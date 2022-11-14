Safe T : Immediate Report of Meeting

SAFE-T GROUP LTD. NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Notice is hereby given that an Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Safe-T Group Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the Company's counsels' offices at 28 Ha'Arbaa Street, Hagag Tower, North Building, 34th floor, Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time. The Company is a Dual Company, as such term is defined in the Israeli Companies Regulations (Relief for Public Companies Traded on Stock Markets Outside of Israel), 4760 - 2000. The following matters are on the agenda for the Meeting: To re-appoint PwC Israel, Certified Public Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company, and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine their remuneration until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company. To re-appoint Mr. Chen Katz and appoint Mr. Avi Rubinstein each for a three-year term as Class III directors of the Company, until the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders in the year 2025 and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. To change the Company's name and to amend the Company's Amended Articles of Association to reflect the same. To approve an increase in the maximum annual bonus for the year 2022 for Mr. Shachar Daniel, the

Company's Chief Executive Officer and a director. To approve an increase of the per-meeting compensation and annual fee for non-executive directors. To approve a grant of options to non-executive directors of the Company. To approve a grant of options to Mr. Chen Katz, the Company's active chairman. To approve a grant of options to Mr. Shachar Daniel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a director. Presentation of the Company's financial statements and annual report for the year ended December 31,

2021. Our board of directors (the "Board of Directors") recommends that you vote in favor of the proposed resolutions, which are described in the attached proxy statement. Shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2022 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting, either in person or by appointing a proxy to vote in their stead at the Meeting (as detailed below). A form of proxy for use at the Meeting is attached to the proxy statement, and a voting instruction form, together with a return envelope, will be sent to holders of American Depositary Shares representing the Company's ordinary shares, no par value (the "ADSs" and "Ordinary Shares", respectively). By appointing "proxies," shareholders and ADS holders may vote at the Meeting whether or not they attend. If a properly executed proxy in the attached form is received by the Company at least 4 hours prior to the Meeting, all of the Ordinary Shares represented by the proxy shall be voted as indicated on the form. ADS holders should return their voting instruction form by the date set forth therein. Subject to applicable law and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market, in the absence of instructions, the Ordinary Shares represented by properly executed and received proxies will be voted "FOR" all of the proposed resolutions to be presented at the Meeting for which the Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR". Shareholders and ADS holders may revoke their proxies or voting instruction form (as applicable) at any time before the deadline for receipt of proxies or voting instruction form (as applicable) by

filing with the Company (in the case of holders of Ordinary Shares) or with the Bank of New York Mellon (in the case of holders of ADSs) a written notice of revocation or duly executed proxy or voting instruction form (as applicable) bearing a later date. Shareholders registered in the Company's shareholders register in Israel and shareholders who hold Ordinary Shares through members of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange may also vote through the attached proxy by completing, dating, signing and mailing the proxy to the Company's offices no later than December 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Israel time, and must also provide the Company with a copy of their identity card, passport or certification of incorporation, as the case may be. Shareholders who hold shares through members of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and intend to vote their Ordinary Shares either in person or by proxy must deliver the Company, no later than December 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Israel time, an ownership certificate confirming their ownership of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Record Date, which certificate must be approved by a recognized financial institution, as required by the Israeli Companies Regulations (Proof of Ownership of Shares for Voting at General Meeting), 5760-2000, as amended. Alternatively, shareholders who hold Ordinary Shares through members of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange may vote electronically via the electronic voting system of the Israel Securities Authority no later than December 19, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. (six hours before the time of the Meeting). You should receive instructions about electronic voting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange member through which you hold your Ordinary Shares. ADS holders should return their proxies by the date set forth on their voting instruction form. If you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of a member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and you wish to vote, either by appointing a proxy, or in person by attending the Meeting, you must deliver to the Company a proof of ownership in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 and the Israeli Companies Regulations (Proof of Ownership of Shares for Voting at General Meetings), 5760-2000. Detailed voting instructions are provided in the proxy statement. Sincerely, Chen Katz Chairman of the Board of Directors November 14, 2022

