחה לש תופתושה טנרטניאה יתוריש תויקפס לצא םיאצמנש
.תורישה לש תוריהמהו תוביציה ,תוכיאה ,תויטרפה
מ"עב פורג יט-פייס תודוא םינכרצל רבייס תחטבאו תויטרפ תונורתפ לש תילבולג תיקפס איה )NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET( מ"עב פורג יט-פייסתונורתפ ,םייקסע םינוגראל רבייס תחטבא תונורתפ :םיירקיע םירזגמ השולשב תלעופ הרבחה .םייקסע םינוגראלו םייטרפ
.םייטרפ םינכרצל רבייס תחטבאו תויטרפ תונורתפו םייקסע םינוגראל תויטרפ
,םיסוריו ,רפוכ תונכות ינפמ הפיקמ החטבא תפטעמ םיקינעמ םייטרפ םינכרצל ונלש רבייסה תחטבאו תויטרפה תונורתפ תשרב תוחוקלה תוליעפ תא ריתסמ רשא ןפצומו חטבואמ ,קזח רוביח םג ומכ ,םירחא תשר ימויאו )גנישיפ( גויד תופקתמ לע האלמ הנגה םיחיטבמו םימדקתמ םישמתשמלו םייסיסב םישמתשמל םימיאתמ תונורתפה .םירקאה ינפמ םהילע ןגמו
.ילטיגידה ישיאה עדימה לכ
רתויב הריהמה ,ונלש תחטבואמהו תמדקתמה יסקורפה תשר לע םיססובמ םייקסע םינוגראל ונלש תויטרפה תונורתפ תשר תועצמאב טנרטניאב םיירוביצ תורוקממ אוהש ףקיה לכב ימינונא ןפואב עדימ ףוסאל וניתוחוקלל םירשפאמו ,םלועב
ףוקישה תייגולונכט סיסב לע םירוגמ יתבב תואיצי ינויליממ ןה תבכרומש הדיחיה איה ונלש תשרה .תידוחיי תידירביה ןונכת .םלועה יבחרב ונלש תופתושה טנרטניאה יתוריש תויקפס לצא םיאצמנש םיתרש תואממ ןהו ונלש תידוחייה
.תורישה לש תוריהמהו תוביציה ,תוכיאה ,תויטרפה תחטבהל ילמיטפוא תיתשתה
םידעוימו תוידירביה תוביבסלו תוימוקמ תוביבסל ,ןנע תוביבסל םימיאתמ םייקסע םינוגראל ונלש רבייסה תחטבא תונורתפ
.הפוצר תיקסע תויכשמה לע הרימש ךות םינוגרא לש םישיגר םינותנו םייטירק םייקסע םיתוריש לע רבייס תופקתה עונמל Zero -ה תייפוסוליפ פ"ע םיחטבואמ ,ול הצוחמו ןוגראה ךותב ,ןוגראה לש םינותנה תרבעהו ןוסחאה ,השיגה ישיחרת לכ TerraZone ,ונלש הציפמה ךרד ZoneZero® תונורתפ תא גישהל ןתינ .יט-פייס לש "כ"חא השיג ןת ,םדוק רשא" Trust
.ימוקמ תוריש וא ןנע תורישכ ,עדימ תחטבא תונורתפל תילבולג תיקפס ,Ltd.
www.safetgroup.comרתאב ורקב ,יט-פייס תודוא ףסונ עדימל
דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ
.ןלהל תילגנאב בייחמה חווידה חסונ ואר ,םיפסונ םיטרפל .יאקירמאה ןידב ותועמשמכ דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ ללוכ הז םוסרפ
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
יתרפא לכימ לארשי ,םיעיקשמ ירשק 052-3044404investors@safetgroup.com
Safe-T Group: NetNut's Network Doubles Usage Volume Within 1 Month with
More Than 36 Billion Requests Processed
Enterprise privacy business turns profitable and marks three record revenue months
HERZLIYA, Israel, November 11, 2022 - Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) ("Safe-T" or the "Company"), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced a surge in NetNut Ltd., the Company's subsidiary and enterprise privacy network ("NetNut"), that doubled its usage volume and processed over 36 billion customer's requests. The sharp increase in volume is a result of the onboarding of several strategic customers, as well as the expansion of NetNut's network and its ability to process record breaking amounts of requests.
In addition, NetNut achieved three record revenue months, transitioning the business to profitability. The recent growth in revenues is attributed to an increase in activity with major customers in the Counter Ad-Fraud market.
"NetNut's robust network is one of the strongest and most reliable in the market. The scalable infrastructure we redesigned in the past few months, enables us to meet growing demands and continue to scale as we expand with our partners and customers. The latest spike in usage and its ability to handle an over 100% increase in traffic loads within a short period of time, is a vote of confidence for its ability to scale the client's businesses without affecting their performance," stated Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T. "Having a network that supports vast amounts of requests and generates record revenues is something we are very proud of. It is our goal to continue to grow our customer base by utilizing our well-established platform".
Safe-T's enterprise privacy unit, NetNut, provides businesses with the ability to gather mass amounts of public web data fast. The Company has invested significant resources in re-designing its network architecture in recent months.
About NetNut Ltd.
NetNut Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd., is a provider of fast, reliable and scalable proxy solutions for all web scraping and web data extraction requirements. By utilizing a dynamic network and delivering optimized IP pools, NetNut is the ultimate solution for scraping and collecting web data at high speed and lower rates. NetNut's use cases includes web data extraction, market research, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) monitoring and Search Engine Results Page (SERP) tracking, price comparison, social media management (SMM), advertising verification, brand protection, travel aggregation and more. NetNut's proxy network comprises exit points based on its proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at its ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.
About Safe-T Group Ltd.
Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions
to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments: enterprise cyber- security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.
Our cybersecurity and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.
Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.
Our cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Safe-T's zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.
For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses NetNut's strong and reliable position in the market, its network usage volume, NetNut's unaudited estimates of revenues, revenue growth and transition to profitability, and NetNut's ability to meet growing demands,including its ability to scale up its client's business without impact to their performance. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
The Company is providing revenue estimates in this press release, rather than final amounts, primarily because the financial closing process and review are not yet complete and, as a result, the Company's final results upon completion of its closing process and review may vary from these preliminary estimates.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Michal Efraty
+972-(0)52-3044404investors@safetgroup.com