SAFE-T GROUP LTD. HERZLIYA, ISRAEL PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 19, 2022 The enclosed proxy is being solicited by the board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of Safe-T Group Ltd. (the "Company") for use at the Company's annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on December 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Upon the receipt of a properly executed proxy in the form enclosed, the persons named as proxies therein will vote the ordinary shares, no par value, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") covered thereby in accordance with the directions of the shareholders executing the proxy. In the absence of such directions, and except as otherwise mentioned in this proxy statement, the Ordinary Shares represented thereby will be voted in favor of each of the proposals described in this proxy statement. Two or more shareholders present, personally or by proxy, holding not less than 15% (fifteen percent) of the Company's outstanding Ordinary Shares, shall constitute a quorum for the Meeting. If within half an hour from the time the Meeting is convened a quorum is not present, the Meeting shall stand adjourned until December 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time. If a quorum is not present at the second meeting within half an hour from the time appointed for such meeting, any number of shareholders present personally or by proxy shall be deemed a quorum, and shall be entitled to deliberate and to resolve in respect of the matters for which the Meeting was convened. Abstentions and broker non-votes are counted as Ordinary Shares present for the purpose of determining a quorum. Pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law, 5799-1999 ("Companies Law"), each of Proposals No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 described hereinafter, requires the affirmative vote of shareholders present at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, and holding Ordinary Shares of the Company amounting in the aggregate to at least a majority of the votes actually cast by shareholders with respect to such proposals (a "Simple Majority"). Pursuant to the Companies Law, each of Proposal No. 4 and 8 described hereinafter, requires the affirmative vote of the Company's shareholders holding at least a majority of the Company's Ordinary Shares present, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter, provided that either (i) such a majority includes at least the majority of the votes of shareholders who are not controlling shareholders or do not have personal interest in the approval of the transaction (abstentions will not be taken into account); or (ii) the total number of votes against such proposal among the shareholders mentioned in clause (i) above does not exceed two percent (2%) of the total voting rights in the Company (the "Special Majority"). As defined under the Companies Law, "personal interest" means: (1) a shareholder's personal interest in the approval of an act or a transaction of the Company, including (i) the personal interest of any of his or her relatives (which includes for these purposes foregoing shareholder's spouse, siblings, parents, grandparents, descendants, and spouse's descendants, siblings, and parents, and the spouse of any of the foregoing); (ii) a personal interest of a corporation in which a shareholder or any of his/her aforementioned relatives serve as a director or the chief executive officer, owns at least 5% of its issued share capital or its voting rights or has the right to appoint a director or chief executive officer; and (iii) a personal interest of an individual voting via a power of attorney given by a third party (even if the empowering shareholder has no personal interest), and the vote of an attorney- in-fact shall be considered a personal interest vote if the empowering shareholder has a personal interest, and all with no regard as to whether the attorney-in-fact has voting discretion or not, but (2) excludes a personal interest arising solely from the fact of holding shares in the Company. As defined under the Companies Law, a "controlling shareholder" is any shareholder that has the ability to direct the Company's activities (other than by means of being a director or office holder of the Company). A person is presumed to be a controlling shareholder if he or she holds or controls, by himself or together with others, one half or more of any one of the "means of control" of a company; in the context of a transaction with an interested party, a shareholder who holds 25% or more of the voting rights in the company if no other shareholder holds more than 50% of the voting rights in the company, is also presumed to be a controlling shareholder. "Means of

control" is defined as any one of the following: (i) the right to vote at a general meeting of a company, or (ii) the right to appoint directors of a company or its chief executive officer. Proposal 9 will not involve a vote by the shareholders and accordingly there is no proposed resolution. In accordance with the Companies Law, and regulations promulgated thereunder, any shareholder of the Company holding at least 1% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company for the Meeting may submit to the Company (contact details below), no later than November 21, 2022, a proposed additional agenda item for the Meeting. Shareholders or ADS holders wishing to express their position on an agenda item for this Meeting may do so by submitting a written statement (a "Position Statement") to the Company (contact details below). Any Position Statement received will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Report on Form 6-K and will be made available to the public on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and in addition at www.magna.isa.gov.il or https://maya.tase.co.il. Position Statements should be submitted to the Company no later than December 9, 2022. A shareholder is entitled to contact the Company directly and receive the text of the proxy card and any Position Statement. The Board of Directors' response to the Position Statement will be submitted no later than December 14, 2022. Contact details: Safe-T Group Ltd., c/o Mr. Shai Avnit, CFO, at 8 Abba Eban Ave., Herzliya, 4672526 Israel, e- mail address: shai.avnit@safetgroup.com One shareholder or more holding Ordinary Shares which reflect 5% or more of the Company's share capital and voting rights (1,631,402 Ordinary Shares), and whoever holds 5% of the Company's share capital and voting rights is entitled to examine the proxy and voting material. It is noted that there may be changes on the agenda after publishing the Proxy, and there may be Position Statements which can be published. Therefore, the most updated agenda will be furnished to the SEC on a Report on Form 6-K and will be made available to the public on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.